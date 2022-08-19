Read full article on original website
Michael K. Williams' memoir 'Scenes From My Life' shows how he turned trauma into art
From the first line of the introduction to his memoir, Scenes From My Life, actor and activist Michael K. Williams addresses the reader with stark honesty and resolve. "Way before I was anything or anyone, I was an addict," he wrote. "That was my identity, what people thought of me, if they thought of me at all. Into my mid-20s, I was on the verge of being discarded, like so many of my brothers and sisters who never got a chance to be something else. But through God's grace, I am still here."
'Slumberland' teaser trailer: Jason Momoa introduces 'world of dreams'
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Slumberland. The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the fantasy adventure film Wednesday featuring Jason Momoa. Slumberland is based on the comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland by Winsor McCay. The film follows a young girl...
Encore: Podcast investigates the early death of musician Chalino Sanchez
Many musicians became all the more famous after they died young, and that's true of Chalino Sanchez. But there's much more to his story, as the podcast "Idolo: The Ballad Of Chalino Sanchez" explores. (SOUNDBITE OF PODCAST, "IDOLO: THE BALLAD OF CHALINO SANCHEZ") ERICK GALINDO: At age 31, the self-made...
A look at 'quiet quitting' — and whether it's a good or bad thing
Closing your laptop at 5 p.m. sharp, doing your assigned tasks and no more, spending more time with your family - now, are all these admirable actions demonstrating that you have set boundaries or examples of the latest workplace trend that some are calling quiet quitting? Well, Amina Kilpatrick is an engagement editor here at NPR, and she has been looking into quiet quitting. Hi, Amina.
Comic Mo Amer draws on his Palestinian and Texan roots in a new Netflix series
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross, who's off this week. My guest, Mo Amer, is a comedian who brings a unique voice to his performances, rooted in his unusual background. Mo is short for Mohammed. He's Palestinian, but he grew up in Kuwait, where his family enjoyed a comfortable life until he was 9, when the first Gulf War forced his family to flee to the United States in 1991. There, as he explained to Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show," things were different.
New quartet album by jazz drummer Billy Drummond is a treat
This is FRESH AIR. Over the last 30 years, jazz drummer Billy Drummond has made hundreds of records with, among many, many others, horn players John Faddis, Javon Jackson and Marty Erlich, and pianist Renee Rosnes, Steve Kuhn and Carla Bley. He also records as a leader. Jazz critic Kevin Whitehead says Drummond's new quartet album is a treat.
13 Of The Saddest Songs Ever Recorded, And People's Stories About How They Affected Them
"When I hear 'Time in a Bottle,' all I think about is Jim Croce leaving behind his little boy. I still like the song and appreciate it, but it makes me sad every time I hear it."
In photos:Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg attend 'Me Time' premiere in LA
Cast members attend the premiere of Netflix film "Me Time" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on Tuesday. The film follows Kevin Hart as a stay-at-home dad, who finds personal time for himself for the first time in years.
The Independent Spirit Awards moves toward gender-neutral acting categories
The awards have announced the categories will now be "best lead performance" and "best supporting performance."
'Goodnight Mommy' trailer shows a masked and mysterious Naomi Watts
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime on Wednesday released the official trailer for its upcoming psychological thriller Goodnight Mommy. The film stars Naomi Watts, who plays a mother with an altered demeanor and a face covered in surgical bandages, according to Amazon Prime. When she reunites with her twin children (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti), the kids suspect that she may not be her mother at all.
Kid Cudi says he had a stroke at 32. Hailey Bieber was 25. How common are they?
Back in 2016, Kid Cudi wrote a heartfelt letter to his fans explaining that he needed help. The musician was struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts, so he checked himself into a rehabilitation facility. "I am not at peace. I haven't been since you've known me. If I didn't come...
People of color at 'New York Times' get lower ratings in job reviews, union says
An analysis of comprehensive data for roughly 1,000 The New York Times employees conducted by members of the union that represents its newsroom found that Black and Latino staffers are far less likely than their white peers to receive strong job ratings. There are financial consequences to job ratings because...
