The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has launched a new online dashboard for the public to view quagga mussel inspection station data. “This dashboard is a great resource for the boating public to see which inspection stations are open and actively performing inspections and decontaminations for quagga mussels,” said DWR Aquatic Invasive Species Lt. Bruce Johnson in a news release on Friday. “The webpage also shows boaters which waterbodies receive the most boat traffic and which inspection stations are the busiest, so they know what to expect before making a trip. That information is important, especially this year when we have had staffing shortages at many of our stations.”

UTAH STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO