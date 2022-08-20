Read full article on original website
capecoddaily.com
Driver extricated after rollover crash in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – Firefighters had to extricate a driver after their vehicle rolled on its roof in Yarmouth. It happened shortly before 1 PM on Route 6A near Peterson’s Market. The driver appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Driver extricated after rollover crash in Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Three people pulled from water after rollover crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH – Three people ended up in the water after their vehicle overturned in Plymouth. It happened just after 1 PM on College Pond Road in the Myles Standish State Forest. A forest official was able to pull all three victims from the water. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Mass State Police […] The post Three people pulled from water after rollover crash in Plymouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man has died after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash
A Massachusetts man is dead after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash. According to the Halifax Police Department, a 62-year-old male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Plymouth Street (Route 106) on Saturday at approximately 3:00 p.m. has succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation...
WCVB
Officials reveal cause of Mattapoisett boatyard explosion that injured worker
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — Massachusetts fire officials have revealed the cause of an explosion in Mattapoisett that injured a boatyard worker and sparked a massive blaze, which destroyed multiple buildings and dozens of boats and vehicles. Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said Friday's destructive...
capecoddaily.com
8-YEAR-OLD BOY MEDFLIGHTED AFTER YARMOUTH HIT & RUN… DRIVER NEVER STOPPED!
[YARMOUTH PD MEDIA STATEMENT] On Saturday, August 20, 2022, at approximately 9:44 AM, Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth Fire were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Higgins Crowell Road. The crash occurred north of Abells Road in the area of the Professional Building Complex. 911 callers reported that a child had been struck while riding on a scooter. Witnesses reported that the vehicle did not stop after the crash and continued Southbound on Higgins Crowell in the direction of Route 28. Officers arrived on the scene and assisted two bystanders who were rendering first aid. The victim, an eight-year-old male, was treated for serious injuries by members of the Yarmouth Fire Department. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, then flown to Boston via Med Flight. The victim was with two siblings and his grandmother at the time of the accident. Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a grey SUV, possibly a Mercedes Benz. The vehicle has damage to the passenger side front end. The vehicle is possibly missing a portion of the front light lens cover. The crash is under investigation by the Yarmouth Police Department, Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Accident Reconstruction Team, and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Criminal Investigations. The Yarmouth Police Department requests anyone with information about the crash to call 508-775-0445 x 0. The post 8-YEAR-OLD BOY MEDFLIGHTED AFTER YARMOUTH HIT & RUN… DRIVER NEVER STOPPED! first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
capecod.com
Fiery crash closes Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A fiery crash closed Route 6 in Harwich about 5:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened eastbound between exits 78 (Route 134) and Exit 82 (Route 124). Both a Chevy Traverse and a Subaru Forester were well involved when firefighters arrived. Two people were evaluated but luckily officials were not reporting any serious injuries. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The highway reopened about 7 PM.
capecod.com
Updated at 4:45 PM with video: Sagamore Bridge at a crawl as heavy rains cause flooding on the Upper Cape
Bo082222 Flooding by Sagamore Bridge from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo. BOURNE – Large puddles were reported on Route 6 eastbound by the Market Basket on the Cape side of the Sagamore Bridge as seen in video captured by a MassDOT traffic camera. There was a report of at least one stalled vehicle and traffic was at a near standby. The Bourne Bridge may be a better bet for a while. MassDOT crews were working to relieve the flooding. By 2:30 PM, radar showed the heaviest of the rain was moving into Cape Cod Bay: Update: 4:45 PM Traffic was still at a standstill coming onto the Cape over the Sagamore Bridge as MassDOT continued to clear debris left by the flooding. The Bourne Bridge continues to be the better bet.
capecoddaily.com
Harwich Police seek missing person
HARWICH – The Harwich Police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating Matthew Laman. Matt has been missing since yesterday morning. He was last seen driving a 2014 grey Ford Escape with MA registration 7XP255. Please contact Harwich Police at 508-430-7541 if you have any information that could help locate Matt. The post Harwich Police seek missing person appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Car vs pole crash closes Lowell Road in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A car struck a utility pole in Mashpee about 12:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on Lowell Road near Great Hay Road. The driver of the Toyota Camry was not injured. Lowell Road was closed between Old Barnstable Road and Great Neck Road North. The collision is under investigation by Mashpee Police. About 150 Eversource customers lost power due to the crash.
capecoddaily.com
HN PHOTOS: BICYCLIST STRUCK… SUFFERS BROKEN BONES, MULTI-TRAUMA… OTHER DRIVER REMAINED ON SCENE!
HYANNIS – A bicyclist suffered serious bone fractures, including a fractured femur, after being struck by a pickup truck on Route 28, near the intersection with Walton Ave earlier this evening. The pickup vs. bicyclist accident happened around 6:30 p.m.. Police had received a report of a bicyclist down in the roadway, bleeding. Multiple first responders, including police patrol officers and firefighters, were on scene within moments. The patient was conscious and alert, but obviously suffering a lot of pain. The patient, an adult female, was initially transported to Cape Cod Hospital while a Medflight helicopter was en-route. At the time of this report, it was expected that she would be flown to an off-Cape trauma center… The operator of the pickup truck remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators. Route 28 westbound was closed down while officials worked the scene. Members of the local accident reconstruction unit were on hand still working the scene as of 7:55 p.m.. Route 28 was reopened in both directions around 8p.m. The Barnstable Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident. No further details were available at the time of this report. The post HN PHOTOS: BICYCLIST STRUCK… SUFFERS BROKEN BONES, MULTI-TRAUMA… OTHER DRIVER REMAINED ON SCENE! first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
capecod.com
fallriverreporter.com
capecoddaily.com
Mashpee firefighters battle brush fire
MASHPEE – Mashpee firefighters were called to extinguish a brush fire Sunday afternoon. According to reports, about a 1/2 acre was scorched off Ashumet Road. No injuries were reported. Chatham firefighters also responded to a brush fire in their town. Officials continue to advise of the risk of elevated fire spread due to the ongoing […] The post Mashpee firefighters battle brush fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
ABC6.com
Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in New Bedford early Saturday morning. Quinn said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, from Assonet, died after a crash that happened along Route 140 North around 2:30...
capecoddaily.com
Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – A traffic crash was reported on the Sagamore Bridge sometime before 10 AM Friday. A motor home and a tractor-trailer were involved in the crash. According to reports, firefighters had to use extrication tools to free the driver of the camper involved in the crash. Traffic was backed up trying to get off-Cape. […] The post Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge appeared first on CapeCod.com.
1 person saved from New Bedford house fire
Firefighters had to be extra cautious when extinguishing the flames near solar panels on the roof because of the electricity flowing through them.
Woman hit, killed after truck side swiped car in breakdown lane along Route 140 in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A woman was hit and killed by a truck Saturday morning while she was standing outside her car by the breakdown last along Route 140 in New Bedford. According to the District Attorney’s Office, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. when Joy Swartzendruber, 45, of Assonet pulled over her Toyota Avalon on the shoulder of the two-lane highway, and for unknown reasons, was apparently standing outside her car on the driver’s side when she was struck.
capecoddaily.com
Woman injured in slip and fall on West End Breakwater in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A woman was injured after reportedly slipping and falling at the West End Breakwater in Provincetown sometime after 10 AM. Firefighters who work at a local boatyard were able to navigate the low tide and bring the victim to the boatyard to meet the ambulance. The victim was them transported by ambulance to […] The post Woman injured in slip and fall on West End Breakwater in Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Police: Woman critically assaulted by son in Middletown
A man is facing charges after assaulting his mother over the weekend, according to Middletown police.
ABC6.com
Dartmouth police arrest man accused of breaking into cars
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Dartmouth police said Monday that they arrested a man who is accused of breaking into cars. The department said that 47-year-old Derek DeJesus was charged with attempting to commit a crime as well as breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. Police first received reports...
