Minnesota State

The Atlantic

How Six States Could Overturn the 2024 Election

Late last month, in one of its final acts of the term, the Supreme Court queued up another potentially precedent-wrecking decision for next year. The Court’s agreement to hear Moore v. Harper, a North Carolina redistricting case, isn’t just bad news for efforts to control gerrymandering. The Court’s right-wing supermajority is poised to let state lawmakers overturn voters’ choice in presidential elections.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Michigan Advance

Poll: Most Michigan voters want answers about Jan. 6 attack, don’t support election-deniers

New polling indicates that majorities of Michigan voters not only support the Jan. 6, 2021, congressional hearings but also are less likely to vote for a candidate who opposes their efforts at investigating former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election he lost. The Defend Democracy Project poll indicated that 82% of Michiganders are […] The post Poll: Most Michigan voters want answers about Jan. 6 attack, don’t support election-deniers appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
AOL Corp

New polls show Democrats could 'win' the 2022 midterms. Should you believe them?

After months of missteps, mishaps and misfortune, President Biden and his fellow Democrats are finally enjoying a run of good news. Landmark climate legislation. A popular plan to lower prescription drug prices. Falling gas prices. Mounting legal problems for Biden’s would-be 2024 opponent, Donald Trump. And new polls that show Democratic candidates gaining ground in key races across the country.
ELECTIONS
Salon

GOP officials refuse to certify primaries: “This is how Republicans are planning to steal elections”

Republican election officials in at least three states have refused to certify primary votes, in a sign of things to come amid the party's baseless election fraud crusade. Numerous allies of former President Donald Trump have echoed his lies about voter fraud on the campaign trail. Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Nevada U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt both claimed evidence of "election stealing" before any votes were cast. Colorado secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has twice demanded recounts of her Republican primary race after losing by double digits. Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert filed a lawsuit alleging that his GOP primary loss was a "mathematical impossibility," even after a recount he requested confirmed the results.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

2022 Mid-Term Election Shocker!

This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by investigative reporter Crystal Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, and CNN.
WYOMING STATE
Ballotpedia News

Heart of the Primaries 2022, Republicans-Issue 34

In this issue: Highlights from this week’s primaries and a look at the Republican Main Street Partnership’s agenda. Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, and Wisconsin held primaries on Tuesday. Here are some highlights. Wisconsin Governor: Tim Michels won with 47% of the vote to Rebecca Kleefisch’s 42% as of Wednesday...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox News

Georgia election law provision blasted by Democrats allowed to stand for midterms amid legal challenges

A Georgia judge declined to block a portion of a state election law that prevents people from handing out food and water in certain parts of voting lines. The section received a huge amount of focus when the state Legislature was considering its election overhaul bill last year. On Thursday, a judge told voting rights groups challenging the provision that it will remain in place while cases are pending.
GEORGIA STATE

