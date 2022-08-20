Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Man dies in afternoon accident
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - An 82-year-old man has died after a wreck Monday afternoon in Marion. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Marion Police Chief Randall Davis said the victim was turning left onto Dale Drive from Marion Drive when he was hit by another car heading north. Davis said...
WTOK-TV
Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed to WTOK that a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 45 North in Marion hit a deer and died around 9:20 P.M. Friday night. 45-year-old Jason Gun of Mobile was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was...
WTOK-TV
ALDI Meridian is opening soon
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ALDI Meridian is set to open Aug. 31. It’s in the former Bed Bath and Beyond location in Meridian Crossroads. ALDI is opening 150 new stores this year with 20 of those in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Florida. By the end of 2022, ALDI is on track to be the third largest grocer in the country.
wtva.com
West Point man also suspect in second cold case
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - The man arrested in July for the rape of a woman 19 years ago is now a suspect in another rape investigation. Fredrick Gandy, 52, of West Point, is accused of raping Amber Quick in 2003. Investigators believe he committed the crime hours before the...
WTOK-TV
Wreck changes meaning of bank ‘drive-thru’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A dramatic wreck shook things up at a local bank Friday morning. A car crashed into Trustmark on 621 Highway 19 N at College Park. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt. Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our...
bobgermanylaw.com
Starkville, MS - Occupied Ambulance Involved in Collision on N. Jackson St
Starkville, MS (August 20, 2022) - Paramedics in Starkville responding to a medical call were heading southbound on North Jackson Street when the driver of a passenger vehicle failed to yield to the emergency vehicle, causing an accident on Friday, August 19th. The crash occurred in the area of North...
thelocalvoice.net
Columbus, Mississippi Man Arrested at The Links in Oxford for Kidnapping, Weapons, and Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute
On August 17, 2022, members of the Oxford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston (32 of Columbus, Mississippi) at the Links Apartments following an investigation stemming from a call earlier in the morning of the August 17th. Officers were able to recover narcotics, two weapons, and over $6,000 cash.
breezynews.com
Multiple Reports of a Pack of Dogs in Kosciusko
7:30 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call reporting that there was a red van chasing a green ford ranger in the area of East South St., South Natchez St., & West Jefferson St. 7:35 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a pack of dogs on Fairground St....
Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after suspects reportedly kick in door of Mississippi music studio and start shooting
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday night homicide in Bogue Chitto. At approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday, dispatch received a call of a shooting at a residence on Mill Creek Road, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall. Summit resident La’Curtis Hacket, 22, and two other people had...
Neshoba Democrat
Inmate death in Neshoba jail under investigation
The death of an inmate at the Neshoba County Detention Facility Sunday night is being investigated, the authorities aid. The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations (MBI) regarding in the incident reported after 11 p.m., Sheriff Eric Clark said in a release early Monday morning.
wcbi.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Department makes drug arrest in unrelated cases
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes a pair of drug arrests in unrelated cases. Sheriff Eddie Scott says narcotics agents in his department found about 15 grams of Methamphetamine when they arrested 60 year old David Dewayne Poss of Prairie. Poss is charged...
wcbi.com
Jury selection began Monday in a Columbus murder trial
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection began Monday morning in a Columbus murder trial. Jatavis Williams was indicted for murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Tarcari Walker. The gunfire happened near the intersection of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue North on November 9, 2020. Investigators believe...
wcbi.com
Cooler Temperatures Carry us into Next Week
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures cool to the low 80s on Monday, heavier rain and storm chances linger through Tuesday before the sunshine takes the reins mid-week. SUNDAY: The approaching cold front will make it’s way across the Twin States bringing cooler, drier air behind it. Skies will be mostly cloudy Sunday with scattered showers likely in the afternoon. A few t-storms are not out of the question. Daytime highs will reach the mid 80s with an overnight low in the low 70s.
wtva.com
Eupora looks to ramp up tourism with events like their hot air balloon fest
EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA)- The city of Eupora is making some big changes. They are braking the mold of their small town, and offering big events to bring in tourism. Today was their annual hot air balloon festival. The weather was a bit crazy in the morning, but they didn’t let...
kicks96news.com
Child Neglect and a Serial Burglar in Neshoba Arrests
LAUREN SAVAGE, 30, of Union, Hold for Investigations, LCSO. Bond $0. SHATOYA SEALES, 33, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0. ANTWONE SMITH, 18, of Union, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 8, Possession of a Stolen Firearm X 3, PPD. Bond $10,000 X 8, $5,000 X 3.
wcbi.com
The Golden Triangle may be close to landing its next major retailer
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- “It’s kind of dry… Basic… Boring,” said a Columbus shopper out and about Thursday. “Slim. It’s really slim pickings,” said another shopper. This is just a tiny sample of how consumers in the Golden Triangle describe the retail landscape. WCBI...
kicks96news.com
Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department Confiscates Narcotics and Makes Drug Arrests
The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip about narcotics at a residence at 11660 Road 539 in Neshoba County. Investigators obtained a search warrant and discovered multiple pounds of packaged marijuana (7 kilos), including cookies, gummies, brownies, THC liquid vape pen cartridges, bulk US Currency, and multiple firearms, and also dismantled an indoor marijuana growing operation. All items were seized by the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office and removed from the property.
wcbi.com
Former Dollar General clerk indicted for armed robbery
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another man is indicted after several armed robberies in Lowndes County this past spring. 20-year-old Dorium Davis was indicted for armed robbery. Investigators say Davis was a clerk at the first Dollar General hold-up that happened this past March on Highway 182. Davis was...
wcbi.com
Louisville is kicking off the school semester with a celebration
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) -Classes are back in session and one group in Louisville is kicking off the semester with a celebration. On Saturday, The Friends of Dean Park and Louisville High School partnered to host a Back School Celebration. One important message for students is —You can do whatever you...
kicks96news.com
PCA Rodeo Action Is Coming to Kosciusko!
Ground pounding, earth quaking, body shaking rodeo action is coming to Kosciusko, The Heart of Dixie PCA Rodeo, sponsored by Attala County Co-Op will take place September 23rd and 24th in front of Dickerson Petroleum at 1 Superior Drive in Kosciusko. Gates will open on both days at 5 pm,...
