Small plane crashes off the coast of South Florida killing one

Pompano Beach, FL - A plane crash claimed the life of one person after crashing off the coast of South Florida on Thursday.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot of a Cessna 172 departed Pompano Beach Airpark around 9:30 a.m Thursday.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the last data from the plane was at 10:15 a.m., roughly 45 minutes after takeoff.

The U.S. Coast Guard from the Lake Worth Inlet base responded to the crash and recovered one person's body, the plane's wheel, and two life jackets.

The FAA and the NTSB are investigating the crash as it remains unknown what caused the plane to go down.