Joe Dolincheck led a group of Morningside College seniors who climbed Pike’s Peak this summer. He will now try to lead them back to the top of NAIA football this fall. Dolincheck is the centerpiece of the most powerful small-college offense in the nation, one that averaged better than 55 points and 600 yards per game last season while winning the Sioux City, Iowa, school’s third national championship in four years. With Dolincheck as starting quarterback, Morningside is 38-1 with two titles and has outscored opponents by an average of 37 points per game. Last year, he was NAIA player of the year after completing 68% of his attempts and leading the nation with 342 yards per game and 44 touchdowns. Now he’s back to use the fifth year of eligibility granted to players whose 2020 season was disrupted by the pandemic.

