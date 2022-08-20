Read full article on original website
Stable Gets New Member at AEW Dark TV Tapings (SPOILERS)
– It looks like The Trustbusters have a new member in the form of a “Trust Butler” for the group. During this weekend’s AEW Dark TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, VSK made his debut at the tapings, appearing as a butler for The Trustbusters stable (h/t Fightful).
WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Living in God Mode, A&E Weekend Programming Notes
– Earlier today, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns noted via Twitter that he’s “living in GOD Mode.” He wrote, “A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle” Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title next month against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. You can check out his tweet below:
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back NXT Creative Producer
WWE is reportedly looking to bring a creative figure from NXT’s past back into the fold in Ryan Katz. Fightful Select reports that the company is interested in bringing back Katz, who was a creative producer for NXT before he was released in January as part of the company’s NXT cuts.
Major WWE Hall of Famer To Be Portrayed In Season 3 of Young Rock (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that NBC is currently looking to cast an actor to play Hulk Hogan in the third season of their series Young Rock. The character will be a recurring guest star. As noted, production on the third season begins next month in Memphis. According to the casting description, Hogan...
WWE News: Survivor Series Gets A New Logo, Kofi Kingston Comments On Viking Funeral, Sami Zayn Thanks Montreal
– WWE Survivor Series has a new logo, which you can see above. The color scheme highlights the annual battle between RAW and Smackdown. – Kofi Kingston commented on the Viking funeral held for the New Day by the Viking Raiders on last night’s Smackdown. – Sami Zayn thanked...
Ric Flair Recalls Nearly Jumping From WCW To WWE In 1988, Eventually Joining WWE In 1991
On a recent edition of To Be The Man, Ric Flair discussed nearly jumping from WCW to WWE in 1988, eventually joining WWE in 1991, and much more. You can read his comments below. Ric Flair on nearly jumping from WCW to WWE in 1988: “Close enough that I lost...
Road Dogg Reportedly Returning To WWE As Live Events SVP
Road Dogg is making his return to WWE according to a new report, taking the position that Jeff Jarrett just vacated. PWInsider reports that Brian James is returning to the company and, in a subsequent report, have confirmed he will be the new Senior Vice President of Live Events. That is the position Jarrett held before he exited the company last week.
Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage
How fun! My Mac decided to update about 1 minute before RAW automatically, so I had to cover the first ten minutes on my damned phone! Forgive the truncated report to start. It’s Monday…you know what that means. We are starting hot and heavy, with zero foreplay, as...
Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Discuss Their WWE Promo Input Choices
Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins appeared on Instagram Live with Brian Gewirtz recently and chatted about how much input they get to exercise when making their WWE promos (per Wrestling Inc). You can see the full Instagram Story and read a couple highlights from Lynch below. On whether they have...
BT Sport Announces Broadcast Details for WWE Clash at the Castle, Will Air on BT Sport 2
– WWE’s UK broadcast partner, BT Sport, announced today that WWE Clash at the Castle will air on BT Sport 2 instead of BT Sport Box Office. This means the event will be available to viewers who do not currently subscribe to WWE Network in the UK. WWE Clash...
Wardlow Makes Surprise Appearance at Revenge Pro’s Press Your Luck
– AEW TNT Champion Wardlow made a surprise appearance over the weekend at Revenge Pro’s Press Your Luck event. The card was held last night The Avalon Hotel & Event Center in Erie, Pennsylvania. Avvording to Revenge Pro’s Twitter, Wardlow made an announced appearance and destroyed “The Man Dime” Elijah Dean (h/t WrestlingInc.com).
WWE Announces New Table For 3 And More Additions to Peacock This Week
WWE has announced this week’s WWE Network on Peacock content, which includes a brand new episode of Table For 3. That will feature Rhea Ripley, Zelina Vega, and Bianca Belair. There are also ten more classic episodes of WWF Superstars available today and more. The announcement reads:. A fantastic...
Billy Corgan Addresses His Background With Triple H And New Creative Directions For WWE
Billy Corgan weighed in on the recent shake-ups at WWE on The Ariel Helwani Show (via Wrestling Inc). With Triple H stepping in as Head of Creative, the NWA owner touched on his perspectives on the people and changes involved. You can read a few highlights and watch the entire video below.
WWE News: Bayley Remembers NXT Match With AJ Lee, WWE Playlist Looks At Roman Reigns’ Returns, Latest Brandi on the Rocks Video
– In a post on Twitter, Bayley spoke about her match with AJ Lee in NXT back in 2013. She wrote: “Hey @TheAJMendez remember when we had love at first match?”. – The latest edition of WWE Playlist looks at the various returns of Roman Reigns. – A new...
AEW To Host Exhibition Matches At Gamescom 2022
AEW will be hosting some exhibition matches as part of THQ Nordic’s presentation at Gamescom 2022. THQ Nordic has announced that AEW: Fight Forever will be part of their loineup for this week’s gaming convention, which runs from Wednesday to Sunday. The announcement notes that from Thursday to...
Bully Ray Comments On How To Deal With Heat Between CM Punk and Adam Page
This past Wednesday, CM Punk presented an unplanned challenge to Adam Page on Dynamite without informing AEW and therefore the unscheduled Page did not appear in response. This backstage heat and the conflict resulting from it garnered commentary from Bully Ray when he appeared alongside Mark Henry on Busted Open Radio (per Wrestling Inc). You can find a few highlights and listen to the full eopisode below.
Angelina Love Is Very Excited For NWA 74, Plans To Do More With Company
Angelina Love will be part of the Burke Invitational at NWA 74, and she says she’s excited to be part of a company with so much history behind it. The TNA alumna spoke with Wrestling Epicenter for a new interview and talked about being part of the NWA’s August PPV and more. You can check out some highlights below:
Chris Jericho on How Booking Plans Changed for His Storyline With Eddie Kingston
– During a recent edition of the Swerve City Podcast, AEW star Chris Jericho discussed the creative booking of storylines in AEW and how his storyline with Eddie Kingston was changed along the way. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Chris Jericho on how storylines can be tweaked in AEW:...
Trish Stratus Wants To Play A Heel Again, Talks About Slapping Becky Lynch
In an interview with Ring the Belle (via Fightful), Trish Stratus spoke about playing a heel in 2004 and how she would like to try that again, possibly against Becky Lynch. Here are highlights:. On wanting to play a heel again: “I know who should return, heel Trish. Becky Lynch...
