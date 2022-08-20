ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Man facing charges after firing in front of Lynchburg business

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Officers patrolling the downtown area of the Hill City Sunday observed a man fire a pistol into the air in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden. Lynchburg Police say the man tried to flee, but was taken into custody. Chadwick Austin Turner, 33 of Lynchburg, is charged...
cbs19news

Sheriff's office reports missing person has been found

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says a missing woman has been found and is safe. Twenty-three-year-old Amanda Nicole “Nikki” Kemp was reported missing last week. The sheriff’s office did not release any further information.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Single-vehicle crash in Powhatan County claims the life of a Dillwyn man

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash westbound on Anderson Highway a half mile east of Bell Road in Powhatan County on Friday at 11:05 a.m. A 2017 GMC 1500 pickup ran off the road to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albemarle County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Albemarle County, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police: Man arrested after firing gun outside Lynchburg beer garden

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – A man was arrested for multiple charges after being accused of firing a gun in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden in Lynchburg early Sunday morning. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, the Lynchburg Police Department says officers patrolling downtown saw a man shooting a pistol into the air in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden in the 1100 block of Church Street.
cbs19news

Police investigating shooting on Burgoyne Road

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon. According to police, the incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. on the 400 block of Burgoyne Road. One person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police say this is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Uva Hospital#Crimestoppers
WDBJ7.com

Rt. 620 closed in Nelson Co. for multiple weeks due to flooding

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Route 620 (Farrar Bridge Ln) at Route 617 (Rockfish River Road) will be closed for multiple weeks due to emergency road work following flooding. Updates can be found by visiting the 511 Virginia website.
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County police identify Charlottesville man found dead in Rivanna River

The Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man found dead on Aug. 13 in the Rivanna River. A cause of death for William Jasper, 46, of Charlottesville, has not been determined at this time, according to a release from the Albemarle County Police Depaetment. This incident is still...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fredericksburg.today

Low flying plane in Orange brings charges

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says on July 10 at about 2:05pm, an aircraft flew over Lake of the Woods at a height of less than 100 feet. An investigation by the Orange Sheriff’s Office identified the pilot as 65-year-old James Jelinek of Warrenton. Jelinek has been charged by the Sheriff’s Office with reckless operation of an aircraft. He’s scheduled to appear in Orange General District Court on August 26 at 8:30 for his first appearance.
WDBJ7.com

Nelson Co. schools closed Monday due to ‘dangerous’ flooding

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - All Nelson County schools will be closed Monday due to flooding throughout the region. According to the group’s Facebook page, “some of the roads are in a dangerous condition due to the flooding.”
Augusta Free Press

Rockbridge County: I-81 overnight ramp closures begin Monday at exit 205

Nearly two weeks of overnight on- and off-ramp closures are scheduled for Interstate 81 at exit 205 in Rockbridge County. The nightly ramp closures are from Monday night through Sept. 2. Overnight flagger traffic control is also scheduled for Route 606 (Raphine Road) in the area of the I-81 interchange....
cbs19news

Police identify body found in Rivanna River

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has identified the person whose body was found in the Rivanna River a week ago. The body was recovered around 11 a.m. on Aug. 13 in the area between Riverbend Drive and Free Bridge. According to police, the Office...

Comments / 0

Community Policy