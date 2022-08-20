ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

wjbc.com

IDOT introduces new safety program ‘It’s Not a Game, Illinois’

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Fairgoers had a chance to put on some virtual reality goggles which are supposed to imitate the effects of having a .08 percent blood alcohol level. That’s too drunk to drive. Participants then attempted tasks which are seemingly simple – if you are sober.
1470 WMBD

Officials: It was a good year for the IL State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Official numbers aren’t available yet, but all indications point to a successful Illinois State Fair. As the fair wrapped up Sunday, State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark said they are cautiously optimistic that attendance was up this year. “We saw probably a 20% increase in the...
97ZOK

Very Small Town of Under 3,000 Just Dubbed Illinois’ Most Underrated

Lawn mower parades, a hippie memorial, brooms everywhere, and the birthplace of the Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy dolls. Throughout Illinois, there are small towns with stories only the locals know, that is until you visit and come looking for those stories. While there are no bad times to take a road trip to discover some of these unique-story-filled towns, we just happen to be coming into my favorite time of year to take a road trip. Recently, I shared 5 Illinois road trips I think are perfect for late summer, early-fall and now I'd like to add one more, after this recent feature on a very small town in eastern Illinois.
nprillinois.org

Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend

Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois income and property tax rebate: are you eligible?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Do you qualify to receive income and property tax relief checks being sent out by the State of Illinois next month? The rebates are part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan which was signed into law in April. Single residents who earn less than $200,000 a year will receive a one-time income tax […]
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Republicans rally at state fair; Illinois 28th best for retirement

During Republican day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield Thursday, gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey called for Illinois voters to fire incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker. He also accused Democrats of being corrupt and said Republicans need to fix the state of Illinois. Pritzker and Bailey are tentatively scheduled to meet...
freedom929.com

STILL CIRCULATING IN ILLINOIS

(NEWTON/OLNEY) Authorities continue to warn all regional residents of the scam circulating in our downstate area dealing with text messages that appear to originate from the U.S. Postal Service. However, these text messages are a SCAM. The message indicates there are issues with packages needing to be delivered from the USPS and it lists a fraudulent Tracking Number with a link provided to click on. DO NOT click on this link! Folks should disregard this text and immediately delete it. The U.S Postal Service will always provide a paper notice if there are issues with deliveries. It’s also noted that fake Amazon text messages are also circulating. This information should be shared with others, including family, friends, co-workers, and neighbors.
Central Illinois Proud

Storms bring heavy rain, very large hail and damaging winds to Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Severe thunderstorms developed across Central Illinois Saturday afternoon bringing some much needed rain to the area, but they also brought destructive hail and wind. The storms prompted Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across Central Illinois along with a Flash Flood Warning. Since Friday night, most...
97ZOK

Crazy Fun Facts About Illinois and Missouri Will Blow Your Mind

Both Illinois and Missouri have a ton of history in each state, but one website claims they have fun with some of the craziest facts that will blow your mind. Bestlifeonline.com has come up with some of the craziest facts known in all 50 states. What they have to say might surprise you and some may already know these fun facts.
advantagenews.com

Student group protests U of I COVID vaccine mandate

A student organization is calling out an Illinois university for requiring proof of vaccination this fall. Despite a directive from the governor that removed a requirement for institutions of higher learning to implement a vaccine mandate, the University of Illinois announced that its three campus locations will continue to require students and faculty to provide proof of COVID vaccination.
wmay.com

Illinois Politicians At Odds Over State Population Trends

Is Illinois gaining population, or losing it? The answer may depend on your political affiliation. The U.S. Census Bureau’s official 2020 count showed Illinois losing population, but a follow-up survey indicated the state may have been undercounted. Democrats say Illinois actually added people over the last ten years, and have called on the Census Bureau to produce a revised count. There’s been no official response to that request yet.
97ZOK

Check Out The Fastest Speeding Tickets In Illinois History

I was tempted to start this by saying "hey, we've all had a speeding ticket at one time or another, right?" But, after asking around a little bit, it turns out that not everyone has. I've gotten a grand total of...1 speeding ticket in all my years of driving, but...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Auctioning off Illinois’ unclaimed property

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair continued on Saturday, and so did the tradition of the Illinois Treasurer’s “Unclaimed Property Auction.” Items for the auction were from inactive safety deposit boxes turned over to the state government a decade ago. Two hundred-and-fifty lots were auctioned off, with items ranging from coins and jewelry […]
KICK AM 1530

Good Chance Northern Lights Visible Over Missouri & Illinois

I'm always hesitant to share forecasts for the northern lights being visible over our area, because it rarely happens. However, based on a new forecast, it appears there is a very good chance you'll be able to see the aurora borealis over northern parts of Missouri and over half of Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois parents, teachers can claim school expenses on taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Illinois parents and teachers can claim some school expenses on their taxes to earn a credit of up to $750. The Illinois Department of Revenue’s Education Expense Credit allows for parents and educators to claim expenses totaling over $250 for a 25% credit. To qualify: you were the parent or […]
wpsdlocal6.com

All first round conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensary Licenses issued in Illinois

CHICAGO, IL — The final three Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses have been issued to Illinois applicants selected from 2021 lotteries. According to a Friday release, all businesses selected qualify as Social Equity Applicants under the Cannabis Regulation Tax Act. Businesses must meet the certain criteria as part of the act in an effort to prioritize communities targeted by the War on Drugs.
capitolwolf.com

Final day of the Illinois State Fair

Sunday is the final day of the Illinois State Fair. Sunny skies and mild temperatures promise to make this year’s 10-day celebration of Illinois Agriculture a record breaking event. Its FAMILY DAY at the fair. Todays activities include the 10K Abe’s Amble, a chili cookoff at The Shed, The...
