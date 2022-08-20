LINCOLN - Watch out fashion world, there's a new designer on the horizon and she's already making a splash with animal prints and bight colors. Marlee Stark isn't even a teenager yet, but at just 12 years old, she knows what she likes, and an online retailer likes it, too. Zulily picked Marlee as one of their back-to-school trendsetters after she designed her own clothing line and won their national competition. Marlee goes to John Adams Academy, a charter school in Lincoln, where she has to wear a uniform, and perhaps that's where her fashion creativity came to life. "So, usually a...

LINCOLN, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO