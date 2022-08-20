The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says on July 10 at about 2:05pm, an aircraft flew over Lake of the Woods at a height of less than 100 feet. An investigation by the Orange Sheriff’s Office identified the pilot as 65-year-old James Jelinek of Warrenton. Jelinek has been charged by the Sheriff’s Office with reckless operation of an aircraft. He’s scheduled to appear in Orange General District Court on August 26 at 8:30 for his first appearance.

