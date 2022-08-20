ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside ISU coaches' decision to name Tyler Vander Waal starting quarterback

By By Greg Woods
 3 days ago

For Tyler Vander Waal, the week passed about as quickly as Los Angeles rush hour traffic. The waiting was the worst part. He thought about the last few days’ Idaho State practices, the decisions he made, the throws he unfurled. As he fought for the starting quarterback job, squaring off with sophomore Hunter Hays, did one misfire cost him? Did he make some mistake he had forgotten about?

“It’s just little stuff like that,” Vander Waal said, “but, you know, I think everything happens for a reason.”

And so Monday passed. Tuesday came and went. The sun came up on Wednesday morning, then set in the evening. The previous weekend, ISU coaches had indicated both to players and to the media that they planned to name a starter early in the week, if not by Monday. What were they waiting on?

As Vander Waal waited, the anxiety hovered over him like an umbrella on a rainy day. On Thursday, when he was called to the Holt Arena coaches office for a meeting, it surged through him like an electric current. “Nervous,” Vander Waal said. “Got butterflies.”

In a 15-minute meeting, offensive coordinator Taylor Mazzone soothed them. He named Vander Waal the starter, same as he was last season. Hays would be the backup, with a few run packages set aside for him. The Bengals’ season-opener, a road matchup with UNLV at Allegiant Stadium, was barely a week away. Now they had a starting quarterback for the contest.

“Breath of fresh air,” Vander Waal said. “I feel like a lot of confidence is back. Not that my confidence dwindled, but there’s that doubt in the back of your mind — what if I’m not that guy? Then I was named the guy. I feel like I’m feeling the best I’ve ever felt mentally and physically, so my confidence is at an all-time high.”

Ragle and Mazzone only kept their quarterbacks waiting so long because they had trouble differentiating them. They pored over film like they might find a hidden treasure map in it. They considered all manner of factors: Between Vander Waal and Hays, who had practiced most consistently? Who took care of the ball best? Who avoided making the same mistakes?

That’s what they were looking for ahead of Wednesday’s scrimmage, Idaho State’s final one of fall camp, which represented Vander Waal and Hays’ final chance to separate themselves on the field. Coaches were already leaning Vander Waal’s way going into the practice, Ragle said, but they wanted to give themselves time — time to gauge whether they felt the same way after the scrimmage as they did before it.

They also understood the gravity of their decision. Not one soul expects Ragle to win the Big Sky in his first year as head coach, but fans would sure like to see him improve on last season’s one-win output. Which quarterback gave them the best chance to do so? Which one figured to help the Bengals build some kind of momentum, to give people in Pocatello reason to believe things might be different this time?

Ragle and Mazzone settled on Vander Waal for a few reasons. They like his arm talent. They also like his experience. Vander Waal started his college career at Wyoming, where he struggled to stand out, but he amassed a good chunk of playing time. Combine that with his time with the Bengals, which includes their six-game spring slate last year and the two-plus games he played in last season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, and you get a signal caller with dozens of games on his resume.

That matters against a schedule like ISU’s: At UNLV. At San Diego State. Games against Big Sky juggernauts Montana and Montana State, one at home and one on the road, plus back-to-back road dates with UC Davis and Weber State. To be sure, the Bengals could start Patrick Mahomes and they might not win half those games. They do have Vander Waal, though, and coaches decided that’s as close as they’re getting.

“Right now, with the experience, you gotta give Tyler the nod,” Ragle said. “Because I think right now where we’re at as a program and his experience, you gotta rely back on that, that he can give us the best chance to win right now.”

When he walked out of the meeting, Vander Waal felt refreshed. He had earned his job back, of course, but he also earned something else: A chance to realize his next dream, to play in the NFL. He has two years of college eligibility remaining. He turns 24 next month, though, so he might not use both. He describes his plan like this: “I want to have such a good year this year that an NFL team has to pick me up. They can’t really pass me up.”

Vander Waal is a talker. He’s a thoughtful guy, an introspective young man who doesn’t hide much. Usually that prompts him to answer questions with long answers. On this topic, though, he kept things concise.

“I want to play in the league. That has been my dream since I was a little kid,” Vander Waal said. “I think I’m talented enough to play in the league, and I think this year is my year to prove it.”

