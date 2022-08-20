(The Center Square) – Regional bus systems in Maryland will be upgraded using $41.7 million from federal taxpayers. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Buses and Facilities Program and the Low or No Emissions Program will be using funding to improve and rehabilitate bus systems throughout the state. The bus upgrades fall in line with the state’s adoption of new fuel efficiency standards, including low- and zero-emission vehicles.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO