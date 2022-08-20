Let’s be fair — Tottenham have yet to be fully convincing in any of their first three Premier League matches. And yet, after today’s 1-0 home win over Wolves, they have taken seven out of nine points and are (at least temporarily) top of the table. Feels pretty good, right? Because if Spurs can increase their level of performance as the season goes on, as we all expect they will, these early results have set them up for what could be some real success this season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO