Riverside County Implements Monkey Pox Dashboard as Local Cases Increase
Following its declaration of a public health emergency, the Riverside County Public Health Department has published a Monkeypox Data Dashboard which gives the community live updates on monkeypox cases in the region. The dashboard was developed to keep residents informed about the current monkeypox spread and where it is spreading...
LA County logs nearly 8,000 new COVID cases over weekend
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Nearly 8,000 more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Los Angeles County over a three-day period ending Monday, along with 25 new virus-related fatalities. According to the county Department of Public Health, 3,701 new infections were reported Saturday, along with 2,627 Sunday and 1,596 on Monday.
Riverside County Sees Slight Increase in COVID Hospitalizations
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County has increased by 13 people to 181, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 21 were being treated in intensive care, down from 27 the previous day. One month ago, 133 people...
Orange County’s COVID hospitalization drop to 250
SANTA ANA (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Orange County hospitals is down another 21 people to 250, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. Of those patients, 31 were being treated in intensive care, down from 36 the previous day.Those numbers come one day after...
City of Hope and FivePoint Invite Orange County, Calif. Residents to Rise Above Cancer as Great Park Balloon Soars with Messages of Hope
(August 22, 2022, Irvine, Calif.) — City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, is sending the iconic Great Park Balloon in Irvine, California, into the sky with a message of hope for ending the disease that affects 1 in 3 Americans in their lifetime. The balloon’s inaugural flight will take place today as the first patients walk through the doors of City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center four miles away.
LA And OC Will Feel Significant Temperature Increases From Climate Change
California is one of four states expected to see the largest increase in hot days. The other three are Texas, Arizona and Florida.
Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash suspended from practicing nursing
LOS ANGELES - A 37-year-old traveling nurse who is accused of causing a deadly crash in Windsor Hills has been suspended from practicing nursing in the state of California, according to the Board of Registered Nursing. Nicole Linton is a traveling nurse at Kaiser Permanente's West Los Angeles Medical Center....
63-Year-Old Man Died And A Woman Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Clemente (San Clemente, CA)
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday morning in San Clemente. According to Sgt. Todd Hylton, the 63-year-old man suffered a medical emergency which caused the vehicle to roll over. The vehicle then hit a tree [..]
1 Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Yorba Linda (Yorba Linda, CA)
According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, a single-vehicle crash was reported on Sunday in Yorba Linda. The officials stated that a woman was driving a Lexus in the [..]
1 Woman Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Newport Beach (Newport Beach, CA)
According to Lt. Justin Morouse, a motor vehicle accident took place on Friday night in Newport Beach dock. The official stated that a woman drove her car into the water near [..]
1 Person Dead Atleast 4 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Anaheim (Anaheim, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on Sunday evening in Anaheim. The officials stated that a black pickup truck and a white Toyota Corolla crashed into each other in the FasTrak lanes just west of Imperial [..]
1 killed in crash with Amazon van near Cypress hub
CYPRESS, Calif. - One person was killed, and another person was hospitalized after a crash involving an Amazon van near Cypress hub, according to the officials. The crash happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Holder Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
Teen dies after going swimming in California lake
A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said. Search and rescue teams were called, found the teen and requested a naval air station helicopter to provide medical assistance. When the helicopter arrived, the teen was found dead...
Kaiser Permanente School of Medicine in Pasadena Ranked Sixth Most Diverse Medical School In Nation
Two years after its founding, Kaiser Permanente’s medical school has been recognized as the sixth most diverse medical school in the nation – and the second most diverse in California. Dr. Mark Schuster, Founding Dean and CEO of the Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine in...
Huntington Beach realtor reviews 1% commission for listing…
Hadi is one of the best real estate agents in Orange County and has helped many families save big when buying, selling or investing in real estate. HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ – Choosing an informed real estate agent is critical to the success of a real estate transaction. When one sells a home, even small differences in cost make a big difference in the bottom line. Home Smart Evergreen Realty offers a diverse and extraordinary team of local Realtors whose real estate knowledge provides clients with rich, in-depth and highly attentive services.
LA county health department turns off social media replies, says account is for 'informational purposes' only
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health turned off the ability for social media users to reply to its posts, and said in a Sunday statement that its social media accounts are for “informational purposes only.”. “This account is now for informational purposes only and, for that reason,...
Mosquito prevention: how to avoid getting bit by a mosquito
Los Angeles is one of the country's highest ranked cities with the most mosquitos. CBSLA Anchors Rachel Kim and Nichelle Medina talked to mosquito expert Ben Hottel.
19 migrants rescued off Redondo Beach coast
The U.S. Coast Guard saved over a dozen migrants off the Redondo Beach coast after their boat broke down."This case highlights the inherent risks posed to migrants attempting to enter the United States by sea and the dynamic nature of our operations," said Coast Guard Capt. Ryan Manning. A good Samaritan spotted the disabled boat at about 9:10 a.m. and reported it to the Coast Guard. Authorities subsequently sent helicopter rescue crews and a few ships to search for the stranded migrants and eventually found them 18 miles off the coast of Redondo Beach. "The Coast Guard and our local partners responded to a report of a vessel in distress and, after ensuring the safety of everyone involved, shifted to enforcing the nation's immigration laws," said Manning. "The Coast Guard routinely patrols the California coastline to combat illegal migration and ensure the safety of all people on the water." Authorities took the 19 migrants onto the rescue boat and to safety. At the same time, the Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin ship towed their boat to the local base. They were turned over to Customs and Border Protection agents for processing.
Rocked by Turmoil, OC’s Clean Power Agency Faces Possible County Withdrawal
County supervisors this week are considering leaving Orange County’s new green power agency, citing concerns about pricing and transparency. It’s the most recent challenge facing the Orange County Power Authority Orange County just months before it automatically takes over electricity service for thousands of households across the county.
