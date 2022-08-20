ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Mexico arrests ex-attorney general in missing students case

By MARIA VERZA
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oKD3Y_0hOAv5U900

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Federal prosecutors said Friday they have arrested the attorney general in Mexico's previous administration on charges he committed abuses in the investigation of the 2014 disappearances of 43 students from a radical teacher college.

Prosecutors also announced they had issued arrest warrants in the case against 20 army soldiers and officers, five local officials, 33 local police officers and 11 state police, as well as 14 gang members.

The roundup included the first arrest of a former attorney general in recent history, and one of the biggest mass arrests ever by civilian prosecutors of Mexican army soldiers.

Jesús Murillo Karam served as attorney general from 2012 to 2015, under then President Enrique Peña Nieto. The office of the current attorney general, Alejandro Gertz Manero, said Murillo Karam was charged with torture, official misconduct and forced disappearance.

In 2020, Gertz Manero said Murillo Karam had been implicated in “orchestrating a massive media trick” and leading a “generalized cover-up” in the case.

The arrest came a day after a commission set up to determine what happened said the army bore at least partial responsibility in the case. It said a soldier had infiltrated the student group involved and the army didn't stop the abductions even though it knew what was happening.

Corrupt local police, other security forces and members of a drug gang abducted the students in the city of Iguala in Guerrero state, although the motive remains unclear eight years later. Their bodies have never been found, though fragments of burned bone have been matched to three of the students.

Murillo Karam, under pressure to quickly solve the case, announced in 2014 that the students had been killed and their bodies burned at a garbage dump by members of a drug gang. He called that hypothesis “the historic truth.”

But the investigation included instances of torture, improper arrest and mishandling of evidence that has since allowed most of the directly implicated gang members to walk free.

The incident occurred near a large army base, and independent investigations have found that members of the military were aware of what was occurring. The students’ families have long demanded that soldiers be included in the investigation.

On Thursday, the truth commission looking into the case said one of the abducted students was a soldier who had infiltrated the radical teachers' college, yet the army did not search for him even though it had real-time information that the abduction was occurring. It said the inaction violated army protocols for cases of missing soldiers.

The defense ministry has not responded to a request for comment.

The soldiers and officers being sought under Friday's warrants — and the other officials, police and gang members — face charges of murder, torture, official misconduct, criminal association and forced disappearance

It was not immediately clear whether all the suspects faced all the charges or if the suspects were among dozens previously arrested and charged during previous investigations.

Prior to reforms in Mexican law, the army had long been allowed to refer soldiers accused of wrongdoing to separate military courts. But soldiers must now by tried in civilian courts, if their offenses involved civilians.

The soldiers being charged served at the base near where the abduction occurred in 2014.

The Institutional Revolutionary Party, which both Murillo Karam and Peña Nieto belonged to, wrote in its Twitter account that Murillo Karam's arrest “is more a question of politics than justice. This action does not help the victims' families get answers.”

Mexican federal prosecutors previously issued arrest warrants for members of the military and federal police as well as Tomás Zeron, who at the time of the abduction headed the federal investigation agency, Mexico’s detective agency.

Zeron is being sought on charges of torture and covering up forced disappearances. He fled to Israel, and Mexico has asked the Israeli government for help in his arrest.

Gertz Manero said that in addition to Zeron’s alleged crimes connected to the case, he is alleged to have stolen more than $44 million from the Attorney General’s Office budget.

The motive for the students’ abduction remains a subject of debate.

On Sept. 26, 2014, local police from Iguala, members of organized crime and authorities abducted 43 students from buses. The students periodically commandeered buses for their transportation.

Murillo Karam claimed the students were turned over to a drug gang who killed them, incinerated their bodies at a dump in nearby Cocula and tossed the burned bone fragments into a river.

Later investigations by independent experts and the Attorney General’s Office, and corroborated by the truth commission, have dismissed the idea that the bodies were incinerated at the Cocula dump.

There has been no evidence that any of the students could still be alive.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
NBC News

Violence breaks out in popular Mexican tourist destination

At least 24 cars were set on fire in Tijuana, Mexico, on Friday night. The U.S. consulate warned Americans to avoid the area and shelter in place until further notice. The mayor announced that 3,000 armed police and military personnel responded to the incidents. The federal government accounted for the arrest of seventeen people, three identified as members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. This comes as a string of violent attacks commences throughout Mexico, including 11 killed on Thursday during a prison riot.Aug. 13, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Organized Crime#Mexican#Guerre
Vice

The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US

Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
Vice

Mexico Tried to Arrest a Cartel YouTuber and All Hell Broke Loose

The Mexican city of Guadalajara was under siege for at least 10 hours Tuesday night as a shootout between alleged members of the ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel and official forces took over the streets. The gunfights started Tuesday night simultaneously in several parts of the city, including the posh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

1.6 Tons of Cocaine Seized From 2 Trucks by Mexico City Police in ‘Historic Confiscation’

Mexico City police announced a “historic confiscation” Tuesday in which about 1.6 tons of cocaine was discovered inside two freight trucks, per CBS News. Police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch said an estimated $20 million worth of cocaine arrived at a port on the Pacific coast of Oaxaca from Columbia. It’s believed that only a portion of the shipment came into the country, with the rest allegedly headed for Los Angeles. Harfuch disclosed four Colombians were arrested and a third truck was identified as being involved in escorting the two vehicles stopped in the drug bust.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
Fox News

US, Mexican authorities stop truck smuggling 150 illegal migrants in dangerous heat

Mexican authorities prevented the smuggling of 150 migrants crammed into a large truck over the southern border amid dangerously temperatures in Texas, Fox News has learned. Law enforcement in Mexico were assisted by agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Del Rio Sector, which covers 245 miles along the Rio Grande and Lake Amistad along the border, when they stopped the truck.
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

Journalist among 4 people killed inside bar in Mexico, adding to the country's media death toll

A journalist was among four people killed inside a bar in central Mexico, becoming at least the 13th media worker killed in the country this year. San Luis de la Paz Mayor Luis Sánchez said Ernesto Méndez, director of the news site Tu Voz, or Your Voice, was with four other men when they were attacked. The fifth person was seriously wounded and taken to a hospital, he said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Whole Cities Are Under Siege by Narcos in Mexico

CIUDAD JUAREZ — Over the past four days, multiple Mexican cities faced an onslaught of attacks from drug cartel militias, showing the government’s continued inability to stop criminal groups from causing chaos in some of the country’s largest cities. The western states of Jalisco and Guanajuato were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

State Department tells US citizens in Tijuana to take shelter amid explosion of gang violence

The US State Department has urged Americans in Tijuana on the Mexican west coast to shelter in place amid a spike in gang violence. The department issued the guidance early on Saturday following widespread fires, roadblocks, and extensive law enforcement activity. “The US Consulate General Tijuana is aware of reports of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks, and heavy police activity in Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada, and Tecate,” the consulate in the city said in a “message for US citizens” on Facebook. “US government employees have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice,” the statement said. All of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy