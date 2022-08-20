The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots will play at home for the first time this Friday night as the Bayside Academy Admirals come to town for the first time. Like many of Pike’s games this season, the Bayside game will be a historic one for the program as it’s the first home game as a part of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA). It’s also the first time that Bayside and Pike have ever played one another.

TROY, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO