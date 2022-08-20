Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Safe Harbor Sportsman announced the expansion and rebuild of the marina in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally. “We are thrilled to introduce the newest state-of-the-art floating concrete and timber dock system, complete with upgraded amenities, to the Alabama Gulf Coast,” Bryan Walden, general manager of Safe Harbor Sportsman, said. “It has been a long journey back from the devastation caused in September 2020, but we have done it and are excited to offer a world-class facility and boating experience to our incredible and resilient members, partners and the Gulf Coast community.”

