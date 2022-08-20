ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEAR Rainbow Bridge defends weekend attack costing hacker 5 ETH

CEO of Aurora Labs, Alex Shevchenko, announced Monday that the NEAR-ETH Rainbow Bridge defended an attack over the weekend resulting in the hacker losing 5ETH. Shevchenko claimed that the attack was “mitigated automatically within 31 seconds,” showcasing a highly effective defense mechanism to protect users’ funds within the bridge.
Business Insider

POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin ATM Company Targeted by Hackers Exploiting Zero-Day Bug: Report

Bad actors have reportedly compromised the servers of a Bitcoin (BTC) ATM manufacturer, enabling them to redirect crypto assets to their own wallets. According to a new report by BleepingComputer, crypto ATMs owned by General Bytes have been exploited by hackers who remotely created an admin user account for the company’s Crypto Application Server (CAS).
PUBLIC SAFETY
cryptoslate.com

Ronin bridge Hackers used ChipMixer to launder over $73M of stolen funds

An on-chain investigation by SlowMists reveals that the privacy protocol ChipMixer was used by Ronin bridge hackers (the Lazarus Group) to launder 3,460 BTC ( $73.2 million as per press time). In a mid-year report by blockchain security firm, SlowMist, an on-chain investigation of the Ronin hack was conducted, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CoinTelegraph

Ronin hackers transferred stolen funds from ETH to BTC and used sanctioned mixers

The hackers behind the $625 million Ronin bridge attack in March have since transferred most of their funds from Ether (ETH) into Bitcoin (BTC) using renBTC and Bitcoin privacy tools Blender and ChipMixer. The hacker’s activity has been tracked by on-chain investigator ₿liteZero, who works for SlowMist and contributed to...
cryptoslate.com

ByBit report claims Solana had strong network growth in Q2 on the back of GameFi, DAOs

According to a 32-page report issued by ByBit, the Solana ecosystem saw strong growth in the second quarter of 2022 due to the strong performance of GameFi and DAOs. There was an increase in DAO activity, continued volatility in NFT markets, strong interaction with GameFi, and a decline in DeFi market share during the quarter.
HackerNoon

7 Best Blockchain Platforms to Look Out for in 2022

33% of organizations, on average, are willing to engage with blockchain technology. (Source: Study By IBM) Are you considering becoming a part of the blockchain community? And contemplating on what blockchain development platform you must pick to develop your application?. In a world driven by centralized terms, Blockchain has certainly...
COMPUTERS
coinjournal.net

Lyra launches platform allowing users to spend crypto in any online merchant

Lyra, a secure online and in-store payment solution has launched a new platform that allows users to spend their cryptocurrencies in any of the many online merchants across the world. Users will be able to pay using cryptocurrencies on online merchants like Netflix, DoorDash, Airbnb, Walmart and Instacart among others....
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Security and Auditing Firms are Thriving During the Bear Market

While crypto exchanges and lending platforms struggle to stay above water, blockchain security experts are in higher demand than ever. Crypto security companies are raking in a fortune despite the bear market that has bloodied firms across the rest of the industry. Zeth Couceiro – founder of crypto recruitment company...
MARKETS
forkast.news

What’s in a name? Ethereum domain name creation doubles in four months

With all the excitement surrounding the Ethereum merge scheduled for next month, the number of Ethereum Name Service (ENS) addresses created have surpassed the 2 million mark, according to a Twitter post by ENS Domains. Fast facts. Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domains are secure domain names for the decentralized world.
COMPUTERS
cryptoglobe.com

Grayscale Claims ‘Ripple Network Does Not Facilitate the Creation of Tokenized Assets’

Recently, Grayscale Investments (“Grayscale”), which is one of the world’s largest digital currency asset managers, made some questionable claims about XRP. As Stefan Huber pointed out yesterday (August 21), in an Information Statement for Grayscale Stellar Lumens Trust (XLM) that the firm filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last Tuesday (August 16), here is how Grayscale compard $XLM to $XRP (in a section titled “OVERVIEW OF STELLAR LUMENS”):
MARKETS
Ars Technica

Ethereum’s “Merge” is about to put every ether miner out of work

In a few weeks, Ethereum is slated to undergo the most significant change in its seven-year history. Until now, the Ethereum blockchain has been secured using a method called "proof-of-work," which consumes more electricity than the entire nation of Belgium. Next month's switch to a new method called "proof-of-stake" is expected to cut Ethereum's energy consumption by a factor of 1,000.
ECONOMY
cryptoslate.com

Interest Protocol partners with Chainlink Labs to bring more security to DeFi lending

Interest Protocol has entered into a strategic partnership with Chainlink Labs to increase the security of its platform. The lending protocol will receive strategic advice from the company and integrate two new Chainlink features that are set to create a more robust and efficient user experience. Chainlink’s expertise is coming...
cryptoslate.com

Ethereum Merge plans in full swing as Teku, Geth release update

Ethereum 2.0 client Teku released the version 22.8.1 update on August 22, including the Bellatrix network upgrade and Merge configuration. The document stated that all mainnet users must complete the upgrade before September 6 in preparation for the Ethereum Merge scheduled for September 15. According to instructions accompanying the update,...

