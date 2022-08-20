ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

New east Wichita Chick-fil-A to open Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new Chick-fil-A is set to open on Wednesday, Aug. 24, in east Wichita. It will be located at 2400 N Greenwich Rd, near the intersection of K-96 and Greenwich Rd. The new Chick-fil-A will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out services Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

No rain to be found - for now

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As bad as we need the rain in Kansas, chances are at zero throughout the week. While it’s bad news for the drought stress in Kansas, the good news is we expect to stay well below 100 degrees to finish off the month. Average highs are around 90 in late August, and we should be close to that the next several days.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? Exploration Place A Summer of Magic

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Exploration Place is getting magical...even more so than usual. A Summer of Magic: Harry Potter Dome Theater Experience is continuing this weekend with Deathly Hallows Part 2! Throw around some transfiguration spells, drink some butterbeer, and enjoy the movie this weekend at EP! You can get more info on everything going on at exploration.org/full-events/a-summer-of-magic.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Week of Aug. 22: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on jobs in human resources and talent acquisition. MONDAY: Human Resources Manager | Fiber Dynamics Inc | Wichita | $85,000 - $125,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12160108 | Qualifications: •Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Human Resources or related field. •Minimum of ten (10) years’ prior human resource experience required, preferably in manufacturing. •Proven working experience as HR Manager/Director. •In-depth knowledge of labor law and HR best practices. | Fiber Dynamics Inc has two additional postings on KANSAWORKS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Augusta, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Society
Andover, KS
Government
City
Andover, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Kansas American Legion honors fallen motorcyclist

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas American Legion announced earlier this week the passing of fellow Kansas American Legion Rider Dave Schoonover from Hutchinson Chapter #68. Officials say Schoonover passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident while on his way to the National Legacy Run. Those who knew...
KWCH.com

Ava and Amy Jones adjusting to life at home in Nickerson after weeks in Kentucky hospital

NICKERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Nickerson High School basketball star Ava Jones and her mother, Amy, are continuing their recoveries at home after spending weeks in a Louisville, Kentucky hospital. In early July, Ava, Amy, Ava’s father and her little brother were in Louisville for Ava’s basketball tournament. While walking on the sidewalk, a car hit them. Police said the driver was impaired.
NICKERSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Festival#Localevent#Local Life#Linus Music#Entertain#Hiatus#Grub#Groove#Wpd
KSN News

Food trucks compete at 10th Annual Burger Battle in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the 10th Annual Burger Battle was held at OJ Watson Park. It was food truck style where four food trucks competed to win People’s Choice for best burger. This event is put on by KETCH, a non-profit that helps adults with disabilities. “The funds all go to the programs […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Warm again Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says it will be warm again Sunday before temperatures climb into the week ahead. It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 under a mostly sunny sky.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? Let’s Smash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s Friday...and that means we’re letting loose a little bit on Where’s Shane. We’re headed out to Let’s Smash this morning...to break a few things as we head into the weekend!. Let’s Smash is a ‘Smash House’ that allows you to...
Emporia gazette.com

Dropping Dunkin? Turnpike seeks new restaurant ideas

Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year. The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.
EMPORIA, KS
KWCH.com

Warming trend this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says temperatures will gradually get warmer into the week ahead. It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 under a mostly sunny sky.
KWCH.com

Quiet start to the work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet and comfortable start to the work week with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Later today under a mostly sunny sky, expect highs in the lower 90s or a couple of degrees above normal. The week ahead...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Morning showers ending, dry weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Scattered showers and a few rumbles this morning across southern Kansas will continue to move out of the state by midday. Dry weather will continue through the remainder of the weekend with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A cold front is moving through Kansas this...
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Hutchinson High School Teacher to be Inducted into WSU Hall of Fame

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson High School teacher, Amber Carithers, will be inducted into the Wichita State University College of Applied Studies Hall of Fame on October 21, 2022. Carithers is among eight other inductees for 2022 into the College of Applied Studies (CAS) Hall of Fame. Inductees come from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy