The Headlines BINDING AND LOOSING. These glue-wielding climate activists do not quit! Their latest target: the Vatican Museums. Protestors glued their hands to the storied ancient Laocoön sculpture on Thursday morning, ITV and Hyperallergic report. Three people were taken into custody. The Ultima Generazione group claimed responsibility, comparing the tale of Laocoön (whose cautionary statements about the Trojan Horse went unheeded) to the treatment of contemporary global-warming protestors. "Today activists are trying to warn humanity, but they are ignored and repressed just the same," the group said. Protestors have also glued themselves in recent months to a Botticelli at the Uffizi in...

3 DAYS AGO