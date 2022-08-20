Read full article on original website
cryptoslate.com
NEAR Rainbow Bridge defends weekend attack costing hacker 5 ETH
CEO of Aurora Labs, Alex Shevchenko, announced Monday that the NEAR-ETH Rainbow Bridge defended an attack over the weekend resulting in the hacker losing 5ETH. Shevchenko claimed that the attack was “mitigated automatically within 31 seconds,” showcasing a highly effective defense mechanism to protect users’ funds within the bridge.
cryptoslate.com
FTX users complain about fund freezes after interacting with privacy protocol Aztec Network
FTX has allegedly warned users against interacting with high-risk services as complaints surfaced that the exchange is blocking accounts that interacted with zk money on the Aztec network. Chinese journalist Colin Wu reported Aug. 19 that a user’s account was frozen for making a transfer to his zk money account....
dailyhodl.com
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell Says Crypto Exchange Will Be Forced To Freeze Funds Coming From Tornado Cash
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell says that the US government’s decision to sanction Tornado Cash leaves the crypto exchange with no option but to block funds coming in from the coin mixing service. Earlier this month, the U.S. Treasury Department banned Americans from using of Tornado Cash, citing national security...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin ATM Company Targeted by Hackers Exploiting Zero-Day Bug: Report
Bad actors have reportedly compromised the servers of a Bitcoin (BTC) ATM manufacturer, enabling them to redirect crypto assets to their own wallets. According to a new report by BleepingComputer, crypto ATMs owned by General Bytes have been exploited by hackers who remotely created an admin user account for the company’s Crypto Application Server (CAS).
cryptoslate.com
Ronin bridge Hackers used ChipMixer to launder over $73M of stolen funds
An on-chain investigation by SlowMists reveals that the privacy protocol ChipMixer was used by Ronin bridge hackers (the Lazarus Group) to launder 3,460 BTC ( $73.2 million as per press time). In a mid-year report by blockchain security firm, SlowMist, an on-chain investigation of the Ronin hack was conducted, and...
CoinTelegraph
Ronin hackers transferred stolen funds from ETH to BTC and used sanctioned mixers
The hackers behind the $625 million Ronin bridge attack in March have since transferred most of their funds from Ether (ETH) into Bitcoin (BTC) using renBTC and Bitcoin privacy tools Blender and ChipMixer. The hacker’s activity has been tracked by on-chain investigator ₿liteZero, who works for SlowMist and contributed to...
cryptoslate.com
ByBit report claims Solana had strong network growth in Q2 on the back of GameFi, DAOs
According to a 32-page report issued by ByBit, the Solana ecosystem saw strong growth in the second quarter of 2022 due to the strong performance of GameFi and DAOs. There was an increase in DAO activity, continued volatility in NFT markets, strong interaction with GameFi, and a decline in DeFi market share during the quarter.
cryptoslate.com
SWIFT considered ‘neutral’ on sanctions; debate sparked on whether Ethereum is the same
The Director of Research at Coin Center Peter Van Valkenburgh raised an interesting point on Monday when he tweeted a screenshot from the SWIFT website detailing the entity’s role in sanctions enacted by “national authorities.”. Comments on the tweet immediately compared the information to Ethereum’s role in processing...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Altcoin Built on Ethereum (ETH) As Markets Pause
An interoperability protocol focused on ease of use just joined the leading US-based crypto exchange’s trading roster. In a new post, Coinbase says that Celer Network (CELR) is now live across its entire platform, including on the iOS and Android apps. The Celer Network scaling platform was built on...
7 Best Blockchain Platforms to Look Out for in 2022
33% of organizations, on average, are willing to engage with blockchain technology. (Source: Study By IBM) Are you considering becoming a part of the blockchain community? And contemplating on what blockchain development platform you must pick to develop your application?. In a world driven by centralized terms, Blockchain has certainly...
cryptoslate.com
Research: Will reducing US inflation from 8.3% to 2% compare to Bitcoin and Ethereum?
Inflation is one of the most important global topics of 2022, with the U.S. hitting 8.3%, the UK as high as 10.1%, and countries such as Turkey seeing figures as high as 79.6%. These figures are well beyond the target rate of 2% inflation by the major central banks. Central...
dailyhodl.com
North Korean Hackers Have Looted $1,000,000,000 From DeFi Protocols This Year: Chainalysis
Hacking groups affiliated with North Korea are responsible for much of the theft occurring on decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, according to blockchain analysis platform Chainalysis. The market intelligence firm says that hackers linked to the isolated country have stolen a billion dollars from DeFi protocols so far this year. “Much...
coinjournal.net
Lyra launches platform allowing users to spend crypto in any online merchant
Lyra, a secure online and in-store payment solution has launched a new platform that allows users to spend their cryptocurrencies in any of the many online merchants across the world. Users will be able to pay using cryptocurrencies on online merchants like Netflix, DoorDash, Airbnb, Walmart and Instacart among others....
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Security and Auditing Firms are Thriving During the Bear Market
While crypto exchanges and lending platforms struggle to stay above water, blockchain security experts are in higher demand than ever. Crypto security companies are raking in a fortune despite the bear market that has bloodied firms across the rest of the industry. Zeth Couceiro – founder of crypto recruitment company...
forkast.news
What’s in a name? Ethereum domain name creation doubles in four months
With all the excitement surrounding the Ethereum merge scheduled for next month, the number of Ethereum Name Service (ENS) addresses created have surpassed the 2 million mark, according to a Twitter post by ENS Domains. Fast facts. Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domains are secure domain names for the decentralized world.
cryptoglobe.com
Grayscale Claims ‘Ripple Network Does Not Facilitate the Creation of Tokenized Assets’
Recently, Grayscale Investments (“Grayscale”), which is one of the world’s largest digital currency asset managers, made some questionable claims about XRP. As Stefan Huber pointed out yesterday (August 21), in an Information Statement for Grayscale Stellar Lumens Trust (XLM) that the firm filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last Tuesday (August 16), here is how Grayscale compard $XLM to $XRP (in a section titled “OVERVIEW OF STELLAR LUMENS”):
Ars Technica
Ethereum’s “Merge” is about to put every ether miner out of work
In a few weeks, Ethereum is slated to undergo the most significant change in its seven-year history. Until now, the Ethereum blockchain has been secured using a method called "proof-of-work," which consumes more electricity than the entire nation of Belgium. Next month's switch to a new method called "proof-of-stake" is expected to cut Ethereum's energy consumption by a factor of 1,000.
cryptoslate.com
Interest Protocol partners with Chainlink Labs to bring more security to DeFi lending
Interest Protocol has entered into a strategic partnership with Chainlink Labs to increase the security of its platform. The lending protocol will receive strategic advice from the company and integrate two new Chainlink features that are set to create a more robust and efficient user experience. Chainlink’s expertise is coming...
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum Merge plans in full swing as Teku, Geth release update
Ethereum 2.0 client Teku released the version 22.8.1 update on August 22, including the Bellatrix network upgrade and Merge configuration. The document stated that all mainnet users must complete the upgrade before September 6 in preparation for the Ethereum Merge scheduled for September 15. According to instructions accompanying the update,...
