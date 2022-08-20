Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Republicans win endorsement of Indiana small business advocacy organization
CHESTERTON — A leading advocacy organization for small businesses in Indiana is encouraging Hoosiers this year to reelect the state's incumbent U.S. senator and send to Washington the Republican hoping to represent Northwest Indiana in the U.S. House. The Indiana chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB)...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oklahoma governor's unused GEER funds raises questions
(The Center Square) - More than $17 million of unused pandemic relief funds for education administered through the Oklahoma governor’s office sits unused, while the Oklahoma State Department of Education has spent more than $1 billion of the funds it oversees. Data from the U.S. Department of Education shows...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana unemployed rate ticks up, further rise possible
(The Center Square) – Indiana’s unemployment rate ticked up in July to 2.6% but remains among the lowest in the nation. Further increases are possible depending on several factors, including the Federal Reserve Board’s response to inflation and the possibility of a recession, economists say. “Overall Indiana...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Op-Ed: Illinois on automatic keeps government running into the ditch
Automatic was a nice improvement on car transmissions, on bank cash machines and on cat litter boxes, but it’s not so great when government tries to automate. Illinois state government likes making laws with automatic features. They require no additional responsibility or thought. But they come at a high cost.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Maryland grant program designed to help small businesses remain competitive
(The Center Square) – Maryland is launching a new manufacturing grant pilot program designed to help small businesses. The Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program, Gov. Larry Hogan said, is a new initiative funded by $1 million in the fiscal year 2023 budget to provide grants to small- and mid-sized businesses in the state to invest in new technology.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Denison ethanol plant owner reaches $209,000 settlement with EPA
DENISON, Iowa -- The owner of a Denison ethanol plant has agreed pay more than $209,000 to settle violations of reporting requirements to federal regulators. The agreement between Andersons Marathon and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency settles 32 violations and includes a $209,241 civil penalty. The payment is part of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hutchinson asks lawmakers for $9 million for prosecutors, public defenders
(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking lawmakers for $4.5 million for state prosecutors and an identical amount of money for public defenders. A legislative panel will consider the allocation this week, Hutchinson said. The governor held a news conference Tuesday to address a spate of violent...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Study finds benefits causing education spending to go up despite falling enrollments
(The Center Square) – A new study shows inflation-adjusted per-pupil K-12 school revenues in Illinois grew by 55% between 2002 and 2020 while enrollment numbers decreased. The rise in overall costs despite the enrollment declines were driven by teacher benefit increases. Using the most recent Census Bureau data, the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Parson calls special session for permanent $700 million income tax cut
(The Center Square) – The day after the nation celebrates Labor Day, Missouri's legislature will be summoned to a special legislative session to work on cutting the state's income tax. Republican Gov. Mike Parson issued a call for the General Assembly to meet at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 6,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Telemedicine abortions up in Washington state
(The Center Square) – Telemedicine seems set to play a crucial role for women seeking abortions, now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, sending the controversial practice back to the states. That’s the case even in Washington state, where the overturning of Roe has been...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arizona Department of Education teams with private philanthropy to bring $5 million in supplies to classrooms
(The Center Square) – Arizona public school teachers will receive more help in the classroom this school year, thanks to a partnership with a national charity organization. Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced that the Arizona Department of Education (ADE) will allocate $5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to help pre-kindergarten to 12th grade public school teachers obtain classroom resources through DonorsChoose. It's "a nonprofit crowdfunding platform," according to a news release from Hoffman's office.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Political ad condemning no cash bail criticized by proponents of new law
(The Center Square) – An advocacy group in favor of eliminating money bonds in Illinois is taking issue with a new political ad critical of the forthcoming law. The ad is produced by a group called People Who Play By the Rules PAC and notes that district attorneys across the state are opposed to the Pretrial Fairness Act.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia spent most of surplus; Youngkin wants nearly $400 million for tax relief
(The Center Square) – Although Virginia has already earmarked most of its budget surplus for spending on government programs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin intends to set aside nearly $400 million for tax reduction. The commonwealth closed its fiscal year with about $2 billion in unplanned revenue and spent about $1.2...
KPVI Newschannel 6
BIDS gets comments on potential public defender office in 11th Judicial District
PITTSBURG — The State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services received comments from two attorneys on Saturday afternoon during a hearing on whether a public defender office should be opened in the 11th Judicial District. Two BIDS board members, Patricia Hudgins and Richard Ney, attended the public hearing at...
KPVI Newschannel 6
$20 million in federal funds for Pennsylvania preservation of streams, farmland
(The Center Square) – A grant program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will send $20 million to Pennsylvania to restore streams in central Pennsylvania and preserve farmland. The funding is part of a $200 million initiative, the Regional Conservation Partnership Program, “to address on-farm, watershed, and regional natural...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Alabama investing in safety of state troopers
(The Center Square) – Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are expected to benefit from a new investment. Alabama has awarded a $20,365 grant to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Gov. Kay Ivey said, that will be used to buy new bulletproof vests. The grant funding comes from dollars awarded to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Maryland to use federal funding to upgrade transit buses
(The Center Square) – Regional bus systems in Maryland will be upgraded using $41.7 million from federal taxpayers. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Buses and Facilities Program and the Low or No Emissions Program will be using funding to improve and rehabilitate bus systems throughout the state. The bus upgrades fall in line with the state’s adoption of new fuel efficiency standards, including low- and zero-emission vehicles.
KPVI Newschannel 6
New property tax transparency process begins next month
(The Center Square) – Nebraska taxpayers will soon be notified of proposals to increase their property taxes because of a law passed last year. Legislative Bill 644, the Property Tax Request Act, was signed into law in May 2021 and starting next month requires local governments to notify taxpayers of public hearings related to property tax increase proposals of over 2%.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Federal judge rejects challenge to Maine's vaccine mandate
(The Center Square) – A federal judge has tossed out a lawsuit challenging Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Maine's health-care workers that had been criticized as government overreach. The lawsuit, filed a year ago by the Florida-based Liberty Council, alleged that the vaccine requirement violates state...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Nebraska
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Nebraska using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0