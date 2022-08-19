ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

Michael K. Williams' memoir 'Scenes From My Life' shows how he turned trauma into art

From the first line of the introduction to his memoir, Scenes From My Life, actor and activist Michael K. Williams addresses the reader with stark honesty and resolve. "Way before I was anything or anyone, I was an addict," he wrote. "That was my identity, what people thought of me, if they thought of me at all. Into my mid-20s, I was on the verge of being discarded, like so many of my brothers and sisters who never got a chance to be something else. But through God's grace, I am still here."
THEATER & DANCE
Connecticut Public

A look at 'quiet quitting' — and whether it's a good or bad thing

Closing your laptop at 5 p.m. sharp, doing your assigned tasks and no more, spending more time with your family - now, are all these admirable actions demonstrating that you have set boundaries or examples of the latest workplace trend that some are calling quiet quitting? Well, Amina Kilpatrick is an engagement editor here at NPR, and she has been looking into quiet quitting. Hi, Amina.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Brooks
Person
B.j. Novak
Person
Chaka Khan
Connecticut Public

Comic Mo Amer draws on his Palestinian and Texan roots in a new Netflix series

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross, who's off this week. My guest, Mo Amer, is a comedian who brings a unique voice to his performances, rooted in his unusual background. Mo is short for Mohammed. He's Palestinian, but he grew up in Kuwait, where his family enjoyed a comfortable life until he was 9, when the first Gulf War forced his family to flee to the United States in 1991. There, as he explained to Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show," things were different.
TV & VIDEOS
Connecticut Public

New quartet album by jazz drummer Billy Drummond is a treat

This is FRESH AIR. Over the last 30 years, jazz drummer Billy Drummond has made hundreds of records with, among many, many others, horn players John Faddis, Javon Jackson and Marty Erlich, and pianist Renee Rosnes, Steve Kuhn and Carla Bley. He also records as a leader. Jazz critic Kevin Whitehead says Drummond's new quartet album is a treat.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Motion Pictures#Strip Club#Magic Mushrooms
UPI News

'Goodnight Mommy' trailer shows a masked and mysterious Naomi Watts

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime on Wednesday released the official trailer for its upcoming psychological thriller Goodnight Mommy. The film stars Naomi Watts, who plays a mother with an altered demeanor and a face covered in surgical bandages, according to Amazon Prime. When she reunites with her twin children (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti), the kids suspect that she may not be her mother at all.
MOVIES
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy