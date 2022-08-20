Listen to this episode of the Peristyle Podcast here:. In this episode of the Peristyle Podcast hosts Ryan Abraham and Coach Harvey Hyde talk about the Trojans finishing up the first fall camp under head coach Lincoln Riley and how USC will now focus on getting ready for the season opener against Rice. Camp was very competitive so Coach Hyde gives his thoughts on what went down including some of the major injuries, the position battles, how team chemistry has progressed and what position groups Riley envisions having a rotation for.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO