NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission
Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News
We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency. Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready...
‘Tom Brady was already looking at houses’: Brady-Gronk to Raiders torpedoed by Jon Gruden, per Dana White
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to move on from the Jon Gruden era. The former head coach’s tenure in Nevada has been marred with numerous controversies, questionable draft picks, and regular season failures. It all came to a head in 2021, when Gruden was axed from the team following a string of leaked emails. […] The post ‘Tom Brady was already looking at houses’: Brady-Gronk to Raiders torpedoed by Jon Gruden, per Dana White appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson Accuser Speaks Out Following NFL Disciplinary Settlement
When the NFL’s and NFLPA’s jointly-appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, disappointment in the system became the resounding reaction. Then the NFL appealed the decision, also opening the possibility for a lawsuit from Watson’s legal team. However, the...
Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs
Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
Deion Sanders Girlfriend Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts
Deion Sanders and his Jackson State football program are currently getting ready for the start of the 2022 college football season. The former NFL star turned college football head coach is building something special at Jackson State. Sanders, with the support of his friends and family, could turn Jackson State...
Watch: Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin returns a kick-off and a punt for a touchdown against Chargers
The Dallas Cowboys raised some vague interest when they scooped up former USFL MVP KeVontae Turpin in July. While the former TCU standout has turned some heads during training camp, the 26-year-old wide receiver was able to shine Saturday night in the Cowboys' preseason tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Saints punter Blake Gillikin gets 'random' drug test after 81-yard punt
The NFL would like us to believe that punters are people, too. So, why is there such disrespect from the league when punters do great things? Second-year New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin certainly feels the disrespect. Against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Gillikin put forth one of the greatest punts you’ll ever see — this 81-yard bomb in the third quarter, turning the field from the New Orleans 19-yard line all the way to the opposing end zone for a touchback.
‘He’s going to put you to sleep’: Steve Smith explains why Baker Mayfield is the clear-cut QB1 choice over Sam Darnold
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has yet to announce his QB1 for Week 1, although there is a firm belief Baker Mayfield will win the job over Sam Darnold. If you’re asking Panthers legendary wideout Steve Smith, however, the pick is easy. It’s without a doubt, Mayfield. Smith explained why the former Browns signal-caller […] The post ‘He’s going to put you to sleep’: Steve Smith explains why Baker Mayfield is the clear-cut QB1 choice over Sam Darnold appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Robert Griffin III Reacts To Ridiculous Throw From Patrick Mahomes
If you don't know by now... Patrick Mahomes is just different. During Saturday's preseason action vs. the Commanders, the Chiefs MVP and Super Bowl champion gave fans a taste of what they can expect come the regular season; prompting some response from former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III who tweeted:
Matt LaFleur Announces Significant Packers Roster Move
The Packers are getting a big boost up front. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur announced on Sunday afternoon that offensive lineman David Bakhtiari is being activated. It's a huge boost to the Packers offensive line. Bakhtiari had been on the physically unable to perform list this offseason. The Packers...
Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message About Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett
FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd already seems to be over the Mitch Trubisky era in Pittsburgh. During Saturday's preseason action, The Volume Sports founder tweeted: "Ok, seen enough of magnificent Mitch. Let’s get to Kenny Pickett already." Pickett dazzled in his preseason debut, both statistically and from...
Report: Tom Brady Makes Decision On Bucs Return
Tom Brady will reportedly be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers very shortly. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is set to return to the Buccaneers ahead of the regular season. Brady, 45, took a leave of absence from the Buccaneers...
Jimmy Garoppolo trade is Cleveland Browns' last best hope of saving the season
BEREA — Quarterback Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension makes 2022 virtually a lost season for the Cleveland Browns, but that doesn't have to be the case. General Manager Andrew Berry doesn't have to cling to his remaining salary cap space so he can roll it over to 2023 and watch another prime year for home-grown stars Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Denzel Ward and Joel Bitonio slip away.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Big Patrick Mahomes Family News
It's been a pretty special weekend for the Mahomes family. Patrick Mahomes is getting inducted into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame, while his daughter, Sterling, celebrated a special milestone. "Dad is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Ster girl turned 1 1/2 today! Just the...
Saints Reportedly Cut Notable Kicker On Sunday
The New Orleans Saints have made a move at the kicker position. According to a report from Nick Underhill, the Saints released one of their kickers on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans has parted ways with kicker John Parker Romo. The 24-year-old kicker will be looking for a new NFL team.
Minnesota Vikings Are Cutting A Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The Minnesota Vikings announced a significant roster cut this Monday afternoon. The NFC North franchise is released a veteran wide receiver. That receiver is 30-year-old Albert Wilson. The Vikings announced on Monday afternoon that they're cutting veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson. Wilson recently caught two touchdown passes from Kellen Mond...
Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Potential starter at left guard has suffered torn ACL and MCL
Tampa Bay's offensive line takes another massive hit.
Vikings acquire backup QB Nick Mullens in trade from Raiders
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After another inconsistent preseason performance, the Minnesota Vikings added another quarterback to the competition to be the backup to Kirk Cousins. Minnesota acquired backup quarterback Nick Mullens from the Las Vegas Raiders for a conditional 2024 seventh-round draft pick. The Vikings announced the deal Monday and...
