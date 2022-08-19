Read full article on original website
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes schools approve lower budget
Vincennes Community Schools will advertise a budget of over $31,000,000. The school board on Monday approved the estimated budget which has a tax rate of $1.11. School Superintendent Greg Parsley explained the tax rate is traditionally advertised at a high rate to be sure the corporation is protected as the rate cannot be raised once approved by the state but can be lowered.
vincennespbs.org
TIF approved to fund housing development
The Vincennes City Council has approved a resolution supporting a residential TIF zone. A TIF or Tax Increment Finance Zone is a financing tool that local governments use to fund economic development and infrastructure. The principal is based on capturing future increased tax dollars generated within the zone due to...
wamwamfm.com
Washington City Council Meeting Overview
Washington area flood victims will have a chance to talk to state IDHS officials this afternoon. Mayor Dave Rhoads said local emergency management and IDHS officials will be making door-to-door calls to those who suffered damage during the flash flooding in July. The Mayor said the door-to-door assessments are required...
vincennespbs.org
Ambulance services in jeopardy in Martin County
Another southern Indiana county finds itself in control of its ambulance service. Martin County Commissioners announced that as of Monday, Martin County EMS will no longer provide ambulance services in the county. Martin County EMS is under the same ownership as Knox County EMS, which used to provide emergency services...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois White County Sheriff: "DEATH OF INMATE AT WILL COUNTY ADULT DETENTION FACILITY ocv.im/xEfXmoA"
Wabash Community Unit School District 348 reported two suspensions or expulsions for the 2020-2021 school year, according to the latest student discipline report by the Illinois State Board of Education. According to the report, the district expelled or suspended 2 students during...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 15 thru August 20
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 15, 2022, thru August 20, 2022. Real Hacienda, 2141 S. St. Rd. 46 (3 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Observed improper use of hand wash sinks. Found accumulated debris on table mounted can opener, soda nozzle at bar, in ice machine and top of knife rack (dirty). Observed several gnats throughout kitchen and bar.
wakoradio.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY STILL ON HIGH LIST
According to figures released over the weekend by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), there are now 42 counties across the state rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19 spread. Among them is Lawrence County along with Clark, Clay, Crawford, Edwards, Jasper, Richland, Wabash and Wayne Counties in southeastern Illinois. The CDC recommends that people in areas rated High wear masks indoors in public areas and also follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine if a person has symptoms of COVID-19. State health officials continue to stress that vaccination is the key to ending the COVID pandemic. More than 69% of the total Illinois population is fully vaccinated and 38% of the total Lawrence County population is fully vaccinated.
Local businesses show support for ISU following tragedy
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Multiple businesses around Vigo County expressed their support for the Indiana State community following a fatal accident that took the lives of three ISU students and injured two others. Stores like Baesler’s Market, Riddell National Bank and VR Custom Graphics displayed a marquee that included said, “#SupportingTheSycamores.” Marketing employee at Baesler’s […]
wakoradio.com
MARATHON REFINERY FIRE
Information has been released by Marathon-Ashland Petroleum officials regarding an incident of fire Friday evening at it’s Robinson production refinery. According to the report, at around 8:10 p.m. Friday, a small fire broke out at the facility. The company emergency response teams responded quickly and contained the blaze. There were no reported injuries. As a precautionary measure, air quality monitoring and testing was done with no elevated chemical readings outside the refinery area. Once all employees and contracted workers were accounted for, the all-clear was given about 1 1/2 hours later at around 9:40 p.m.
vincennespbs.org
Knox County landmark needs some love
A local landmark may be in need of a little help. Indiana Landmarks released its annual list of the 10 most endangered landmarks in the state. Officials say these places face many problems including abandonment, neglect, or owners who don’t have the money for repairs. In Vincennes, the Knox...
WISH-TV
Indiana State Police cite driver for going 62 in a 25 mph school zone
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Police are calling on drivers to keep safety at the top of mind after six people received traffic tickets in a school zone. Sgt. Todd Ringle of Indiana State Police said the highest speed was 62 mph in the 25 mph Pike Central High School zone.
WTVW
Law enforcement looks into consistent number of missing persons cases
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Whenever law enforcement are able to find a missing person safe, it is always a relief, but there have been more than a few missing persons reports in the Tri-State this year. Since January, the Evansville Police Department say there have been 49 missing adult...
14news.com
Wabash Co. home explosion marks Tri-State’s second in 2 weeks
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - It’s been three days following the deadly explosion in Wabash County that has left one man dead and one woman hospitalized. Officials are still working to find out what the cause of the explosion was. Sheriff Derek Morgan says it could take some time after speaking with the Illinois State Fire Marshal Monday morning.
wakoradio.com
BOIL ORDER ISSUED
The Petrolia Water District has informed WAKO News that a Boil Order has been issued for all customers in the area from the old Greenhouse on State Street in Lawrenceville continuing west to the rest area on Archery Road on both sides of U.S. Highway 50 and including all customers south of Highway 50. The boil order is in effect till further notice.
wrul.com
Driving On A Suspended License Lands A Fairfield Man In The White County Jail
A traffic stop by the Carmi Police Department resulted in the arrest of a Fairfield man. At around 1:30 AM Sunday, a registration check on the vehicle revealed that 35 year old Nickolas A Ewing was driving on a suspended driver’s license. Ewing was also charged with Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. He was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail on a $250 bond. Ewing paid bond and was released. A court date has been set for September 27th at 9:00 AM.
wamwamfm.com
Mural Painting in Downtown Washington
A new mural is set to be painted in downtown Washington. Cindy Barber explains how this came about. Jennifer Peachee, a Washington High School Art Teacher, gives us a sneak preview of what to expect…. The project is set to be completed by the end of October. Work is underway...
wevv.com
Investigations into Wabash County house explosion continues
This explosion happened early Friday evening in Wabash County, just outside of Allendale, Illinois. The blast destroyed a home on North 2360 Boulevard and left an entire community looking for answers. However, many questions are still up in the air as the investigation continues. Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan says...
wakoradio.com
LAWRENCEVILLE HIT AND RUN
Lawrenceville Police are continuing to investigate a hit and run incident late last Friday afternoon at the intersection of Porter Avenue and James Street. Reports indicate that just before 6 p.m.CDT, a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser owned by Christopher Dobson of Terre Haute, Indiana struck a 2014 Jeep Wagon being driven by Ali Winningham at the intersection and then left the accident scene. The vehicle was able to be identified via photos taken of the Dobson vehicle’s license plates by witnesses to the accident who followed the fleeing vehicle. The driver is unknown. There were no reported injuries and damage was minimal to the Winningham vehicle.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Road closure planned for State Road 257
Pike County — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 257 near Velpen, Indiana. Beginning on or around Wednesday, September 7, crews will close State Road 257 between State Road 56 and Velpen. The closure will allow for pipe replacement operations. During the closure, crews will be replacing three pipes under the roadway. Work is expected to take three days to complete, depending on the weather.
cbs4indy.com
3 Indiana State University students die in crash
RILEY, Ind. — Three Indiana State University students died in a crash Sunday morning in Riley, Indiana, the university announced. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, there were five people in total in the car. All passengers are believed to be ISU students, including some football players.
