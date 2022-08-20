Read full article on original website
Sunflowers, sesame seasons fair, prices good
Sunflowers and sesame experienced a decent 2022 with good market prices, but interest in alternative crops dipped slightly as more producers chose to plant major commodities, said a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert. High commodity prices for crops like corn, sorghum and cotton and historically high input costs led...
Experts evaluate O’Rourke, Collier's energy grid ideas
AUSTIN — Beto O’Rourke and Mike Collier want to talk about Texas’ power grid. Since the Democrats launched their campaigns for governor and lieutenant governor last year, the grid has been a chief reason they say voters should choose them over incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.
Twin Metals sues Biden administration to regain mine leases
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The developers of a proposed copper-nickel mine upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota sued the Biden administration Monday to seek the reinstatement of federal mineral rights leases that are crucial to the $1.7 billion project. Twin Metals Minnesota alleged in its...
Waller to retire after 34-year career with Texas A&M AgriLife
Mark Waller will retire Aug. 31 after a 34-year career as an agricultural economist with Texas A&M AgriLife. Waller earned a bachelor’s degree with a double major in plant and soil sciences and agricultural education from Southern Illinois University, where he also earned his master’s degree in agribusiness economics. He earned his doctoral degree in agricultural economics from the University of Illinois.
Consol, Rudder and College Station end preseason with final scrimmages
Brazos Valley high school football teams had their final tune-ups last week for opening the season as Bryan, A&M Consolidated, Rudder and College Station took part in scrimmages. College Station was scheduled to scrimmage Pearland on Thursday, but after arriving the Cougars were greeted by lightning and rain. The bad...
