The NFL would like us to believe that punters are people, too. So, why is there such disrespect from the league when punters do great things? Second-year New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin certainly feels the disrespect. Against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Gillikin put forth one of the greatest punts you’ll ever see — this 81-yard bomb in the third quarter, turning the field from the New Orleans 19-yard line all the way to the opposing end zone for a touchback.

1 DAY AGO