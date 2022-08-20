ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

LA County logs nearly 8,000 new COVID cases over weekend

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Nearly 8,000 more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Los Angeles County over a three-day period ending Monday, along with 25 new virus-related fatalities. According to the county Department of Public Health, 3,701 new infections were reported Saturday, along with 2,627 Sunday and 1,596 on Monday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Riverside County Sees Slight Increase in COVID Hospitalizations

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County has increased by 13 people to 181, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 21 were being treated in intensive care, down from 27 the previous day. One month ago, 133 people...
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County’s COVID hospitalization drop to 250

SANTA ANA (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Orange County hospitals is down another 21 people to 250, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. Of those patients, 31 were being treated in intensive care, down from 36 the previous day.Those numbers come one day after...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Population Health#Pfizer#Health Care#Public Health#General Health#Medical Services#Linus Covid#Uc#City News Service
cityofhope.org

City of Hope and FivePoint Invite Orange County, Calif. Residents to Rise Above Cancer as Great Park Balloon Soars with Messages of Hope

(August 22, 2022, Irvine, Calif.) — City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, is sending the iconic Great Park Balloon in Irvine, California, into the sky with a message of hope for ending the disease that affects 1 in 3 Americans in their lifetime. The balloon’s inaugural flight will take place today as the first patients walk through the doors of City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center four miles away.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash suspended from practicing nursing

LOS ANGELES - A 37-year-old traveling nurse who is accused of causing a deadly crash in Windsor Hills has been suspended from practicing nursing in the state of California, according to the Board of Registered Nursing. Nicole Linton is a traveling nurse at Kaiser Permanente's West Los Angeles Medical Center....
foxla.com

1 killed in crash with Amazon van near Cypress hub

CYPRESS, Calif. - One person was killed, and another person was hospitalized after a crash involving an Amazon van near Cypress hub, according to the officials. The crash happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Holder Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
CBS San Francisco

Teen dies after going swimming in California lake

A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said. Search and rescue teams were called, found the teen and requested a naval air station helicopter to provide medical assistance. When the helicopter arrived, the teen was found dead...
tornadopix.com

Huntington Beach realtor reviews 1% commission for listing…

Hadi is one of the best real estate agents in Orange County and has helped many families save big when buying, selling or investing in real estate. HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ – Choosing an informed real estate agent is critical to the success of a real estate transaction. When one sells a home, even small differences in cost make a big difference in the bottom line. Home Smart Evergreen Realty offers a diverse and extraordinary team of local Realtors whose real estate knowledge provides clients with rich, in-depth and highly attentive services.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

19 migrants rescued off Redondo Beach coast

The U.S. Coast Guard saved over a dozen migrants off the Redondo Beach coast after their boat broke down."This case highlights the inherent risks posed to migrants attempting to enter the United States by sea and the dynamic nature of our operations," said Coast Guard Capt. Ryan Manning. A good Samaritan spotted the disabled boat at about 9:10 a.m. and reported it to the Coast Guard. Authorities subsequently sent helicopter rescue crews and a few ships to search for the stranded migrants and eventually found them 18 miles off the coast of Redondo Beach. "The Coast Guard and our local partners responded to a report of a vessel in distress and, after ensuring the safety of everyone involved, shifted to enforcing the nation's immigration laws," said Manning. "The Coast Guard routinely patrols the California coastline to combat illegal migration and ensure the safety of all people on the water."  Authorities took the 19 migrants onto the rescue boat and to safety. At the same time, the Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin ship towed their boat to the local base. They were turned over to Customs and Border Protection agents for processing. 
Voice of OC

Rocked by Turmoil, OC’s Clean Power Agency Faces Possible County Withdrawal

County supervisors this week are considering leaving Orange County’s new green power agency, citing concerns about pricing and transparency. It’s the most recent challenge facing the Orange County Power Authority Orange County just months before it automatically takes over electricity service for thousands of households across the county.

Comments / 0

Community Policy