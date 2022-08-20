Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia State Police investigating deadly crash on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County
State police are investigating a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 81 on Sunday that left one person dead and another injured.
WDBJ7.com
Man facing charges after firing in front of Lynchburg business
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Officers patrolling the downtown area of the Hill City Sunday observed a man fire a pistol into the air in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden. Lynchburg Police say the man tried to flee, but was taken into custody. Chadwick Austin Turner, 33 of Lynchburg, is charged...
cbs19news
Sheriff's office reports missing person has been found
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says a missing woman has been found and is safe. Twenty-three-year-old Amanda Nicole “Nikki” Kemp was reported missing last week. The sheriff’s office did not release any further information.
Augusta Free Press
Single-vehicle crash in Powhatan County claims the life of a Dillwyn man
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash westbound on Anderson Highway a half mile east of Bell Road in Powhatan County on Friday at 11:05 a.m. A 2017 GMC 1500 pickup ran off the road to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
First week of Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial wraps up with more testimony
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The first week of trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple manslaughter charges in connection with a 2019 explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station came to a close on Friday. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South River Market killed four...
wfxrtv.com
Police: Man arrested after firing gun outside Lynchburg beer garden
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – A man was arrested for multiple charges after being accused of firing a gun in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden in Lynchburg early Sunday morning. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, the Lynchburg Police Department says officers patrolling downtown saw a man shooting a pistol into the air in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden in the 1100 block of Church Street.
cbs19news
Police investigating shooting on Burgoyne Road
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon. According to police, the incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. on the 400 block of Burgoyne Road. One person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police say this is...
WTOP
‘Extremely irate’ man charged after firing gun at work during argument in Virginia
A man who fired a gun during an argument at work on Friday in Virginia is facing charges, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at the Richmond Traffic Control in Stafford just before 11 a.m. on Friday. John Evans, 43, of Bealeton, had become “extremely irate”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Rt. 620 closed in Nelson Co. for multiple weeks due to flooding
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Route 620 (Farrar Bridge Ln) at Route 617 (Rockfish River Road) will be closed for multiple weeks due to emergency road work following flooding. Updates can be found by visiting the 511 Virginia website.
Augusta Free Press
Woodbridge man dies in single-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County that occurred on Sunday at 3:50 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 291 exit ramp. A 2005 Ford F-150 was traveling south on I-81 when...
Albemarle County Police investigating after one injured in suspected shooting
Police are investigating after a person was found injured with a suspected gunshot wound just north of Charlottesville.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County police identify Charlottesville man found dead in Rivanna River
The Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man found dead on Aug. 13 in the Rivanna River. A cause of death for William Jasper, 46, of Charlottesville, has not been determined at this time, according to a release from the Albemarle County Police Depaetment. This incident is still...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Augusta Free Press
Alleged affair, a busted lip: And now a school superintendent faces assault and battery charge
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell and United Way of Greater Augusta executive director Kristi Williams are caught up in a legal matter involving the latter’s estranged husband. Cassell faces a misdemeanor assault and battery charge in...
fredericksburg.today
Low flying plane in Orange brings charges
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says on July 10 at about 2:05pm, an aircraft flew over Lake of the Woods at a height of less than 100 feet. An investigation by the Orange Sheriff’s Office identified the pilot as 65-year-old James Jelinek of Warrenton. Jelinek has been charged by the Sheriff’s Office with reckless operation of an aircraft. He’s scheduled to appear in Orange General District Court on August 26 at 8:30 for his first appearance.
WDBJ7.com
Nelson Co. schools closed Monday due to ‘dangerous’ flooding
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - All Nelson County schools will be closed Monday due to flooding throughout the region. According to the group’s Facebook page, “some of the roads are in a dangerous condition due to the flooding.”
WSLS
Dog wash or car wash? Employees save pooch in pick-up from going through Lynchburg car wash
With a pooch in their pick-up, did a truck driver and passenger want a car wash or a dog wash? 10 News obtained surveillance video you’ll have to see to believe. The video shows a truck entering the Lightning McClean Carwash on Old Forest Road in Lynchburg on Saturday.
Augusta Free Press
Rockbridge County: I-81 overnight ramp closures begin Monday at exit 205
Nearly two weeks of overnight on- and off-ramp closures are scheduled for Interstate 81 at exit 205 in Rockbridge County. The nightly ramp closures are from Monday night through Sept. 2. Overnight flagger traffic control is also scheduled for Route 606 (Raphine Road) in the area of the I-81 interchange....
cbs19news
Police identify body found in Rivanna River
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has identified the person whose body was found in the Rivanna River a week ago. The body was recovered around 11 a.m. on Aug. 13 in the area between Riverbend Drive and Free Bridge. According to police, the Office...
wfxrtv.com
VSP special agents testify in deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man charged with four counts of manslaughter in connection with a deadly gas station explosion in Rockbridge County in 2019 entered its fourth day on Thursday. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South River Market killed four...
WSLS
Former boss, coworkers of defendant testify in Rockbridge County gas station explosion case
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – It was another day of testimony in the case of the Rockbridge County gas station explosion in 2019 that left four people dead. Phillip Westmoreland is charged with involuntary manslaughter. Investigators said. was the one who delivered fuel to the gas station ahead of the...
Comments / 0