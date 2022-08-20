Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Honolulu Little League on a winning streak at the Little League World Series
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Little League did it again! The boys from Hawaii on Monday won their third game of the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The game was supposed to start at 1 p.m. Hawaii time, but was delayed because of the weather and extra innings...
KITV.com
Honolulu Little League takes up big wins with World Series first no-hitter game
The boys from Oahu, representing the West Region, shutout the Metro Region champs -- Massapequa Coast Little League of New York -- 12-0. It was a combined no-hitter.
KITV.com
Watching Hawaii's team win in the Little League World Series? It's all about ohana
HONOLULU (KITV)- People are heading to restaurants and bars to watch the Hawaii team play in the Little League World Series. It’s clear this is more about seeing the fighting spirit of Hawaii, than anything else. Our boys move on and so does the spirit of ohana that goes with them, even if it's not your kid who is on the team.
KITV.com
Consolidated Theatres to show UH football games on the Big Screen
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Get ready to catch "Da Braddahood" on the big screen. The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors is teaming up with Consolidated Theatres to kick off the new football season. Starting Saturday, Aug. 2, fans can cheer for the home team at the Koko Marina, Town Center Mililani,...
At LLWS, Honolulu’s Tau Purcell continuing to represent Hawaii on big stage
Tau Purcell is the son of former Hawaii defensive lineman Elliott Purcell.
Vanderbilt visits Hawaii with higher expectations
A Hawaii football legend adds another milestone on Aug. 27 in Honolulu when former record-setting Rainbow Warriors quarterback Timmy Chang
KITV.com
Made in Hawaii Festival returns to Ala Moana Center November 11-13, bringing over 300 vendors
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The "Made in Hawaii" festival is returning to the Ala Moana Center this year. It will run over the Veterans Day weekend, Friday through Sunday, November 11- 13.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Arcimoto Honolulu opens in Hawaii
HONOLULU — In the near future, you just might see a three-wheeled FUV, “Fun Utility Vehicle,” on Oahu’s roadways. Imagined and produced by Arcimoto, Inc. out of Eugene, Oregon, the FUV is being touted as an everyday electric vehicle for residents and a fun rental for visitors as a “right-sized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient” electric vehicle.
scoringlive.com
Governors fall to visiting Sailors
NHHS(1-0-0) 0 13 7 626. Kashton Henjum was cash money for the visiting Sailors from Newport Harbor, Calif. Friday night. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior receiver hauled in five passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns as Newport Harbor bested short-handed Farrington, 26-7, in a non-league game at Skippa Diaz Stadium.
honolulumagazine.com
Waikīkīʻs New Camado Ramen Tavern Serves Up Retro Chic by the Bowl
The first episode of Netflix’s “Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories” opens with the Master preparing an order of tan-men. He mounds the humble bowl of ramen noodles with stir-fried vegetables and thin strips of pork simmered in a light dashi. While he admits he uses instant ramen, for tan-men, fresh noodles are better suited.
hawaiinewsnow.com
$15 million approved for teacher-focused affordable housing on Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new affordable housing project dedicated to teachers is moving forward on Maui. State Rep. Angus McKelvey announced $15 million was released for the project’s construction in the Lahainaluna Complex Area, which covers Lahainaluna High School, Princess Nahienaena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and King Kamehameha III Elementary.
hawaiinewsnow.com
You’ll have a good excuse for snapping photos of your food at this Hawaii udon spot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular Japanese udon spot in Hawaii is considered one of the most photogenic eateries in the U.S. and Canada. According to a recent Yelp ranking, Marugame Udon is the third most photo-worthy restaurants, according to a recent Yelp ranking. Known for its assortment of udon, the...
recordpatriot.com
Hawaii seeks end to strife over astronomy on sacred mountain
HONOLULU (AP) — For more than 50 years, telescopes and the needs of astronomers have dominated the summit of Mauna Kea, a mountain sacred to Native Hawaiians that's also one of the finest places in the world to study the night sky. That’s now changing with a new state...
KITV.com
Beer Lab Hawaii opening new brewery in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beer Lab Hawaii is opening a new craft brewery on Oahu, this time on busy Beretania Street in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Oishii Family Restaurant, the parent company of Beer Lab, is building out a new location at 1318 Beretania St. next to Grace’s Inn and Central Pacific Bank.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Controversial development of Coco Palms Resort draws renewed concerns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A controversial development on Kauai is drawing new concern from some residents. A Planning Commission meeting Tuesday could decide the fate of the iconic Coco Palms Resort at Wailua, which was featured in the Elvis Presley film, ”Blue Hawaii.”. For 30 years, the site has been...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Thousands across the islands walk to raise money for Hawaii charities
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 2,000 people on Oahu walked from Magic Island through Waikiki and back for a good cause. “Over 100 charities on Oahu that are supported with this event. And we can do our little part, it just makes a huge difference,” said Mike Rompel, Domino’s Pizza Hawaii franchisee.
KITV.com
Sunday forecast: Surf is up and so are our winds!
PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, locally breezy trade winds and stable conditions will result in a dry trade weather pattern through early Monday. The trade winds are expected to gradually weaken starting late Monday, which will allow local nighttime land breezes and afternoon...
Story of the Shaka origins being made into a documentary
Something that now is expressed across the globe originally comes from right here on this part of Oʻahu, the Lāʻie and Kahuku side and it is really fascinating to know there is a documentary being made currently that is going to help to share this story.
KITV.com
Sacred Hearts Academy celebrates 113 Years on Oahu with 2 Major Events
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Sacred Hearts Academy celebrates 113 Years on Oahu educating young girls. Scott Schroeder, Ph.D is the first man to lead the girls’ school in histor.y Dr. Schroeder was on Good Morning Hawaii to talk about the Academy’s goals, scholarship programs and two major fundraising events. Sacred...
KITV.com
Honolulu offering interest-free, down-payment home loans up to $40,000
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- More than half a million dollars for interest-free down-payment home loans is available for qualifying Oahu residents from the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Community Services (DCS). The DCS says it’s accepting pre-eligibility applications for the $550,000 in HOME funds for the 2022 fiscal...
