COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures cool to the low 80s on Monday, heavier rain and storm chances linger through Tuesday before the sunshine takes the reins mid-week. SUNDAY: The approaching cold front will make it’s way across the Twin States bringing cooler, drier air behind it. Skies will be mostly cloudy Sunday with scattered showers likely in the afternoon. A few t-storms are not out of the question. Daytime highs will reach the mid 80s with an overnight low in the low 70s.

