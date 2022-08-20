Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent
We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go
There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
How to use Facebook in ‘stealth mode’ by hiding your online status
WANT to use Facebook without anyone knowing you're logged in? There's an easy way to do so. It's possible to hide your "Active Status" – the little green light that appears next to your profile picture whenever you're online. What is Facebook Active Status?. Facebook and Messenger use Active...
Millions of WhatsApp users need to understand huge app change urgently
WHATSAPP users are being warned over a big change to group chats. A major update is in the works that massively tweaks how you join groups. Group chats are getting some big overhauls in the coming months. That includes the addition of a Communities feature – letting you create big...
laptopmag.com
Malware hiding in browser extensions attacks millions — delete it now
Cybersecurity analysts observed users unknowingly downloading malicious browser extensions hiding threats including adware and malware, with over 1.3 million users already being attacked in 2022. Research from cybersecurity provider Kaspersky found nearly 7 million users being affected by unwanted software disguised as browser add-ons, with many being found on Google...
Meta and TikTok bans influencer Andrew Tate — who's known for misogynistic comments — from Facebook and Instagram
Meta and TikTok spokespeople told Insider that Tate was banned for violating the platforms' policies.
hypebeast.com
Meta Is Tracking Users Who Visit Websites Via Facebook and Instagram's In-App Browser
An analyst has now revealed that Meta is tracking its Facebook and Instagram users by injecting code into websites they visit through the apps. According to a new report from The Guardian, privacy research and former Google engineer Felix Krause has found additional lines of code on websites that were injected by Meta when you visit them by clicking on links while you’re in either the Facebook or Instagram apps, which opens the pages up through the in-app browser instead of external ones like Safari, Chrome or Firefox.
This TikTok News Is Disturbing -- But Its Not New
TikTok has made explosive changes to the social media landscape since its debut in 2016. The short-form video-sharing social phenomenon has forced the evolution of mega internet platforms like Alphabet's (GOOG) YouTube and Meta (META) platforms apps Facebook and Instagram, who created Reels to compete with TikTok videos. Never an...
technewstoday.com
How to Do a Facebook Search Without Account?
Although you are not much of a social media savvy person, there can be times when you are intrigued to look for someone’s profile. Or, you might have deactivated Facebook and want to search your account for surety. Whenever you look for a Facebook profile, you might be prompted...
How to unblock someone on Facebook
IF you've blocked someone and you're regretting it, it's easy enough to reverse. Maybe you've forgiven that annoying friend, awkward ex or one-time troll – and now it's time to let them back into your life. How to unblock someone on Facebook. If you have already blocked someone on...
Andrew Tate gets banned from Facebook, Instagram, TikTok for violating their policies
The influencer and former kickboxer was banned from multiple social media platforms after violating their policies. The influencer's misogynistic remarks have reached millions across the internet.
teslarati.com
Twitter to give Elon Musk documents related to its fake account calculation methods
On Monday, August 15, a judge ordered Twitter to give Elon Musk documents from a former executive involved in the calculations of bot/spam accounts. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery ordered Twitter to collect, review, and produce documents of its former General Manager of Consumer Product Kayvon Beykpour. The former Twitter executive left the company in April when it agreed to Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition, reported Reuters.
BeReal Nears Eight Million Daily Active Users, Climbs App Store Charts
A new social media craze is steadily captivating more and more of the digital world. Positioned as the antithesis of Instagram, BeReal reportedly pulled 7.9 million daily active users in July. Recent figures from The Information mark a 295% user increase from January and a 78,900% jump from March 2021. The app’s recent boost in popularity has allowed it to crawl into the App Store top 10 while raising $600 million in funding.
notebookcheck.net
Elon Musk keeps chasing Twitter's bot accounts as he now goes after ad tech companies
Twitter and Elon Musk will come face to face in court on October 17. Twitter brought the lawsuit against Musk for walking away from the US$44 billion deal because the social site allegedly underreported the number of spam accounts. In his search for answers, the Tesla CEO is now going after two New York-based ad tech companies.
Andrew Tate fan pages thrive on TikTok even after the influencer was banned for misogynistic content
The influencer Andrew Tate's TikTok account was banned on Friday, but many fan pages sharing his content are still online as of Monday afternoon.
The Verge
YouTube removes video that tests Tesla’s Full Self-Driving beta against real kids
YouTube has removed a video that shows Tesla drivers carrying out their own safety tests to determine whether the EV’s (electric vehicle) Full Self-Driving (FSD) capabilities would make it automatically stop for children walking across or standing in the road, as first reported by CNBC. The video, titled “Does...
DIY Photography
YoloLiv goes vertical with the Instream, letting you stream directly to Instagram and TikTok
YoloLiv has created a nice little lineup of all-in-one video switcher/encoder/streamer/recorder/monitor devices, starting with the original YoloBox, the YoloBox Mini and more recently, the YoloBox Pro. Now, they’ve taken that principle and applied it to the rapidly growing world of Instagram and TikTok live streaming with the new YoloLiv Instream.
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: Android 13 arrives, apps plan for midterms, Amazon copies TikTok
Global app spending reached $65 billion in the first half of 2022, up only slightly from the $64.4 billion during the same period in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has slowed. But overall, the app economy is continuing to grow, having produced a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS and Google Play last year was $133 billion, and consumers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.
The Verge
YouTube launches a dedicated page for podcasts
YouTube is embracing its position as the (unintentional) most-used podcast platform by launching a dedicated podcast page. As the lines between podcasting and YouTube blur, any step the company takes toward consolidating listening could pose a challenge for competitors Spotify and Apple Podcasts. The page debuted in late July and...
