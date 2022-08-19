Read full article on original website
Related
Most Minnesota kids have contracted COVID, CDC survey says
An estimated eight in 10 Minnesota kids have already been infected with COVID-19, new CDC data shows. Driving the news: The CDC released the results of its latest pediatric antibody seroprevalence survey last week. The results of blood samples taken in May and June suggest that 82% of Minnesotans between...
Big money will soon be available for Minnesota farmers to fight climate change
KIMBALL, Minn. – There's big money for farmers to fight climate change and curb water pollution. There is $20 billion tucked inside the new Inflation Reduction Act, and Minnesota farmers will soon be able to apply for grants that they can use to purchase and install technology to help curb pollution.Mill Creek Dairy in Kimball uses both a giant liquid holding tank and another holding area for solids to store manure and keep it from seeping into a culvert -- which flows into Mill Creek, which then flows to the Sauk River, and then on to...
Washington Examiner
Minnesota's teachers union is normalizing racial discrimination
Earlier this month, Minneapolis’s public school teachers union negotiated a new contract with the school district that re-prioritizes layoff protections away from teachers with seniority and toward teachers from “underrepresented populations.” It is perhaps the boldest expression of regressive social justice in American life to date. Under...
Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
KROC News
Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 2