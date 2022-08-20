ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Human remains found inside trunk of car at Las Vegas apartment complex

By Linsey Lewis
 5 days ago

Lt. Jason Johansson with LVMPD releases new details in a homicide investigation near Tropicana and Valley View on Friday evening.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Human remains were found inside the trunk of a car near Tropicana Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, police say.

    Human remains found inside trunk of car near Tropicana and Valley View
    Human remains found inside trunk of car near Tropicana and Valley View.
    Human remains found inside trunk of car near Tropicana and Valley. View.
    Homicide near Tropicana and Valley View on Aug. 19

On Friday around 1:46 p.m. police responded to a call reporting a suspicious vehicle parked at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of W Tropicana near the Wild Wild West Gambling Hall.

When officers arrived at the scene they approached the vehicle which was a white BMW car. Police say as they approached the car they smelled a foul odor coming from the car.

When officers entered the BMW they found human remains in the trunk. Police say based on the condition of the remains that it appears to be a homicide and the LVMPD Homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

No other information is available at this time. If you have any information regarding this homicide, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.

Comments / 15

Marly Duran
5d ago

Very few bodies found in trunks (any kind of trunk) Aren't homicides. I hope they're able to solve this. My condolences to the coronor.

Reply(4)
2
 

