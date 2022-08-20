Read full article on original website
Related
This Stat Shows Awful Aspect Of 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s Game
The San Francisco 49ers made a bold decision this offseason. They decided to make a change at the quarterback position, replacing Jimmy Garoppolo, who has been the starter since being acquired from the New England Patriots in 2017, for Trey Lance. It was a move that was coming sooner than...
Detroit Lions defeat Indianapolis Colts in preseason, 27-26: Game thread replay
Looking for Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts information and updates? This is the right place. Jared Goff, D’Andre Swift and several projected starters are slated to sit after the teams held joint practices the days prior. In their preseason opener, the Lions lost a nail-biter to the Atlanta Falcons. ...
Vikings vs. 49ers, Preseason Week 2: How to Watch, Preview, Streaming
The Vikings are set to take on the 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday night.
Did the Vikings change our minds during training camp?
As the portion of camp open to fans comes to an end, should opinions of the Vikings be any different than they were at the start?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five Disappointing Performances from Packers-Saints
With two turnovers in as many weeks, is Tyler Davis playing himself off the roster? Plus the adventures of Amari Rodgers and more from Friday's preseason game.
Yardbarker
San Francisco 49ers Preseason Game Two Takeaways
The San Francisco 49ers finished their second preseason game late Saturday evening after spending the week in Minnesota participating in multiple joint practices with the Vikings at their practice facility. The 49ers beat the Vikings 17-7. Although the outcome of the game is meaningless, there were still essential takeaways that the coaching staff will keep in mind while making the 53-man roster before the regular season begins.
Five More Chargers Named to 2022 NFL Top 100 Players List
Five more Chargers have cracked the Top 100 Players List voted by their peers.
Recruiting updates: The latest on Gonzaga's top prospects
The NCAA has official periods for recruiting, but that doesn’t mean a high school player can up and commit with a program anytime they want to. That said, here’s the latest on a handful of Gonzaga prospects: Kaden Cooper (Class of 2023) Forward, 6-foot-5, 180 lbs. Status: Down to 10 schools, ...
Oakland A’s Talks About Moving to Vegas Gain Steam
The A’s continue the Byzantine process of seeking a deal to remain in Oakland, but should they bolt to Vegas, they’ll have a very interested suitor. Billionaire hotel magnate Phil Ruffin, owner of Circus Circus and other properties, reportedly met with A’s executives last week in Las Vegas.
Comments / 0