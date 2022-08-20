Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LA
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First DatesLet's Eat LA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LA
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los AngelesLet's Eat LA
Your People-Pleasing Summer Brunch Guide for Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLA
Related
USC has an embarrassment of riches at wide receiver
Ryan Abraham, Chris Trevino and Shotgun Spratling discuss which of USC's many talented receivers will start come September 3rd against Rice. They highlight speed and diversity in body types as strengths of the unit.
247Sports
USC LB Shane Lee updates defensive chemistry in fall camp
Junior linebacker Shane Lee has already made an immediate impact on the USC program after transferring from Alabama this offseason. The 6-foot, 245-pound inside linebacker was lauded by coaches for his work ethic in the spring, something that quickly earned him a leadership role. With his experience and ability to stop the run — which is much needed for a Trojan team that finished No. 81 nationally in rushing defense last season — Lee will likely be relied on heavily this season.
247Sports
Re-ranking the Top 30 Most Important Trojans of 2022: Post-camp edition
Throughout the month of July, we unveiled our USCfootball.com Top 30 Most Important Trojans for 2022, counting down each selection as we approached the start of USC’s fall camp. Ranking the top 30 most important USC players for the 2022 season during the month of July was a challenging...
247Sports
Five questions following the end of 2022 USC fall camp
USC wrapped up the 2022 edition of fall camp on Saturday, the first under head coach Lincoln Riley. Here are some questions still on the mind as USC enters the final two weeks until the season opener against Rice. 1) Does USC have enough tight end depth?. The Trojans came...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
UCLA basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season
After returning nearly everyone from its magical 2021 Final Four run, UCLA is finally bidding farewell to some of the stalwarts of coach Mick Cronin's early years on the job. Gone from a 27-8 team that reached the Sweet 16 in March are leading scorer Johnny Juzang, all-around wing Jules Bernard and trusty big man Cody Riley.
247Sports
PODCAST: Coach Harvey Hyde gives his thoughts on USC fall camp
Listen to this episode of the Peristyle Podcast here:. In this episode of the Peristyle Podcast hosts Ryan Abraham and Coach Harvey Hyde talk about the Trojans finishing up the first fall camp under head coach Lincoln Riley and how USC will now focus on getting ready for the season opener against Rice. Camp was very competitive so Coach Hyde gives his thoughts on what went down including some of the major injuries, the position battles, how team chemistry has progressed and what position groups Riley envisions having a rotation for.
Abramo Canka is on UCLA's Campus and at Workouts
Abramo Canka, the 6-7 wing from Italy who committed and enrolled at UCLA, is now on campus and at basketball workouts. He also posted this Instagram story from the Mo Ostin Basketball facility:. For our commitment analysis of Canka, and how he could impact the program this year and down...
WATCH: Raiqwon O'Neal Talks Rutgers Transfer, UCLA Leadership
One of the Big Ten's most experienced left tackles from a year ago is now adjusting to life in Westwood ahead of the 2022 season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Brandon Williams Down to Two; Inside Scoop on UCLA Official Visit
Brandon Williams, the 6-7 forward from Middle Village (New York) Chris the King, officially visited UCLA last week. Bruin Report Online received the inside scoop on the visit and where Williams' recruitment stands.
247Sports
Instant Analysis from USC Fall Camp practice No. 14 on Howard Jones Field
Instant Analysis with USCFootball.com's Jack Smith and Chris Trevino discussing all of the important news and notes from the Trojans fall practice No. 14 held on Howard Jones Field. They discuss remaining positional battles and comments made by Trojan head coach Lincoln Riley in his post-practice presser. This is the...
Report: USC provides statement on Vols WR Bru McCoy's eligibility status
With Tennessee's season opener Sept. 1 against Ball State now less than two weeks away, the Vols are still awaiting final word on wide receiver Bru McCoy's status for this season. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel again said Friday that the Southern Cal transfer has yet to be ruled eligible for this season, indicating that there were some things out of the Vols' control, and his former school has now weighed in on the matter.
Three-Star Long Beach OL Tyson Ruffins updates Fresno State interest
Tyson Ruffins and his team Long Beach Poly took the near four-hour drive to take on longtime Central Section power Clovis High to kick off the 2022-23 season. Following that 56-7 thrashing the Jackrabbits delivered at Lamonica Stadium, it turns out the left tackle with close to 25 scholarship offers may not be done with traveling to the 559 anytime soon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Devin Williams/Brandon Williams Post Photos from UCLA Official Visits
Devin Williams, the four-star post from Corona (Calif.) Centennial, and Brandon Williams, the four-star forward from Middle Village (New York) Christ the King, officially visited UCLA earlier this week. Devin Williams visited Tuesday and Wednesday, and Brandon Williams Wednesday and Thursday. They left a photo trail of their visits on...
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 2 Mater Dei, No. 6 Bishop Gorman both win big setting up huge showdown next week
In the first nationally-ranked matchup of the 2022 high school football, No. 11 Buford (Ga.) rolled to a 38-7 victory over No. 14 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.). Virginia Tech-bound quarterback Dylan Wittke connected with five-star KJ Bolden for the first and only score of the first half to put the Wolves up 7-0. Buford outscored Thompson 31-7 in the final 24 minutes and Alabama-bound running back Justice Haynes finished with two touchdowns.
Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine open South L.A. high school
Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s latest venture is “nuthin’ but an educational thang.” Los Angeles’ newest high school backed by the music moguls is now open. The musical duo attended the grand opening ceremony in Leimert Park on Thursday. Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was also in attendance. Iovine and Dr. Dre, […]
Fontana Herald News
Commodores, Malo will be headliners at concert on Aug. 26
“Summer Lovin’,” a concert featuring the Commodores and Malo, will be held on Friday, Aug. 26 at Toyota Arena in Ontario. The show will also include performances by Brenton Wood, Trish Toledo, the Lovelites, Latasha Lee, the Chantels, the Notations, the Moments, and Thee Sinseers. The Commodores have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood
South Arroyo Pasadena Residence Catching Sunlight Through the Leaves of a California OakDavid Clark. Nestled between South Pasadena, Eagle Rock and Highland Park resides the 91105 zip code of “The South Arroyo.” This 3.7 square mile area contains approximately 6,543 homes, 13,544 people, and some of the quietest park-like streets in California. Let me introduce you to the homes, estates, shops, trails, and real estate market of Pasadena’s 91105 South Arroyo.
luxury-houses.net
This $29.995 Million Architectural Home in Los Angeles with 2 Pools on Different Levels is An Entertainers Paradise
The Home in Los Angeles, a new Bel Air hillside estate envisioned by Bowery Design Group captures magnificent, far-reaching city and ocean views is now available for sale. This home located at 1035 Stradella Rd, Los Angeles, California offers 7 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Mauricio Umansky (Phone: 424-230-3701) at The Agency & Tomer Fridman at (Phone: 310-919-1038) Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Los Angeles.
pasadenanow.com
Black Business Month Profile: Perry’s Joint in Pasadena Is a Story of Resilience In the Face of the Pandemic
After shutting down all operations during the first three weeks of the COVID-19- induced lockdown, Perry Bennett, owner of Perry’s Joint in Pasadena, was unsure about the future of his business. “I thought I was going to have to go out and get a job, to tell you the...
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los Angeles
Fancy schmancy oyster bars with tasteless oysters and overpriced cocktails. The Jolly Oyster is the complete opposite of that. Finding a good oyster spot in your area and away from the tourist traps is hard.
Comments / 0