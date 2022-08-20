ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsRadio WFLA

Small plane crashes off the coast of South Florida killing one

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UKI3B_0hOB7kiB00

Pompano Beach, FL - A plane crash claimed the life of one person after crashing off the coast of South Florida on Thursday.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot of a Cessna 172 departed Pompano Beach Airpark around 9:30 a.m Thursday.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the last data from the plane was at 10:15 a.m., roughly 45 minutes after takeoff.

The U.S. Coast Guard from the Lake Worth Inlet base responded to the crash and recovered one person's body, the plane's wheel, and two life jackets.

The FAA and the NTSB are investigating the crash as it remains unknown what caused the plane to go down.

Comments / 0

Related
legalreader.com

Who is Liable for Damages in a Fort Lauderdale Truck Accident, the Trucker or the Employer?

The company may be held accountable under the vicarious liability legal doctrine. Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward County has one of the highest numbers of traffic accidents in the Sunshine State. In 2019, for instance, there were over 41,000 crashes in the county, and 5,400 of those occurred in the Fort Lauderdale area. Many of those were minor crashes, fortunately, but the same cannot be said about truck accidents which often resulted in severe injury and death.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Driver arrested following wrong-way crash on Palmetto Expressway that killed 5 people

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old man has been arrested on five counts of vehicular homicide after he drove the wrong way on the Palmetto Expressway early Saturday morning and crashed his car into another vehicle, killing the five people inside, authorities confirmed Tuesday. Maiky Simeon is currently still...
Deerfield News

BODY FOUND IN DEERFIELD BEACH

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-A body was found in Deerfield Beach on Sunday near the 2300 block of West Sample Road. Broward Sheriffs Office Public Information Officer Claudinne Caro told Deerfield News.com the following.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Faa#Ntsb#Traffic Accident#Fl#The U S Coast Guard
matadornetwork.com

The Best Places To Go Snorkeling in Fort Lauderdale

There are many great snorkeling spots around the world: the Virgin Islands, Maldives, Australia, Fort Lauderdale…wait, what?. Okay, okay — while not exactly on a par with Maldives, Fort Lauderdale is an often-overlooked location to snorkel with a bevy of ocean life, including eels, sea turtles, and even sharks. And it’s a heck of a lot more convenient for most people than flying to the Indian Ocean.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

5 women killed in wrong-way crash on Miami-area expressway

Five women were killed Saturday when the sedan they were riding in was hit head-on by another vehicle on a South Florida expressway, authorities said. The women were inside a gray Honda sedan on the Palmetto Expressway near Hialeah at about 4:30 a.m. when their vehicle was hit by a man driving the wrong way in a silver Infiniti sedan, the Miami Herald reported.
Click10.com

Several shot, 1 killed in shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend, injuring multiple people and leaving one victim dead. The shooting occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 163rd Street. Witnesses told Local 10 News that a...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WPBF News 25

Five killed in wrong-way crash in Miami Saturday morning

Five people are dead and one is hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Miami-Dade County Saturday morning. Florida Highway Patrol says a silver Infinity sedan was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of State Road 826 around 4:30 a.m. when it collided with a gray Honda sedan. The incident happened...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES: National Hurricane Center Still Watching Several Systems

System East Of Florida Continues To Move… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to watch three tropical waves, one of which could develop into something more. While the expected possibility of development over […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

Multi-vehicle crash leaves one dead

LANTANA, Fla. — A three-vehicle, five-passenger crash left one dead Saturday evening. The driver of a 2022 model S Tesla was traveling westbound on Lantana Road at a high speed, according to Palm Beach Sherriff's Office. As the Tesla traveled in the inside lane, two other vehicles were traveling...
NBC Miami

Boat with Cuban Markings Lands in Miami Beach

The sunrise brought an unusual sight and smell to a stretch of Miami Beach Sunday morning. A boat with markings indicating that it was based in Havana, Cuba was beached at 69th Street and Collins Avenue in Miami Beach along with the smell of the fuel oil that powered it.
cw34.com

Crash cleared after blocking 5 lanes on I-95 SB

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash caused delays on I-95 southbound in Palm Beach County early Friday morning. The crash happened before Exit 74 at 45th street. Five left lanes were blocked due to the accident, according to Florida 511. The crash has since been cleared.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

THREE TROPICAL WAVES WATCHED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER, ONE EAST OF FLORIDA

Unclear If Any Will Grow, Threaten Land. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 P.M. SUNDAY, AUGUST 21, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching three tropical waves, with one — marked as an X above — in conditions conducive for development. It may […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut

Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County Man Dies In Tesla Model S

COPS: Driver Sped, Flipped Car, Died. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man is dead after allegedly speeding in his Tesla Model S. The Tesla flipped. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy