18 Sports Blitz – NASCAR edition
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports team recaps NASCAR weekend at The Glen. Kyle Larson completed the weekend sweep at The Glen on Sunday by winning his second straight Go Bowling at The Glen. The defending NASCAR cup series champion also won the Xfinity Series race at the historic road course on Saturday. Also, […]
NewsChannel 36
Fan Experience at Watkins Glen International
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- Race fans have traveled from all over the country for the NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Watkins Glen International, this weekend. People flooded the midway for games, food, and shopping. Fans could buy their favorite driver's merchandise, go bowling, try out race simulators, and so much more.
Hidden camping gem found at Watkins Glen International
DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’ve walked around the infield of the track at Watkins Glen International during NASCAR weekend you’ll see campers of every shape and size. One camper in particular tucked away behind other trailers is rather special, and quite literally one of a kind. The camper is a pull along trailer, not […]
NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen underway after weather delay
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — NASCAR’s Cup Series race on the road course at Watkins Glen International began Sunday with cars running on rain tires after a weather delay of about two hours. Lightning strikes in the area of the track in New York’s Finger Lakes caused the delay and rain then moved in at […]
NewsChannel 36
Mercy Flight Car Honored at NASCAR Xfinity Series
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- In light of a special weekend at Watkins Glen International, Twin Tiers Native Craig Partee had his team sport a special car around the track. People could watch the car dedicated to first responders race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. On June 26th, 2020, Seneca...
ESPN
Padraig Harrington wins second PGA Tour Champions event this year, registers 3-stroke victory
ENDICOTT, N.Y. -- Padraig Harrington won the Dick's Sporting Goods Open on Sunday for his second PGA Tour Champions victory of the year. Harrington closed with a 5-under 67 at En-Joie Golf Club for a 3-stroke victory over Mike Weir and Thongchai Jaidee. "Unusual for me, no drama, no real...
owegopennysaver.com
More Fair Photos and Derby Action
We went to print on a Friday, and while the Tioga County Fair was still taking place. Here are more photos from the action that took place during this year’s five-day event to include Thursday’s Wrestling event in which two locals, Keith Zimmer and Joe Davis, also participated and are credited for bringing the action to this year’s fair.
An Eerie Inside Look at a Dilapidated Upstate New York Girl Scout Camp
Nearly 30 years ago, the Girl Scouts of Rochester and Genesee Valley closed down its Camp Beechwood, however the structures of the former camp were left standing and have now become something of a spot for the curious and for thrill seekers. Situated between Syracuse and Rochester on Lake Ontario...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
localsyr.com
Last time we see this in 2022 occurs Friday evening
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-The last 8 o’clock sunset signals the beginning of the NYS Fair and the unofficial end of summer. Soak in the later sunshine while you can. After Friday, August 19, we won’t have another 8 p.m. sunset until April 26, 2023. Summer enthusiasts, we can’t leave...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Truth Pharm Holds 7th-Annual "Trail of Truth" Ahead of National Event
Hundreds gathered by the steps of the Broome County Courthouse to remember victims of the overdose epidemic. Ahead of Overdose Awareness Day, Binghamton nonprofit Truth Pharm held its seventh-annual "Trail of Truth." The field in front of the courthouse was marked with 211 tombstones honoring lost loved ones -- 42 more than last year's event.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Elmira, NY USA
I work at Falck Cancer Center. I found this hanging in a bush by the front door. I have it hanging off my computer monitor to share with our patients. We all can use a little love. If a patient asks for it I will give it to them.
Lollypop Farm searching for missing golden retriever
Honey is described as very nervous and was last spotted toward the Trolley Path trail.
New Dick’s Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale Store Opening in Vestal
Discounted apparel and footwear items are going to be offered at a new Dick's Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale store on the Vestal Parkway. The company has set up shop in the space that had been occupied by a Price Rite grocery store in the Parkway Plaza. The Warehouse Sale outlet...
Hail, 60 mph winds on the way to north Onondaga County in severe thunderstorm
Syracuse, N.Y. — Hail and winds up to 60 miles per hour are headed to the northern portion of Onondaga County, according to the National Weather Service. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern Onondaga County lasting until 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. At...
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State
Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
Man rescued from overturned dump truck in Skaneateles
Skaneateles, N.Y. — A man was trapped inside an overturned dump truck for 30 minutes in the town of Skaneateles while firefighters worked to rescue him Monday morning, firefighters said. The man was driving a dump truck filled with gravel at 7:42 a.m. when it overturned at the intersection...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Allegany County expires Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday evening the National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for a storm that quickly intensified over northern Pennsylvania. The Severe Thunderstorm Warning that was issued for portions of Allegany County was allowed to expire. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail...
thehomepagenetwork.com
What’s Happening On Home Page: 08/15 – 08/19
There’s a lot happening on The Home Page Network! It can be easy to miss some of the great stories coming out of our Wellsboro, Mansfield, Blossburg, Troy & Canton markets. To help you catch up, here’s a quick list of the top stories from the past week!
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
ACA Hosts 17th-annual Garlic Festival
The American Civic Association held its 17th-annual garlic festival today. The event aims to represent a variety of cultures through garlic filled dishes. For the first time, the festival was held at Ross Park Zoo -- traditionally held in the ACA parking lot. The venue was filled with sponsors, vendors,...
