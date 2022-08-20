Read full article on original website
Gulf Shores close to finalizing response to state on bridges
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Mayor Robert Craft said at a recent council meeting the city would soon be drafting a letter laying out its case for the Alabama Department of Transportation to move forward with plans to build a new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway. The council is meeting today, Aug. 22, in an executive session to discuss the city’s response.
niceville.com
Santa Rosa road work to impact traffic on U.S. 98, I-10
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Santa Rosa County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. — Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement. Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts...
2 Daphne restaurants remain closed until owner settles payment with county
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The doors remain locked Monday at two popular restaurants on the Eastern Shore until the owner pays nearly $34,000 in back taxes. That’s according to a notice posted on the doors of Cousin Vinny’s and Guido’s in Olde Towne Daphne. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office padlocked the businesses last Wednesday. A […]
WEAR
New traffic lights being installed at Escambia County intersection
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The traffic signal at the intersection of Olive Road and Davis Highway in Escambia County is getting redone. Escambia County transportation started working on the signal at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. County transportation says the work is necessary since the traffic light frequently starts flashing during bad...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County EMA alerts residents to potential flooding
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency on Monday published a warning to residents that flooding could be a possible problem this week because of expected heavy rainfall. The agency posted the following to social media:. “Rainfall will continue across Baldwin County through the week. Showers...
WALA-TV FOX10
Service restored after water main break in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A broken water main near State Road 104 and Greeno Road in Fairhope is causing some problems for some residents. According to officials with the City of Fairhope maintenance workers are currently resolving the issue. Officials say that residents north of State Road 104 will be without water for the next four hours.
utv44.com
Baldwin County building multi-million-dollar recycling facility amid growth
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Rapid growth in Baldwin County continues to put a strain on the area's resources, and the county's landfills are no exception. A new multi-million dollar recycling facility is on the way as county officials seek to ease their landfill burden and help its own municipalities.
WPMI
Outdated drainage on Dawes Rd is a safety hazard, residents say
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Wet weather is the driving force behind this NBC 15 Reality Check. A post on Facebook from a resident that lives on the corner of Dawes Road and Johnson Road took pictures of his front yard yesterday, almost completely submerged underwater. Chris Ross made that post, and he says Dawes is a busy road. The flooding is not only an inconvenience to him, but it’s also a safety issue for the people that travel down that road.
utv44.com
Officer killed in fatal Baldwin Co crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock, an officer on his way home was killed when two occupants of a pick up truck sped through a stop sign on County Road 36 and hit the officer's vehicle on Highway 59 just after 7 pm.
Mobile Planning Commission delays contentious civic center rezoning decision
The Mobile Planning Commission was supposed to vote on re-zoning the entire Mobile Civic Center property Thursday, but ended up tabling the matter for two weeks, pending further discussion. “Why are we moving so quickly?” Allen Cameron, vice chairman of the commission said during the meeting. “This property needs to...
So long, scooters. Bolt Mobility leaves Mobile with few reported incidences, some lingering concerns
Financial difficulties, not safety issues, caused the electric scooter company co-founded by legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt to abruptly leave Mobile last week. But city officials hope another company will enter the market, and again bring the rental e-scooters, or even electric bicycles, to downtown Mobile. “Its unfortunate Bolt was...
Safe Harbor Sportsman continues recovery from Sally
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Safe Harbor Sportsman announced the expansion and rebuild of the marina in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally. “We are thrilled to introduce the newest state-of-the-art floating concrete and timber dock system, complete with upgraded amenities, to the Alabama Gulf Coast,” Bryan Walden, general manager of Safe Harbor Sportsman, said. “It has been a long journey back from the devastation caused in September 2020, but we have done it and are excited to offer a world-class facility and boating experience to our incredible and resilient members, partners and the Gulf Coast community.”
Remembering Hurricane Fredric and the impact on Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Fredric was one of the strongest storms to hit the Alabama Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service. Fredric hit on Sept. 12, 1979, near the Bayou La Batre area. Hurricane Fredric Facts Hurricane Fredric formed on Aug. 29, 1979, as a tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic sea. […]
New building could replace Olde Towne Daphne courtyard
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A proposed development in Olde Towne Daphne is back on the agenda for planning officials this week. “This is my area to walk through here, but it’s going to be a wind tunnel. I just can’t see my customers wanting to sit out here anymore,” said Dorothy Overstreet who owns and […]
utv44.com
Repairs set to begin at Indian Springs Elementary after almost a year
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Nearly a year after an NBC 15 investigation revealed severe cracks in some of the support columns inside Indian Springs Elementary School, repairs are set to begin. Last fall, steel support beams were installed over the cafeteria and hallway providing temporary bracing. It's almost been a year since we heard of the issues and there's a reason repairs have taken so long.
utv44.com
Fairhope leaders discuss how much to spend on leaky municipal complex roof
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope city leaders are debating how much money should be spent on the leaky Fairhope Municipal Complex roof. At a work session this month, Public Works Director Richard Johnson said leaks are an issue that need to be addressed. "There's got to at least be...
‘Fully involved mobile home’ fire in Fairhope: home, camper & shed ‘total loss’
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department along with several other fire departments responded to a “fully involved mobile home” fire early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the FVFD. According to the post, the volunteer department and Daphne Fire Department responded to a “structure fire” off of Highway 181 near […]
Larger questions about Mobile Civic Center arise in Architectural Review Board hearing
On Wednesday, Mobile’s Architectural Review Board granted concept approval to a six-story office building on the southeast corner of the Mobile Civic Center property, developed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Yet, during the discussion process, many issues with not just the office building, but the larger revitalization...
WTOK-TV
Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed to WTOK that a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 45 North in Marion hit a deer and died around 9:20 P.M. Friday night. 45-year-old Jason Gun of Mobile was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was...
Shooting at Central Plaza Tower: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a shooting happened at Central Plaza Tower Monday morning. At around 10:40 a.m., officers were called to the apartment complex off Bay Shore Avenue. Officers determined that one person was injured after a man started firing at them. The person “did not sustain any […]
