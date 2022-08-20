Read full article on original website
Record-Courier
Policy seeks to ensure teacher political neutrality in classroom
While not banning any mention of a certain theory in the classroom per se, a formal policy approved by trustees is designed to ensure teachers don’t take a political position. “We take measures every year to remind employees that they have to remain neutral in the classroom,” Superintendent Keith...
fernleyreporter.com
School Board to discuss Fernley bus policy Tuesday
The Lyon County School Board is scheduled to discuss Fernley school bus routes at this month’s meeting, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dayton Intermediate School. The district increased the walk zone to Fernley High School to three miles this year after the completion of the Safe Routes to School pathway on the east side of U.S. 95A. Its walk zone for high schools in the county was three miles, but the district hadn’t been able to follow the policy in Fernley because of a lack of a walking path.
FOX Reno
Douglas High School open after possible threats
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Officials from the Douglas County School District (DCSD) said that Douglas High School will be open for the first day of the school year on Aug. 22 as authorities investigate threats of a school shooting. DCSD was notified that the...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas High School open Monday after report of shooting threat
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:40 A.M. UPDATE: The Douglas County School District has decided to open Douglas High School Monday after third-hand reports of a possible school shooting threat. All students who are walk, drive, or are dropped off must enter the school through the main entrance. Any absences today...
KOLO TV Reno
Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first week of school for Hug High School is underway, but video is already emerging of fights. At least three of those fights have been posted to social media. No word of a possible cause or action taken by school administrators has been announced. The...
2news.com
DCSO investigating possible threat made against Douglas High School
The Douglas County School District says it has learned that the Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible threat made towards Douglas High School (DHS). In a Facebook post released by the school district Sunday, August 21, 2022, it says the sheriff's office does not know if the threat is credible but made the decision to share the information with DHS families.
2news.com
Carson City fourth grader honored for helping apprehend warranted sex-offender
A Carson City School District student was honored by Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong as part of the national “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign during the City Supervisors Meeting Thursday morning. Avery Meznarich, fourth grader at Mark Twain Elementary School, was recognized for providing excellent intel...
Schieve and Lorton rematch for Reno mayor; two council members defend seats
It’s been an eventful four years for the seven council members. Now, three incumbents are running for re-election in this midterm election cycle. The post Schieve and Lorton rematch for Reno mayor; two council members defend seats appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
nevadacurrent.com
UNR slaughterhouse cited by USDA for inhumane handling
Workers at Wolf Pack Meats, the University of Nevada, Reno’s slaughterhouse, repeatedly violated humane handling practices during two March inspections, according to reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, by beating cattle and shooting a lamb in the back of the head, which failed to render the animal unconscious. The report also says a worker shot a cow in the head with three other steers crowded into the stun box, a violation of humane handling practices.
RGJ/Suffolk Poll: Where do Nevadans stand ahead of midterm election?
A new poll, conducted by Suffolk University for the Reno Gazette Journal, has revealed the stances of 500 Nevadans on everything from abortion rights to the economy to the upcoming midterm election. Released Monday, the poll of likely midterm election voters was conducted Aug. 14-17 with 171 Democrats, 160 Republicans and 155 independents using live telephone interviews. ...
Body of missing Truckee teen believed found, police say | Reno Memo
Read all of RGJ.com through Feb. 22 for just $1 -- subscribe today! It's Monday afternoon, and there's a lot happening -- let's get to the news. Body found in reservoir believed to be Kiely Rodni ...
Nevada Appeal
Bob Hastings: Why I’m voting for a Democrat for the first time in over 25 years
To me, being a conservative Republican means you value pulling yourself up by your bootstraps, lower taxes, and limited government. These are beliefs that I’ve held my whole life, and my vote has reflected that in every election. It is because of those values that I voted for Donald Trump both times. In fact, in at least the last 25 years, I’ve never voted for a single Democrat in a partisan race.
Lassen County News
Residents share homeless horror stories with city council — threaten recall effort
The Susanville City Council got an earful during public comment at its Wednesday, Aug. 17 meeting as Susanville residents demanded the council fix the city’s homeless problem once and for all or face recall by the voters. Susanville attorney Eugene Chittock, who said he recently purchased a piece of...
actionnewsnow.com
School bus catches on fire in Lassen County, no injuries
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters were able to extinguish a school bus that caught on fire Monday morning in Lassen County. CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit said there were no children on the bus when the fire broke out. The driver of the bus was able to exit the highway and...
2news.com
Reno Tahoe Sees Record Taxable Room Revenue
Reno Tahoe has released transient lodging and room tax statistics showing Fiscal Year (FY) 2021-2022’s total of $457,010,853 as the most Taxable Room Revenue ever recorded in a FY. Three of the top five revenue-producing months came from FY 2021-2022, with nine records set for monthly room tax collections.
FOX Reno
Caught in the act: Reno car dealership employees stop ID theft
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Police say a woman walked into a car dealership to buy an SUV. But employees had a gut feeling something was off. That feeling stopped a potential crime that could have had devastating consequences for a teenager. Here's how it...
Record-Courier
A wee bit of the Irish in Nevada
She is a true Nevadan, both authentic and unique. It is something that cannot be bought or sold, nor does mere birthright confer it on your soul. For octogenarian Bonnie Ryan, she is most comfortable when she is in solitude in the wide-open spaces, staring at nothing but the sage dancing up the hillside to meet the immense Nevada sky.
FOX Reno
Missing Truckee teen believed to be pulled from Prosser Lake, family releases statement
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRNV) — UPDATE as of 3:30 p.m. on August 22:. Kiely Rodni's family releases a statement following a news conference with law enforcement agencies Monday morning:. Kindly excuse us as we retreat and dance privately to life's song while we celebrate our daughter's spirit and heal our...
1 Person Injured In Rollover Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)
Official reports state that a Saturday afternoon crash halted traffic near the North Valleys area of Reno for hours. An overturned truck, driven by an adult woman was involved in the motor vehicle incident. Nevada State Police suspect the driver was impaired, and added that she is also a suspect in a hit and run in Reno.
Biggest US holding pen planned for wild horses faces suit
RENO, Nevada — Advocates for wild horses are accusing federal land managers of illegally approving plans for the largest U.S. holding facility for thousands of mustangs captured on public rangeland in 10 Western states. Friends of Animals said in a lawsuit filed last Tuesday up to 4,000 horses would be held captive inhumanely for months or years at a time in dusty, manure-filled pens without shade or wind-breaks in Nevada’s high desert. ...
