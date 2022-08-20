Read full article on original website
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this monthKristen Walters
New east Wichita Chick-fil-A to open Wednesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new Chick-fil-A is set to open on Wednesday, Aug. 24, in east Wichita. It will be located at 2400 N Greenwich Rd, near the intersection of K-96 and Greenwich Rd. The new Chick-fil-A will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out services Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 […]
KWCH.com
No rain to be found - for now
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As bad as we need the rain in Kansas, chances are at zero throughout the week. While it’s bad news for the drought stress in Kansas, the good news is we expect to stay well below 100 degrees to finish off the month. Average highs are around 90 in late August, and we should be close to that the next several days.
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Exploration Place A Summer of Magic
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Exploration Place is getting magical...even more so than usual. A Summer of Magic: Harry Potter Dome Theater Experience is continuing this weekend with Deathly Hallows Part 2! Throw around some transfiguration spells, drink some butterbeer, and enjoy the movie this weekend at EP! You can get more info on everything going on at exploration.org/full-events/a-summer-of-magic.
KWCH.com
Week of Aug. 22: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on jobs in human resources and talent acquisition. MONDAY: Human Resources Manager | Fiber Dynamics Inc | Wichita | $85,000 - $125,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12160108 | Qualifications: •Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Human Resources or related field. •Minimum of ten (10) years’ prior human resource experience required, preferably in manufacturing. •Proven working experience as HR Manager/Director. •In-depth knowledge of labor law and HR best practices. | Fiber Dynamics Inc has two additional postings on KANSAWORKS.
Kansas American Legion honors fallen motorcyclist
TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas American Legion announced earlier this week the passing of fellow Kansas American Legion Rider Dave Schoonover from Hutchinson Chapter #68. Officials say Schoonover passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident while on his way to the National Legacy Run. Those who knew...
Opening day at Wichita’s fourth free-standing Chick-fil-A won’t look like past openings
The company has changed its famous opening-day protocols.
kfdi.com
Kansas Is Going To Space and JJ Talks With One of the Guys Making It Happen
A few days ago, Ryan called into the show when I was talking about going to the moon and he made me aware that in Augusta is DJ Engineering, who have made parts on the Artemis rocket launching on 8.29 and making parts for future Artemis parts. Great story that is Kansas Proud!
KWCH.com
Ava and Amy Jones adjusting to life at home in Nickerson after weeks in Kentucky hospital
NICKERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Nickerson High School basketball star Ava Jones and her mother, Amy, are continuing their recoveries at home after spending weeks in a Louisville, Kentucky hospital. In early July, Ava, Amy, Ava’s father and her little brother were in Louisville for Ava’s basketball tournament. While walking on the sidewalk, a car hit them. Police said the driver was impaired.
Food trucks compete at 10th Annual Burger Battle in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the 10th Annual Burger Battle was held at OJ Watson Park. It was food truck style where four food trucks competed to win People’s Choice for best burger. This event is put on by KETCH, a non-profit that helps adults with disabilities. “The funds all go to the programs […]
KWCH.com
Rising Star Road Trip: Brothers drive historic fall success for Meade High School
WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Our Rising Star Road Trip continues farther west, taking us to Meade High School, home of the Buffaloes. Last year Meade was a powerhouse across the board, winning state championships in football, cross country and track and field. Meade High School only has about...
Another new car wash chain is coming to Wichita, which begs a question: Why?
Is it possible for Wichita to have even more car washes open when there’s already been a proliferation of them? Yes, and there are more in the works.
KWCH.com
Warm again Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says it will be warm again Sunday before temperatures climb into the week ahead. It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 under a mostly sunny sky.
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Let’s Smash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s Friday...and that means we’re letting loose a little bit on Where’s Shane. We’re headed out to Let’s Smash this morning...to break a few things as we head into the weekend!. Let’s Smash is a ‘Smash House’ that allows you to...
Emporia gazette.com
Dropping Dunkin? Turnpike seeks new restaurant ideas
Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year. The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.
KWCH.com
Warming trend this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says temperatures will gradually get warmer into the week ahead. It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 under a mostly sunny sky.
KWCH.com
Quiet start to the work week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet and comfortable start to the work week with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Later today under a mostly sunny sky, expect highs in the lower 90s or a couple of degrees above normal. The week ahead...
KWCH.com
Morning showers ending, dry weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Scattered showers and a few rumbles this morning across southern Kansas will continue to move out of the state by midday. Dry weather will continue through the remainder of the weekend with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A cold front is moving through Kansas this...
Kansas Humane Society reunites dog with owner who suffered stroke
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Sunday, Aug. 21, the Kansas Humane Society (KHS) reunited a dog with her owner who had suffered a stroke. “I had a stroke and was away for a while, and my baby panicked and ran away trying to find me,” said Navy Veteran Robert Shelby. She left home on the […]
Kansas American Legion Rider dies in motorcycle crash on way to National Legacy Run
CONWAY, Ark. (KSNW) — A Kansas American Legion Rider has died in a motorcycle crash while on his way to The American Legion Legacy Run. Jeremy Ehart, the Department of Kansas Commander, shared the news on the Department of Kansas American Legion Facebook page. It is with a heavy heart I announce a dear friend […]
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson High School Teacher to be Inducted into WSU Hall of Fame
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson High School teacher, Amber Carithers, will be inducted into the Wichita State University College of Applied Studies Hall of Fame on October 21, 2022. Carithers is among eight other inductees for 2022 into the College of Applied Studies (CAS) Hall of Fame. Inductees come from...
