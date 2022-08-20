ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

RocketCityMom

Awesome Moms of Huntsville: Helen Lien

Sometimes you meet someone that’s so much fun and so smart that you can’t help but have a little mom-crush on them. That’s how we feel about Helen Lien – she’s brilliant, she’s kind, she’s adventurous, and brimming with positive energy that she shares enthusiastically with anyone lucky enough to know her. When Helen’s not trekking down hiking trails all over the world or making Huntsville a better place in which families can learn and grow, she’s also a pretty awesome mom.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

How Huntsville’s popular Concerts on the Dock at Lowe Mill is changing

There’s no other live music experience in Huntsville quite like Concerts on the Dock. It’s held on the loading dock of an early 1900s textile mill, repurposed a century later as a sprawling arts center, Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment. The free outdoor series attracts young, old, children, hippies, yuppies, hipsters, puppies, you name it. The shows are held Fridays in the fall and spring. Since the sets run 6 to 9 p.m., they end before many bar-gigs begin.
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Huntsville, AL — 25 Top Places!

Alabama is most renowned for its Southern and Cajun cuisine, but Huntsville serves some of the most delectable dishes, particularly during brunch. Jambalaya, crawfish, oysters, and shrimp are staples, and you’ll find these (and more) on their menus, as well as standard American breakfast and lunch fares like omelets and sandwiches.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

FORT PAYNE RESIDENT TO BE FEATURED IN TIMES SQUARE

Ryan Pierson To Help Kick Off Down Syndrome Awareness Month In Unique Annual National Down Syndrome Society Video Presentation. Fort Payne Resident To Be Featured In Times Square. NEW YORK (September 17, 2022)- Ryan Pierson of Fort Payne, Alabama, will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, September...
wbrc.com

Oneonta City Schools dismissing at noon Friday

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Oneonta City Schools will dismiss at noon Friday, August 19 due to a water leak. A post on the Oneonta Elementary School Facebook page says front car line will begin at 11:50. Please make sure your child’s teacher is aware of any transportation changes due to the early dismissal.
WAFF

Two people shot in Madison Sunday afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department says that two people were shot in Madison around 3 p.m. Sunday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) units responded to a reported shooting on Angela Dr. in Madison. The Madison Police Department says that two people...
FOX54 News

Special needs students and school buses

ATHENS, Ala. — An Athens City Schools student with special needs was dropped off at the wrong bus stop and his family is asking, "How did this happen?" Levi Hasting, father of Raylin Hasting, explained in a now-viral social media post what he believes happened. We spoke to Hasting to learn more.
ATHENS, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Michael Cole views democracy in action at Alabama Boys State

MADISON – As a delegate to the 85th convening of Alabama Boys State, Michael Cole of Madison gained a working knowledge of the functions of governments at the city, county and state levels. American Legion sponsors Alabama Boys State. The week-long study concentrates on leadership for young men in...
AL.com

Stevie Nicks to perform concert in Alabama on Halloween

The “Gold Dust Woman” will soon cast her witchy musical spell on the Rocket City. Stevie Nicks, the superstar singer/songwriter known for her solo and Fleetwood Mac hits, has been booked for an Oct. 31 show at Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater. Nicks is known for solo tunes like...
WAFF

Shooting investgiation underway in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On the evening of August 19, Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officers responded to the area of Auburn Drive and Resnick Drive SW. Officers were dispatched in reference to several subjects fighting and multiple gunshots. Once officers got to the scene they found numerous shell casings...
