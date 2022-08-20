ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

San Francisco 49ers Preseason Game Two Takeaways

The San Francisco 49ers finished their second preseason game late Saturday evening after spending the week in Minnesota participating in multiple joint practices with the Vikings at their practice facility. The 49ers beat the Vikings 17-7. Although the outcome of the game is meaningless, there were still essential takeaways that the coaching staff will keep in mind while making the 53-man roster before the regular season begins.
Recruiting updates: The latest on Gonzaga's top prospects

The NCAA has official periods for recruiting, but that doesn’t mean a high school player can up and commit with a program anytime they want to. That said, here’s the latest on a handful of Gonzaga prospects: Kaden Cooper (Class of 2023) Forward, 6-foot-5, 180 lbs. Status: Down to 10 schools, ...

