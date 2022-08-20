ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scorebook Live

Look: Orem (Utah) football wins season opener on acrobatic touchdown

By Zach Shugan
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TE9ot_0hOAwifK00

It’s only August, but we already have a candidate for play of the year.

We have seen a double pass for a big gain and a one-handed catch on the sideline , but in the season opener between Orem and East (Utah), the game was decided by a gymnastics act of a touchdown.

After Cole Johnson caught a short pass from Lance Reynolds, the receiver took a few strides then went airborne over a defender coming his way. He flipped forward into the end zone and nearly stuck the landing in the process of scoring.

Still down by one point with a little over two minutes remaining in the game, Orem elected to go for two points rather than kick the extra point and bid for overtime. The Tigers converted, and the defense held on to defeat East 22-21.

Following the game, Johnson showed he also has the ability to do a backflip. Perhaps the receiver has a future in gymnastics.

Orem squares off against Desert Pines (Nevada) in its second game of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KB5iI_0hOAwifK00

James M. Dobson / The Spectrum file photo

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah#Gymnastics#American Football#Sports#Orem#Tigers
kslsports.com

BYU Mascot Cosmo Parachutes Into LaVell Edwards Stadium

PROVO, Utah – We’re still trying to figure out what BYU mascot Cosmo can’t do. Everyone knows about Cosmo’s viral dancing, the three-point line dunks, and a National Championship. But Cosmo doesn’t appear to be stopping there. BYU’s lovable mascot can add parachuting to his...
ksl.com

Jazz legend Joe Ingles's stunning Salt Lake home is on the market

This story is sponsored by Summit Sotheby’s International Realty. Professional sports fans can take their adoration for former Utah Jazz basketball player Joe Ingles to a whole new level with the purchase of his Salt Lake City estate. The property, which features a beautiful two-story cape-style home at the edge of Emigration Canyon, is listed at $3,500,000. It includes six bedrooms and five full baths inside an open and bright interior.
utahstories.com

Utah’s Top Five Strange Creature Encounters

We’ve all seen the top whatever lists that populate the media. The top ten friendliest this, or the top five most dangerous that. Some of you may even remember scrolling across something along the lines of the topmost ominous or scary “monster” sightings. I know I have, and my responses to these are always, Zzzzzz. Why? Because the author/s will, without fail, pick and choose the most well-known, “popular”, and in my well-educated opinion, “beaten to death” local legends, and/or mysterious events. Come on. How many times can we talk about the Bear Lake Monster before we realize there are more interesting beasties lurking in our backyards? With that in mind, I present to you the Top Five (In my modest opinion) most Interesting “Monster/Creature” encounters in Utah.
KSLTV

University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
The Oregonian

Davenport (Iowa) vs Santa Clara (Utah) at Little League Baseball World Series free live stream, score, time, TV channel, how to watch online without cable (8/21/2022)

Two teams will be fighting to stay alive today when the boys from Davenport, Iowa of the Midwest Region face off against the Mountain Region team from Santa Clara, Utah in the second game of Day 5 at the 2022 Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. This game takes place at 8 a.m. PT/11 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 21 and is being broadcast live on ESPN, but will also be streaming on ESPN Plus as well.
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City is a beef- and chicken-heavy place, perhaps given all the protein people want before and after hiking in the summer or hitting the slopes in the winter. And because the city is far from the ocean, people don’t typically expect to find good seafood. However, some...
gastronomicslc.com

This Salt Lake bar wants to be your new home for the big game

Those with September 8th (the start of football season proper for you non sports ball types) circled in their diary will want to pay close attention to this one. With about six months or so under their belt, Flanker Kitchen in downtown SLC have retooled their menu. The unveiling also accompanies the appointment of new chef Roman Contreras, whose new dishes more finely align with what the business is all about. Plainly put, Flanker wants to be the sports bar of your dreams. Forgot those sticky floors, flickering TVs and abjectly miserable food.
ABC4

Utah teen injured in ATV accident shares her journey to recovery

UTAH (ABC4) – 17-year-old Emily Traveller has returned home after spending months in a Colorado physical therapy clinic, recovering from an accident at the Little Sahara Desert sand dunes. Her parents say her resilience and bright spirit are what helped her heal during her recovery journey. Just last week, the American Fork community came together […]
kslnewsradio.com

Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast

SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
restaurantclicks.com

Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Salt Lake City

Mexican food is some of my favorite food in the world. It is such a diverse cuisine that I cannot get enough of it. I’m always on the lookout for good Mexican restaurants. I was recently on a trip to Salt Lake City, and I had the chance to try some of the best Mexican restaurants in the city.
KSLTV

Davis homeowner finds multiple goats on their roof

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Animal control officers might expect to deal with a dog issue, but one in Davis County got a surprise — a house with goats. The animals also came as a surprise to the homeowner. “It never ceases to amaze me the things that you’ll...
ksl.com

6 fun and entertaining things to do in and around Salt Lake City

This story is sponsored by The Stern Team. As the summer heat gives way to fall, there are lots of activities to do during one of the prettiest seasons in Utah. Whether you are new to the state or a Utah lifer, you can enjoy plenty of nearby adventures all throughout the year — especially on the weekends.
KUTV

Utah man faces long road to recovery after being badly burned in explosion

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A South Jordan man, who was badly injured in an explosion last week faces a long recovery according to his family. “He’s just in a ton of pain,” said Lexi Brasier, Colton Brasier’s oldest sister. “So when he can’t sleep, it’s just because of the pain. The pain is still getting worse every day. I think it’ll get worse for about three or four more days, then it will start to hopefully decline.”
deseret.com

This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale

Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. “The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee,” the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
718K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy