Read full article on original website
Related
elmoreautauganews.com
Grand Opening held for All about the Bounce of Millbrook
On Saturday, August 20th, an official Grand Opening for All about the Bounce was held in Millbrook. The Millbrook Area Chamber of Commerce members, as well as Mayor Al Kelley came out and held a ribbon cutting to celebrate with the new owners RJ and Pamela Johnson. Over 100 people...
Troy Messenger
Dog takes lead in Pet Photo Contest
At long last, a dog has gotten off the porch and is making a strong run toward the finish line of the Humane Society of Pike County’s 2023 Pet Photo Contest. Kaylin Gibson’s pup “Gracie” is leading the Pet Photo Contest with 512 votes with Kenny and Elaine Pinckard’s feline, Brandy Grace, holding second place with a tenuous 302 votes.
WSFA
Meet the newly crowned Miss Alabama Volunteer
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you ask newly crowned Miss Alabama Volunteer Madison Neal if she thought she was going to win, she would say no. “No, no because I’ve lost so many times,” said Neal. The Troy University graduate was awarded almost $10,000 in scholarship money to...
Troy Messenger
Goshen, Zion Chapel compete in Kinston tournament
Both the Goshen Lady Eagles and Zion Chapel Lady Rebels traveled to Kinston this weekend and competed in the Amelia Rhoades Set-Off Tournament. Zion Chapel fell to New Brockton in pool play, dropping the first set 25-19 before rebounding to win the second set 25-21. New Brockton closed out the match by winning the third set 16-14. In the next game, Zion Chapel fell to Opp 2-0 after losing both sets 25-14 and 25-6.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdhn.com
Alabama Food Truck Association holds 8th festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — If you had a huge appetite Saturday, the 8th food truck festival was held downtown. In the parking lot of the Old Porter Square Mall, around 10 food vendors apart of the Alabama Food Truck Association set up shop to cure your appetite. To name...
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib looks to rebound at home
The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots will play at home for the first time this Friday night as the Bayside Academy Admirals come to town for the first time. Like many of Pike’s games this season, the Bayside game will be a historic one for the program as it’s the first home game as a part of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA). It’s also the first time that Bayside and Pike have ever played one another.
elmoreautauganews.com
Ribbon Cutting for Classic Audio and Records in Prattville is Monday
The anticipation for the opening is finally over. The doors opened Satursay with customers already waiting. The official ribbon cutting will be Monday. Classic Audio and Records, formerly known as Classic Wireless, has relocated to 2048 Fairview Avenue Prattville, AL. The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to the ribbon cutting of Classic Audio and Records at 10 a.m. Monday, August 22, 2022.
Troy Messenger
Goshen thumps Daleville at home
The Goshen Eagles (1-0) kicked off the 2022 regular season with a resounding 38-19 win over the Daleville Warhawks (0-1) on Friday night at home. Goshen jumpstarted the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run from receiver Andrew Galloway in the first quarter. Galloway then stripped a Daleville player of the ball and Goshen added to its lead with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Stamey to Tyler McLendon to put Goshen up 13-0.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Montgomery spa bus pampers young girls, brings the party to you
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman inspired by her love for helping children has started a mobile business in Montgomery. Taurus Daniels owns the Pretty & Pampered Spa Bus, which caters to little girls ages three to 12. “We do the pedicures, and manicures and the edible facials,” Daniels said....
Troy Messenger
Trojans hold Fan Day scrimmage
The Troy Trojans football team held its annual Fan Day scrimmage at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday as Troy closes out fall camp. Like the last Troy scrimmage, both the offense and defense shined at different moments. Troy’s No. 1 offense scored touchdowns in two-minute drill situations and linebacker Jayden McDonald recovered two fumbles, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
Troy Messenger
Trojans topple Dawgs in jamboree
Bulldog Stadium in Brundidge returned to life Friday night when a capacity, standing-room only crowd watched two teams heading in strong directions stand toe-to-toe in a pre-season jamboree contest, with Charles Henderson High coming away with a 35-14 win over the Pike County High Bulldogs. Entering his second season as...
wdhn.com
Cool with multiple rounds of rain and storms this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Scattered to numerous showers and storms can be expected during the afternoon hours today, so make sure to grab a rain jacket or umbrella if you’re planning on going out and about! Heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds will be possible at times with the strongest storms. Abundant cloud cover in combination with a lot of rain and storms will help keep our highs in the mid 80s.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Breaking: Alabama Milk Supplier Closing Its Doors Permanently
Nothing tastes better than a cold glass of chocolate milk. I mean who can say they don’t like chocolate milk?. Yet our children may have one item short on their lunch trays soon. So what does my liking of chocolate milk have to do with a shortage in our...
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
wtvy.com
Ozark Animal Shelter offering free adoptions for select pets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Leaders at the Ozark Animal Shelter say a few pets have been at the shelter far too long and need a forever home. As a result, they are suspending adoption fees on these furry friends. If you would like to adopt any of these animals you...
wtvy.com
SE Health patient gives the gift of life
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health team members lined the hallways to honor a special patient who is giving back. The unknown patient sadly passed away. Despite that they are giving back through organ donation. The hospital, in a Facebook post, said it was a privilege to care for the...
alabamanews.net
“Garrett Coliseum Is Not in Our Future” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed Says
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed made the comment that Garrett Coliseum “…is not in the city’s future,” Thursday morning during a radio interview on Sports Talk 740. In the clip, Reed can be heard saying that Garrett Coliseum does not fit in the city’s future. Reed...
Alabama man finally wins $1 million prize after playing Florida Lottery for 34 years
An Alabama man is a new millionaire after purchasing a winning ticket from the Florida Lottery.
wtvy.com
GoFundMe opened after man killed in Montgomery construction incident
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community has come out in support of the family of a construction worker who died after an incident in Montgomery County. Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a construction site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road. Officials say Prado was taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham but died from critical injuries.
Comments / 0