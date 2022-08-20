Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
The Balancing Act: Planning a dump in the middle of the Missouri Flat corridor
In May this year Roseville, a city of 141,000 people, recorded its first murder of 2022. From 2005 to 2019 Roseville had one murder or less in nine of those last 14 years and in four of those years the city had no murders. It is a safe city. But...
Why do gas stations separate cash and credit card prices? | Why Guy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — You found a gas station with a price you're willing to pay, but you'd really love to pay even less. There's a way to do that by putting your credit card away and using cash instead, but why are gas stations charging less if you use cash instead of your Visa?
goldcountrymedia.com
Regional mass notification system test set for Aug. 25 includes Placer County
This Thursday, Aug. 25, 13 cities, three counties and one Tribal Nation will test the Regional Mass Notification System – maintained by Placer, Sacramento and Yolo counties – for its capability, capacity and effectiveness to deliver emergency notifications to the public during a major disaster. The test will...
Northern California water park temporarily closed after $300,000 fire
Velocity Island Park, which bills itself as "Northern California's Premier Cable Park," is closed after a fire Saturday.
East Sacramento residents lay out frustrations over homelessness to mayor
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tempers flared in a Saturday morning community meeting between Mayor Steinberg and a group of East Sacramento neighbors frustrated by the growing homelessness crisis. Gathering in McKinley Park, community members raised concerns about finding needles on the ground and growing tent encampments blocking sidewalks. Some raised...
2news.com
Illegal cultivation of cannabis found at property in Nevada County
During the month of August 2022, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office Marijuana Enforcement Team authored a search warrant for a property located in the 17000 block of Farrell Ravine Way. The search warrant was for the illegal cultivation of cannabis as it relates to the negative impact on the habitat...
Elk Grove's Sky River Casino responds to traffic issues ahead of its first weekend open
ELK GROVE — Sky River Casino is entering its first weekend as an open casino, and the biggest headache so far has been traffic issues.While neighbors try their luck inside the parking lot, other drivers do the same outside, searching for parking spots."Our neighborhood is peaceful; we know everybody," said one Elk Grove neighbor, but homeowners in the area are concerned their newest neighbor could change that."We come here, and sometimes at night, you don't got nowhere to park."Sky River Casino took to social media to announce its surprise opening this week - drawing crowds earlier than expected.Traffic backups and parking...
rosevilletoday.com
Elk Grove Multicultural Festival this Saturday August 27th
FREE festival showcases diversity of cultures in the community. Elk Grove, Calif.- Take a journey around the world this Saturday, August 27th in Elk Grove. The Elk Grove Multicultural Festival happens at District56 from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Admission is FREE!. Billed as a festival that showcases the...
Car found submerged in canal off I-5, no one located inside vehicle
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A car was found submerged in a canal near Interstate 5 southwest of Elk Grove, according to the Consumes Fire Department. At 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, the fire department tweeted crews were at the canal near Kestrel Road and Lambert Road. After units investigated the scene, the fire department said the […]
Sunrise Mall revitalization still moving along, albeit slowly for now
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Sunrise Mall will be seeing change soon, but there is no current estimated time on when those changes will take place. City council adopted the Sunrise Tomorrow Specific Plan last year in hopes to redevelop the Sunrise Mall after years of decline. The plan is to revitalize the 100-acre Sunrise Mall and give it a facelift by adding housing, office space and more entertainment centers.
Lincoln pre-teen taking on fashion industry, tapped to be a back-to-school trendsetter
LINCOLN - Watch out fashion world, there's a new designer on the horizon and she's already making a splash with animal prints and bight colors. Marlee Stark isn't even a teenager yet, but at just 12 years old, she knows what she likes, and an online retailer likes it, too. Zulily picked Marlee as one of their back-to-school trendsetters after she designed her own clothing line and won their national competition. Marlee goes to John Adams Academy, a charter school in Lincoln, where she has to wear a uniform, and perhaps that's where her fashion creativity came to life. "So, usually a...
Boyd Gaming opens its Sacramento-area casino a month ahead of schedule
Boyd Gaming and the Wilton Rancheria Tribe quietly opened a $500 million casino near Sacramento last week. The post Boyd Gaming opens its Sacramento-area casino a month ahead of schedule appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fire damages structures at Woodland's Velocity Island Park
WOODLAND, Calif. — A Saturday morning fire at a popular Woodland water park and event venue left a kitchen-bar structure and an outbuilding damaged, officials with the Woodland Fire Department said. Around 8:52 a.m. Saturday, firefighters with the Woodland Fire Department, Willow Oaks Fire Department and the UC Davis...
KCRA.com
Sky River Casino visitors thrilled casino opens early — but say parking improvements are a must
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Sky River Casino opened early Tuesday, delighting visitors throughout the day. The opening caused traffic backups and parking concerns on surrounding roads, however, many said they could overlook the obstacles as the casino finds its footing. Traffic congested as drivers make their way to new...
AOL Corp
What are the most expensive homes sold in Roseville, California?
A house in Roseville that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Roseville in the last week. In total, 52 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $677,433, $331 per square foot.
Mountain Democrat
5 acres scorched in Coloma
A wildland fire is under investigation after it burned just over 5 acres Saturday evening off Jay Bird Lane, which is just east of Highway 49 between Marshall Road and the South Fork of the American River in Coloma. Evacuations were ordered for residents in the vicinity with the fire...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Slight Relief in Sight Following Record Sacramento Heat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least three high temperature records for August 20 were tied or broken Saturday in the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys. In the Sacramento Valley, Redding reached a high of 110 degrees, tying a record that dates back to 1919. Downtown Sacramento’s high of 106 tied a record set in 1950.
California could see a tomato shortage in the coming months
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Things are busy during lunch rush at Pete's 7 Restaurant and Brewhouse in Downtown Sacramento. The restaurant offers a wide variety of food on their menu, but their signature item is pizza. One of the key ingredients for success is tomato sauce. "A lot of my...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Evacuation orders eased as crews gain more ground on Nevada County’s Pleasant Fire
Residents were able to return to their homes as a wildfire burning in Nevada County continued to be brought under control Sunday. Threats to structures had been mitigated as of Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire. All evacuations for the Pleasant Fire were lifted, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office announced...
Bay Area city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says
(KRON) — The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named […]
