L.A. police investigating deadly shooting near Beverly Center

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Beverly Grove neighborhood Friday evening.

The shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. at a gas station at the intersection of Beverly and La Cienega boulevards near the Beverly Center.

Police say a man in his 20s was shot at the gas station. His friends loaded him up into their vehicle and tried to take him to the nearby Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department station in West Hollywood.

Less than a mile away from the shooting, their Cadillac Escalade came to a stop near the intersection of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards. At that scene, the black SUV was seen with its doors open and debris near the sidewalk.

The man died from his wounds despite first aid efforts by officers at the scene.

Law enforcement and fire personnel blocked off that area as part of the investigation.

Back at the gas station, people stood outside of the convenience store while police taped off the pumps. At least one person was handcuffed and detained, but their role in the shooting is unclear at this time.

During a Friday evening press conference, Lt. John Radtke of the LAPD West Bureau Homicide division said police were looking for three men driving a white sedan that fled the scene eastbound. The shooters apparently approached from an alley while the victims pumped gas, Radtke said.

No bystanders or gas station employees were injured in the shooting, police confirmed.

The shooting remains under investigation by the LAPD.

