411mania.com

Stable Gets New Member at AEW Dark TV Tapings (SPOILERS)

– It looks like The Trustbusters have a new member in the form of a “Trust Butler” for the group. During this weekend’s AEW Dark TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, VSK made his debut at the tapings, appearing as a butler for The Trustbusters stable (h/t Fightful).
ORLANDO, FL
411mania.com

WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Living in God Mode, A&E Weekend Programming Notes

– Earlier today, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns noted via Twitter that he’s “living in GOD Mode.” He wrote, “A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle” Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title next month against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. You can check out his tweet below:
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back NXT Creative Producer

WWE is reportedly looking to bring a creative figure from NXT’s past back into the fold in Ryan Katz. Fightful Select reports that the company is interested in bringing back Katz, who was a creative producer for NXT before he was released in January as part of the company’s NXT cuts.
411mania.com

Major WWE Hall of Famer To Be Portrayed In Season 3 of Young Rock (SPOILERS)

PWInsider reports that NBC is currently looking to cast an actor to play Hulk Hogan in the third season of their series Young Rock. The character will be a recurring guest star. As noted, production on the third season begins next month in Memphis. According to the casting description, Hogan...
411mania.com

Road Dogg Reportedly Returning To WWE As Live Events SVP

Road Dogg is making his return to WWE according to a new report, taking the position that Jeff Jarrett just vacated. PWInsider reports that Brian James is returning to the company and, in a subsequent report, have confirmed he will be the new Senior Vice President of Live Events. That is the position Jarrett held before he exited the company last week.
411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

How fun! My Mac decided to update about 1 minute before RAW automatically, so I had to cover the first ten minutes on my damned phone! Forgive the truncated report to start. It’s Monday…you know what that means. We are starting hot and heavy, with zero foreplay, as...
411mania.com

Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Discuss Their WWE Promo Input Choices

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins appeared on Instagram Live with Brian Gewirtz recently and chatted about how much input they get to exercise when making their WWE promos (per Wrestling Inc). You can see the full Instagram Story and read a couple highlights from Lynch below. On whether they have...
411mania.com

Wardlow Makes Surprise Appearance at Revenge Pro’s Press Your Luck

– AEW TNT Champion Wardlow made a surprise appearance over the weekend at Revenge Pro’s Press Your Luck event. The card was held last night The Avalon Hotel & Event Center in Erie, Pennsylvania. Avvording to Revenge Pro’s Twitter, Wardlow made an announced appearance and destroyed “The Man Dime” Elijah Dean (h/t WrestlingInc.com).
ERIE, PA
411mania.com

WWE Announces New Table For 3 And More Additions to Peacock This Week

WWE has announced this week’s WWE Network on Peacock content, which includes a brand new episode of Table For 3. That will feature Rhea Ripley, Zelina Vega, and Bianca Belair. There are also ten more classic episodes of WWF Superstars available today and more. The announcement reads:. A fantastic...
411mania.com

AEW To Host Exhibition Matches At Gamescom 2022

AEW will be hosting some exhibition matches as part of THQ Nordic’s presentation at Gamescom 2022. THQ Nordic has announced that AEW: Fight Forever will be part of their loineup for this week’s gaming convention, which runs from Wednesday to Sunday. The announcement notes that from Thursday to...
411mania.com

Bully Ray Comments On How To Deal With Heat Between CM Punk and Adam Page

This past Wednesday, CM Punk presented an unplanned challenge to Adam Page on Dynamite without informing AEW and therefore the unscheduled Page did not appear in response. This backstage heat and the conflict resulting from it garnered commentary from Bully Ray when he appeared alongside Mark Henry on Busted Open Radio (per Wrestling Inc). You can find a few highlights and listen to the full eopisode below.
411mania.com

Angelina Love Is Very Excited For NWA 74, Plans To Do More With Company

Angelina Love will be part of the Burke Invitational at NWA 74, and she says she’s excited to be part of a company with so much history behind it. The TNA alumna spoke with Wrestling Epicenter for a new interview and talked about being part of the NWA’s August PPV and more. You can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com

Chris Jericho on How Booking Plans Changed for His Storyline With Eddie Kingston

– During a recent edition of the Swerve City Podcast, AEW star Chris Jericho discussed the creative booking of storylines in AEW and how his storyline with Eddie Kingston was changed along the way. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Chris Jericho on how storylines can be tweaked in AEW:...
411mania.com

Trish Stratus Wants To Play A Heel Again, Talks About Slapping Becky Lynch

In an interview with Ring the Belle (via Fightful), Trish Stratus spoke about playing a heel in 2004 and how she would like to try that again, possibly against Becky Lynch. Here are highlights:. On wanting to play a heel again: “I know who should return, heel Trish. Becky Lynch...

