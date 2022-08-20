Read full article on original website
Related
More than half of GOP governor nominees have questioned or denied the legitimacy of the 2020 election
The Republican nominee in at least 21 of this year's 36 gubernatorial races is someone who has rejected, declined to affirm, raised doubts about, or tried to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.
How Six States Could Overturn the 2024 Election
Late last month, in one of its final acts of the term, the Supreme Court queued up another potentially precedent-wrecking decision for next year. The Court’s agreement to hear Moore v. Harper, a North Carolina redistricting case, isn’t just bad news for efforts to control gerrymandering. The Court’s right-wing supermajority is poised to let state lawmakers overturn voters’ choice in presidential elections.
Republicans' Chances of Beating Democrats With 3 Months to Midterms
Major legislation and the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade have caused some forecasters to scale back the GOP's midterm election projections.
Poll: Most Michigan voters want answers about Jan. 6 attack, don’t support election-deniers
New polling indicates that majorities of Michigan voters not only support the Jan. 6, 2021, congressional hearings but also are less likely to vote for a candidate who opposes their efforts at investigating former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election he lost. The Defend Democracy Project poll indicated that 82% of Michiganders are […] The post Poll: Most Michigan voters want answers about Jan. 6 attack, don’t support election-deniers appeared first on Michigan Advance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
New polls show Democrats could 'win' the 2022 midterms. Should you believe them?
After months of missteps, mishaps and misfortune, President Biden and his fellow Democrats are finally enjoying a run of good news. Landmark climate legislation. A popular plan to lower prescription drug prices. Falling gas prices. Mounting legal problems for Biden’s would-be 2024 opponent, Donald Trump. And new polls that show Democratic candidates gaining ground in key races across the country.
Sarah Palin's former in-laws threw a massive campaign party for her opponent before election night, and now they'll both be on the midterm ballot
Sarah Palin's ex-in-laws held a pre-Election Night party for her GOP challenger, Nick Begich III. The two will face off in November's general election that will be decided by ranked-choice voting. The Palins appear to know Begich from their shared time working at the MTA and MEA in Alaska. Sarah...
GOP officials refuse to certify primaries: “This is how Republicans are planning to steal elections”
Republican election officials in at least three states have refused to certify primary votes, in a sign of things to come amid the party's baseless election fraud crusade. Numerous allies of former President Donald Trump have echoed his lies about voter fraud on the campaign trail. Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Nevada U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt both claimed evidence of "election stealing" before any votes were cast. Colorado secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has twice demanded recounts of her Republican primary race after losing by double digits. Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert filed a lawsuit alleging that his GOP primary loss was a "mathematical impossibility," even after a recount he requested confirmed the results.
Republicans' next big play is to 'scare the hell out of Washington' by rewriting the Constitution. And they're willing to play the long game to win.
Conservative activists are making steady progress toward convening a never-before-accomplished convention that could reshape the Constitution.
RELATED PEOPLE
Democrat Mandela Barnes Defeats Ron Johnson in Wisconsin: Fox News Poll
Wisconsin's lieutenant governor currently appears favored by voters over the incumbent Republican senator.
Republicans' Chances of Retaking Congress With 100 Days to Midterms: Polls
Analysts and historical precedent suggest the GOP is well-positioned to retake the House and possibly the Senate.
The GOP-Held Senate Seats Democrats Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterm
Recent polling and forecasts show Democrats are favored to maintain control of the Senate, and possibly expand their majority, in the November 8 election.
How House Republicans Who Voted To Impeach Trump Fared In Tuesday Primaries
Reps. Peter Meijer, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse were all on the ballots while facing the former president's scorn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Democrats Favored to Win Senate for First Time as Polling Improves: 538
For the first time, political polling website FiveThirtyEight shows the Democrats with an edge in the race for the U.S. Senate in November. The website late on Tuesday showed the Democrats had a 52 percent chance of keeping the Senate majority, while the Republicans had a 48 chance. There had...
Republican outsider and war hero takes aim at GOP officials as campaign surges
A retired Army brigadier general who served in Afghanistan is topping the polls in New Hampshire’s Senate race but has taken aim at the Republican establishment for allegedly trying to thwart his campaign.
2022 Mid-Term Election Shocker!
This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by investigative reporter Crystal Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, and CNN.
Heart of the Primaries 2022, Republicans-Issue 34
In this issue: Highlights from this week’s primaries and a look at the Republican Main Street Partnership’s agenda. Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, and Wisconsin held primaries on Tuesday. Here are some highlights. Wisconsin Governor: Tim Michels won with 47% of the vote to Rebecca Kleefisch’s 42% as of Wednesday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Democratic boot camp: party intensifies local tactics ahead of midterms
Democratic groups are training candidates up and down the ballot in the hopes that a successful voter turnout will help limit losses this fall
Despite polls, Democrats shouldn’t bank on retaining the Senate. We’ve seen this before | Opinion
There’s a growing belief, based on state polling and a perception that Republicans have nominated an unusually poor slate of candidates in swing states, that Democratic Senate candidates can significantly outrun President Biden’s feeble job approval ratings and. thereby, keep control of the chamber.
Fox News Power Rankings: GOP House majority shrinks as Democrats score key victories
Republicans are expected to win the House this November but on a slimmer margin than previously forecast, while neither party can yet claim a majority in the Senate. In this edition of the Fox News Power Rankings, the GOP suffers a net loss of six seats in the House as polling improves for the Democrats, plus shifts in almost a dozen Senate and governor's races.
Georgia election law provision blasted by Democrats allowed to stand for midterms amid legal challenges
A Georgia judge declined to block a portion of a state election law that prevents people from handing out food and water in certain parts of voting lines. The section received a huge amount of focus when the state Legislature was considering its election overhaul bill last year. On Thursday, a judge told voting rights groups challenging the provision that it will remain in place while cases are pending.
Comments / 0