The 6 Best Heritage Festivals Coming to Northern Virginia This Year

One of the great things about NoVA is the diversity of cultures, and you can experience food and fun from many of them at these festivals. Northern Virginia is a true melting pot, where people from different cultures and backgrounds are intertwined in day-to-day life. That also means the region is host to some exciting cultural celebrations. Make sure pop into these heritage festivals for international celebrations of food, music, and entertainment.
City of Alexandria to Host Energy and Climate Action Plan Community Workshop

ALEXANDRIA, VA – The City of Alexandria will host an in-person Energy and Climate Change Action Plan community workshop on Saturday, August 27, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Oswald Durant Center at 1605 Cameron St., Alexandria, Virginia, 22314. This will be the third community workshop focused on the update to the Energy and Climate Change Action Plan. Everyone is invited to attend and participate.
ALIVE! hosting grocery distributions this weekend for Alexandrians in need

Alexandria non-profit ALIVE! is hosting grocery distributions for Alexandrians in need this weekend. Over the last few years, ALIVE! has stepped up its food distribution program for locals, with drive-through and walk-up distributions. This Saturday, Aug. 27, the distribution will run from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Drive-through distributions are planned for:. Cora...
Popular Hyattsville Park Will Close for Renovations Until 2024

A popular Hyattsville park on Gallatin Street will close soon for renovations. Located at 4203 Gallatin St., next to the Mount Hermon Masonic Lodge, Robert J. King Park is heavily used by elementary students from nearby St. Jerome Academy and residents of Hyattsville’s Historic District. The city recently announced...
“A dear friend of mine passed away completely out of the blue on August 1st.”

A dear friend of mine passed away completely out of the blue on August 1st. He leaves behind a beautiful young son who will never know his dad, and an extremely impressive daughter who he doted on constantly. Dan was an incredible friend and an even better father. He was a pillar of his small Alexandria community where he was known to walk large groups of kids to school every morning.”
Chalk art festival and other events announced for Old Town North

A group of community organizations for Old Town North have worked in partnership to plan a suite of events next month and beyond for the neighborhood. First up is Taste of Old Town North, an annual festival spotlighting local restaurants in the area. “A neighborhood and city-wide favorite, this annual...
DC celebrates 8th annual Chuck Brown Day

WASHINGTON - It's that time of the year again when the DMV celebrates an icon, Chuck Brown. Brown is also known as the Godfather of Go-Go. Thousands gathered at the Chuck Brown Memorial Park on Saturday for food, drinks, giveaways and of course music. WASHINGTON, D.C. - April 24 -...
Washington Fine Arts Festival continues after rough weather

WASHINGTON (25 News Now) - Saturday’s severe weather took a toll on Washington’s Fine Arts Festival, as organizers say quite a bit of art was damaged and some artists had to head home. Sunday, on the second leg of the event, vendors took advantage of the better weather...
Poll: Should the Victory Center be demolished?

Developer Stonebridge has filed for plans to demolish the Victory Center (5001 Eisenhower Avenue) but is facing pushback from city staff that would rather see the existing building converted. The Stonebridge proposal would see the long-vacant office building replaced with townhouses, similar to the new development just west of the...
Bricks by the Lake Returns to Lake Anne Plaza on October 1

Join the fun in this LEGO building event! Participants can either build a creation in advance to compete in a themed contest or compete the day of the event in a timed competition building creations separated by age group. Those who don’t want to compete can enjoy the day viewing...
Loudoun to Host ‘Clear the Shelters’ Aug. 27

Loudoun County Animal Services will offer free pet adoptions at their annual “Clear the Shelters” event on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The shelter will waive adoption fees in participation with the annual, nationwide event. Adoption fees will be waived for all available pets including cats, kittens, dogs, rabbits, small pets and livestock.
Mayfield Fort Historic Site, Manassas

The Mayfield Fort Historic Site is located about a mile from Historic Downtown Manassas. It was a fortification used by the Confederate Army during the Civil War. Built on the site of a mansion known as Mayfield, it was owned by the Hooes family. The Mayfield mantion was destroyed during the occupation of the fort. Most Civil War historians do not mention Mayfield Fort, but it did play a few significant roles in the war itself.
COVID, CRT, sexuality: What's behind the mass student exodus from public schools

Elicia Brand and her family moved to Loudoun County nine years ago to take advantage of well-reputed public schools in the affluent northern Virginia enclave. But after the pandemic began, the schools she once regarded as fantastic changed. Brand said her three sons encountered sexualized reading materials, a racially fraught curriculum, and an approach to education that seemed to prioritize the politics of the district’s adults over the needs of its children.
Java Nation to Open Fourth Location (Silver Spring)

Java Nation, the cafe known for its house-roasted coffees, diverse food menu, and wide variety of local craft beers, wines and cocktails, will be opening its fourth location in Silver Spring. According to a Source of the Spring report, a construction permit shows that the newest store will be located at 1010 Wayne Ave.

