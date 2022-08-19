Read full article on original website
Election staff abruptly quits, upending rural Texas county
FREDERICKSBURG , Texas (AP) — Part of why Terry Hamilton says he abruptly left his job running elections deep in Texas wine country is by now a familiar story in America: He became fed up with the harassment that followed the 2020 election. But this was no ordinary exit.
Correction: Abortion-Kansas Recount story
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — In an Aug. 22 corrective about the Kansas abortion recount, The Associated Press erroneously reported which side lost 57 votes. It was the side that opposed the proposed constitutional amendment, not the side that supported it.
Two months after the Dobbs ruling, new abortion bans are taking hold
WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week marks two months since the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision reversed decades of precedent guaranteeing abortion rights, and the effects of the decision are continuing to unfold as abortion bans take effect around the country. Well before the opinion...
2022 election sees major shift in Florida voter trends, but not in Duval
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over 2.1 million Floridians have either voted by mail or voted early in-person ahead of Tuesday’s Primary Election and early voting statistics reveal Republicans and Democrats in Florida are voting differently this election compared to elections in the past. Prior to the 2020 election, Republicans...
2022 Florida Primary Election Results
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, setting him up to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent sees as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist, Florida...
'Reprehensible': Arkansas governor comments on violent arrest
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson describes a violent arrest captured on video in Crawford County as "reprehensible" amid state and federal investigations.Aug. 22, 2022.
Former Tennessee Speaker Casada arrested in corruption probe
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s disgraced former House Speaker Glen Casada and his top aide were arrested Tuesday on federal charges including bribery, kickbacks and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Their indictments follow the abrupt resignation in March of Republican Rep. Robin Smith, who pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges involving Casada and his chief of staff, Cade Cothren. Afterward, speculation swirled about what additional charges might come in the corruption probe. FBI agents arrested Casada and Cothren at their homes Tuesday morning. If convicted, they each face up to 20 years in prison. Both pleaded not guilty Tuesday and received pretrial release with travel restricted to the middle district of Tennessee unless otherwise approved. The 20-count charging document alleges Casada and Cothren exploited their positions of power by working with another unnamed lawmaker to funnel money to themselves using a political consulting firm — known as Phoenix Solutions, LLC — to conceal their involvement.
Officials: Enough signatures to put recreational marijuana on Oklahoma ballot
A group working to put the legalization of marijuana on the ballot is calling on the Oklahoma Supreme Court to make sure the measure is put before voters in November.
Democrat Charlie Crist to face Ron DeSantis in Florida race for governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Democrat and longtime politician Charlie Crist has won the primary for governor in Florida and will face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Crist served as Florida's Republican governor more than a decade ago and is now...
In Texas, resentment builds as border crackdown ensnares local drivers
BRACKETTVILLE, Texas — The web of state highway troopers that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has woven at the border has ensnared local drivers pulled over by officers searching for smugglers and people who've slipped across the border. Abbott’s election-year attempt to thwart illegal immigration, called Operation Lone Star, has...
2 men are found guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, in a plot prosecutors described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. The jury also found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. guilty...
Ohio board OK’s language for two constitutional amendments for Nov. 8 election, as opponents consider legal challenges
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Ballot Board approved language for two issues that voters are expected to decide on Nov. 8. Issue 1 will ask voters whether they want to require courts to consider public safety when setting monetary bail. Issue 2 would bar non-citizens from voting in state...
2 Democrats compete for the chance to unseat Florida Gov. DeSantis in November
States holding primaries today include Florida. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is seeking a second term. He barely won the first time four years ago, but has since made himself one of his party's national figures, fighting culture wars and showing up in 2024 presidential polls. But in order to position himself for the presidency, he would first have to win reelection, and Democrats are choosing his challenger. One is considered progressive and the other is a former Republican. Cathy Carter from our member station WUSF in Tampa reports.
Candidates who deny the 2020 presidential election results are winning races
So it's worth repeating - there is no evidence of widespread election fraud during the 2020 presidential election. Yet, as you just heard, candidates who deny the outcome are winning office in battleground states across the country, including Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin. We have called up professor Rick Hasen at UCLA School of Law. He is director of UCLA's Safeguarding Democracy Project. Rick, thanks for being here.
Schools across the country offer teachers more money to staff their classrooms
Iowa's largest school district is offering a big incentive to address teacher shortages. Experienced teachers who put off retirement for one more year can make an extra $50,000 or more. Harvest Public Media's reporter at NET News, where he started as Morning Edition host in 2008. He joined Harvest Public...
Indiana OB-GYN and abortion provider moves her practice to Illinois
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a little more than three weeks, abortions in the state of Indiana will officially be illegal, with few exceptions.In a post Roe v. Wade world, women are crossing state lines to get an abortion. But now were learning doctors are too, to continue to be able to do their jobCBS 2's Marissa Perlman has the story of one Indiana doctor. Dr. Katie McHugh said she is part of a new exodus of abortion doctors who are setting up shop in Illinois because they can no longer practice in their home state.It's not a choice Dr. McHugh said...
Sedgwick County finishes abortion ballot recount. Here’s when the results will be known
An election official said there’s no indication a landslide win for abortion rights will be overturned.
Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies
KANSAS (KSNT) – Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) died on Saturday morning, according to the Kansas Democratic Party. Rep. Finney served in the Kansas House of Representatives since 2009. She died at 63-years-old. Her cause of death is unknown at this time. Gov. Laura Kelly posted on social media about the Representative’s death. “Kansas lost a […]
Recount affirms Olsen win over Barry in Wisconsin's 2nd District race
MADISON, Wis. — A recount completed Monday of the Republican primary for south-central Wisconsin's 2nd District reaffirmed the leading candidate's narrow victory.Results before the recount had attorney Erik Olsen defeating landscaping supervisor Charity Barry by 74 votes in the 2nd Congressional District. After the recount, Olsen was ahead by 63 votes out of more than 43,000 cast.Olsen will face Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan in the heavily Democratic district that covers six counties in south-central Wisconsin, including Dane County.The recount results are unofficial until certified by the Wisconsin Elections Commission chair. The commission has not determined when the results will be certified, said commission spokesperson John Smalley. But he said it likely will not be on Tuesday when all other races in the Aug. 9 primary are set to be certified.Olsen said local elections officials who ran the recount did an "absolutely great job" and most of the changes were due to voters not completely filling in the oval for who they voted for, resulting in the machine not registering it.Barry gained 14 votes in the recount while Olsen picked up three, narrowing his win by 11 votes.Barry did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Eastern Kentucky delays the start of school as people rebuild after floods
We've had a lot of flooding news this summer. Floods in the Southwest swept away a hiker in Zion National Park. In Dallas, rains drowned cars and prompted a disaster declaration. And in eastern Kentucky recently, where floods washed away entire communities, kids who were supposed to be back in school are still waiting. WFPL's Jess Clark reports.
