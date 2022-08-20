Jets TE Lawrence Cager has made a name for himself this preseason and, at the very least, should stick on someone’s practice squad, even if it isn’t the Jets. He followed up a two-catch, 40-yard performance against the Eagles with a three-catch, 65-yard outing against the Falcons, including a 34-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Chris Streveler.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO