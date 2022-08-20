Read full article on original website
In-N-Out Burger opens in north Utah after longtime planning
LOGA, Utah — Locals queued up early on Wednesday to get a taste of northern Utah’s newest fast-food addition: In-N-Out Burger. “I know we had people here before 5 a.m.,” said Denny Warnick, the chief operating officer for In-N-Out. “We’re just so blessed.” Baylee Luker and Ryan Ball treated themselves a little while after the burger joint opened around 10 a.m. ...
University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
Davis homeowner finds multiple goats on their roof
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Animal control officers might expect to deal with a dog issue, but one in Davis County got a surprise — a house with goats. The animals also came as a surprise to the homeowner. “It never ceases to amaze me the things that you’ll...
Ride for fallen Utah officers honors 147 lives lost
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Sunday, the Utah Ride for Fallen Officers motorcycle ride ended at the Utah State Capitol, where 147 names adorn a memorial wall. Those names are the fallen officers in Utah over the years. The event involves hundreds of participants whose pain spans through the decades. The ride started in […]
Utah can’t save or stretch its precious water if it can’t super accurately measure it
As the Western megadrought stretches on, conservation, rate hikes or tearing out turf may not be enough. There’s still a thirsty population, an agricultural industry and the shrinking Great Salt Lake to save. Each need pushes storage demands tighter and tighter. If water dips to dire levels, some Utah rights holders may not be able to use their full allotment.
Utah Lake island-building proposal called deemed unconstitutional by state
The future of a controversial dredging and island building proposal that aims to improve water quality and put subdivisions to house up to 500,000 people on Utah Lake is now uncertain. The project, proposed by Lake Restoration Solutions, has gotten unanimous support from Utah’s congressional delegation, but last Wednesday, Director...
James Morales leaves USU in ‘leadership change’ for Division of Student Affairs
This is an ongoing story that will be updated as more information is available. The most recent update for this article was Aug. 22 around 3:40 p.m. James Morales, the vice president for student affairs at Utah State University, announced in an email on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. that today is his last day at Utah State University.
Road work on State Street to begin Thursday
Motorists on State Street should expect delays for the next two weeks and parking will not be allowed for several days while crews put a new chip-seal coat on Preston’s main drag beginning Thursday, but the road will be back to four lanes when the project is done. On...
Two challenging hiker rescues by helicopter set Utah records
This past week, the Utah Department of Public Safety set two records for challenging rescues using helicopters, according to pilot Chelsea Tugaw. Both involved hikers who got hurt. The first was the highest-elevation hoist for the state law enforcement agency – close to 13,000 feet near Gilbert Peak, the state’s...
Utah is worst-ranked state for women's equality
A new study shows that Utah is the worst-ranked state in the nation when it comes to women's equality.
Group accused of breaking into cars from California to Utah arrested in American Fork
AMERICAN FORK — Three people who claim they work for a criminal organization in Chile have been arrested in American Fork and accused of breaking into cars from California to Utah. On Sunday, American Fork police responded to a car burglary in progress. The car owner then notified emergency...
VIDEO: Utah woman stares down mountain lion after brief attack
A Utah woman was hunting Saturday when a mountain lion came out of nowhere and briefly attacked her. She caught the tense interaction that ensued on camera.
DWR launches online dashboard for Utah quagga mussel inspection data
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has launched a new online dashboard for the public to view quagga mussel inspection station data. “This dashboard is a great resource for the boating public to see which inspection stations are open and actively performing inspections and decontaminations for quagga mussels,” said DWR Aquatic Invasive Species Lt. Bruce Johnson in a news release on Friday. “The webpage also shows boaters which waterbodies receive the most boat traffic and which inspection stations are the busiest, so they know what to expect before making a trip. That information is important, especially this year when we have had staffing shortages at many of our stations.”
Layton man built his home to be an highly energy-efficient house
LAYTON, Utah — John Loveless doesn’t break a sweat when it’s in the triple digits. That’s because he lives in what he calls “a giant Yeti cooler,” a highly energy-efficient house that was primarily home-made by the Layton resident. His story begins years ago...
County executive floats on-campus housing as partial solution to Logan housing issues
At a meeting on Tuesday, the Logan City Council, along with members from the affordable housing task force, discussed the possibility of additional on-campus student housing as a partial solution to Logan’s housing problems. Cache County executive David Zook said Logan is already doing many of the ideas suggested...
Davis School District takes steps to address student homelessness
LAYTON — August marks the return of students to school from all over the state, and while many will be focusing on academics and extracurricular activities, a return to the classroom can also bring other issues into focus. For over 1,300 students in the Davis School District, including 300...
Eating the Past: Utah's dirty soda obsession
On this week's Eating the Past, host Jamie Sanders concludes the summer soda series with Dr. Lynne McNeill, talking about the folklore of Utah's soda obsession. Because of Utah's high population of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, many Utahns avoid alcohol and coffee. Dirty sodas allow them to experience the art of mixology in their own way.
Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
What you should know about the Latter-day Saint ghost town near Zion National Park
Said to be “the most photographed town of the West,” Grafton, Utah, is located south of Zion National Park. In 1847, Brigham Young and the pioneers trekked into Salt Lake Valley and settled around that area. Latter-day Saint pioneers eventually spread out over the territory of Utah. By...
