Look: Orem (Utah) football wins season opener on acrobatic touchdown

It’s only August, but we already have a candidate for play of the year.

We have seen a double pass for a big gain and a one-handed catch on the sideline , but in the season opener between Orem and East (Utah), the game was decided by a gymnastics act of a touchdown.

After Cole Johnson caught a short pass from Lance Reynolds, the receiver took a few strides then went airborne over a defender coming his way. He flipped forward into the end zone and nearly stuck the landing in the process of scoring.

Still down by one point with a little over two minutes remaining in the game, Orem elected to go for two points rather than kick the extra point and bid for overtime. The Tigers converted, and the defense held on to defeat East 22-21.

Following the game, Johnson showed he also has the ability to do a backflip. Perhaps the receiver has a future in gymnastics.

Orem squares off against Desert Pines (Nevada) in its second game of the season.