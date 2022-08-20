The San Francisco 49ers finished their second preseason game late Saturday evening after spending the week in Minnesota participating in multiple joint practices with the Vikings at their practice facility. The 49ers beat the Vikings 17-7. Although the outcome of the game is meaningless, there were still essential takeaways that the coaching staff will keep in mind while making the 53-man roster before the regular season begins.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO