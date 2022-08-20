The Lyon County School Board is scheduled to discuss Fernley school bus routes at this month’s meeting, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dayton Intermediate School. The district increased the walk zone to Fernley High School to three miles this year after the completion of the Safe Routes to School pathway on the east side of U.S. 95A. Its walk zone for high schools in the county was three miles, but the district hadn’t been able to follow the policy in Fernley because of a lack of a walking path.

22 HOURS AGO