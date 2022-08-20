Read full article on original website
Awesome Moms of Huntsville: Helen Lien
Sometimes you meet someone that’s so much fun and so smart that you can’t help but have a little mom-crush on them. That’s how we feel about Helen Lien – she’s brilliant, she’s kind, she’s adventurous, and brimming with positive energy that she shares enthusiastically with anyone lucky enough to know her. When Helen’s not trekking down hiking trails all over the world or making Huntsville a better place in which families can learn and grow, she’s also a pretty awesome mom.
How Huntsville’s popular Concerts on the Dock at Lowe Mill is changing
There’s no other live music experience in Huntsville quite like Concerts on the Dock. It’s held on the loading dock of an early 1900s textile mill, repurposed a century later as a sprawling arts center, Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment. The free outdoor series attracts young, old, children, hippies, yuppies, hipsters, puppies, you name it. The shows are held Fridays in the fall and spring. Since the sets run 6 to 9 p.m., they end before many bar-gigs begin.
Huntsville is partying like the #1 City in America
The City of Huntsville is celebrating being named the Best Place to Live in the United States by throwing a party!
Music Woman: Hartselle teacher's composition selected for Auburn halftime show
For years Stephanie Porter mulled over the right words to memorialize and honor veterans who served the country. Last year, the song, “So We Can Be Free,” debuted at F.E. Burleson Elementary School’s Veterans Day program.
Low Profile Car Club hosts annual ‘Cruise In & Picnic’
Calling all classic car lovers! Community members of all ages gathered in Huntsville on Saturday to appreciate some old-school vehicles.
Best Brunch in Huntsville, AL — 25 Top Places!
Alabama is most renowned for its Southern and Cajun cuisine, but Huntsville serves some of the most delectable dishes, particularly during brunch. Jambalaya, crawfish, oysters, and shrimp are staples, and you’ll find these (and more) on their menus, as well as standard American breakfast and lunch fares like omelets and sandwiches.
Four injured in Monday Huntsville shooting
Of the four injured, three were reported to be in serious condition.
Fill the Food Bank Blitz Day creates over 15,000 meals for North Alabama
We're so thankful to every single person who donated towards our Fill the Food Bank Blitz Day!! If you missed us, the drive isn't over yet.
FORT PAYNE RESIDENT TO BE FEATURED IN TIMES SQUARE
Ryan Pierson To Help Kick Off Down Syndrome Awareness Month In Unique Annual National Down Syndrome Society Video Presentation. Fort Payne Resident To Be Featured In Times Square. NEW YORK (September 17, 2022)- Ryan Pierson of Fort Payne, Alabama, will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, September...
Oneonta City Schools dismissing at noon Friday
ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Oneonta City Schools will dismiss at noon Friday, August 19 due to a water leak. A post on the Oneonta Elementary School Facebook page says front car line will begin at 11:50. Please make sure your child’s teacher is aware of any transportation changes due to the early dismissal.
Two people shot in Madison Sunday afternoon
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department says that two people were shot in Madison around 3 p.m. Sunday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) units responded to a reported shooting on Angela Dr. in Madison. The Madison Police Department says that two people...
Special needs students and school buses
ATHENS, Ala. — An Athens City Schools student with special needs was dropped off at the wrong bus stop and his family is asking, "How did this happen?" Levi Hasting, father of Raylin Hasting, explained in a now-viral social media post what he believes happened. We spoke to Hasting to learn more.
2 injured after ‘neighbor dispute’ turned violent in Madison
Madison Police Department responded to a shooting off Gillespie Road on Sunday afternoon.
Minor injured in Decatur shooting
The shooting happened in the area of Auburn Drive and Resnick Drive SW.
Michael Cole views democracy in action at Alabama Boys State
MADISON – As a delegate to the 85th convening of Alabama Boys State, Michael Cole of Madison gained a working knowledge of the functions of governments at the city, county and state levels. American Legion sponsors Alabama Boys State. The week-long study concentrates on leadership for young men in...
Band of the Week: Mae Jemison High School
High school football is back which means so are the marching bands! Week Zero's Band of the Week went to the Mae Jemison Jaguars!
Huntsville voters concerned about teacher retention, academics, discipline before election
Eddie Baker’s daughter has not started school in the Huntsville city system yet, but that hasn’t stopped him from thinking what things will be like when she’s in the classroom. That is why he was in attendance at the Huntsville Council of PTAs and The Schools Foundation’s...
Why do armadillos get hit by cars so much?
Armadillos are all over Alabama, but more often than not, you'll see one as roadkill before ever encountering one in the wild.
Stevie Nicks to perform concert in Alabama on Halloween
The “Gold Dust Woman” will soon cast her witchy musical spell on the Rocket City. Stevie Nicks, the superstar singer/songwriter known for her solo and Fleetwood Mac hits, has been booked for an Oct. 31 show at Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater. Nicks is known for solo tunes like...
Shooting investgiation underway in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On the evening of August 19, Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officers responded to the area of Auburn Drive and Resnick Drive SW. Officers were dispatched in reference to several subjects fighting and multiple gunshots. Once officers got to the scene they found numerous shell casings...
Huntsville, AL
