The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri cityCJ Coombs
The Emergence of Justin WatsonChiefs Focus News And More.
Jennifer Anne Hall: Former respiratory therapist to face trial for death of patientLavinia Thompson
The historical Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse in Gladstone, Missouri is a museum worth exploringCJ CoombsGladstone, MO
Kansas City's first airport was not downtownCJ Coombs
Mizzou’s Luther Burden announces NIL potato chip deal
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri star freshman Luther Burden is making his mark on Columbia before his first college football game.
KMBC.com
Blue Valley North Marching Mustangs perform on KMBC 9 News
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — It's back-to-school season, and KMBC 9 and KCWE are "banding together" to celebrate an exciting week!. Join us all week for special performances from area marching bands, plus appearances by News Chopper 9 and Johnny Rowlands!. On Monday, Johnny flew over Blue Valley North High...
Whataburger aims for September opening for new Kansas City-area location
Fast food chain Whataburger is getting ready to open its next Kansas City-area location, this time in Raymore, Missouri.
North Kansas City School District opens two new schools
The North Kansas City school district will open two new schools when classes start August 22, 2022.
KCTV 5
Abortion recount wraps up in Johnson County, one county still counting
A very light north breeze is expected to send in a slightly less humid brand of air allowing temperatures overnight to slip into the lower 60s. Patrick Mahomes led two similar touchdown drives and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Washington Commanders 24-14 in a preseason game on Saturday. Chiefs...
KMBC.com
One killed, three injured in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
One man was killed and three others were injured in a boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. An MSHP crash report says that at 9:10 p.m. Saturday, a boat with four men on board collided with a rock bluff. One...
Drowning in eastern Kansas under investigation
Miami County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a victim on a personal watercraft was puled from Hillsdale Lake and later died.
LIST: See the highest-rated restaurants in Kansas City, according to Tripadvisor
Locals reading this list will surely see some favorite Kansas City eateries and classic go-to restaurants. See if your favorite made the list.
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Injured in St. Joseph Crash During Police Pursuit
ST JOSEPH, MO – Three people were injured in a crash Sunday night in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 37-year old St. Joseph resident Theodore Marti was fleeing from law enforcement. Marti travelled eastbound on Lake Front Lane and struck a parked vehicle. He then reversed and struck the driver’s side door of a vehicle being operated by 34-year old Heather Annigan of Savannah.
These are the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Kansas City
Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take, including Kansas City.
KCTV 5
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks leaves one dead
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night left one dead and three injured. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69 mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.
KMBC.com
Mostly sunny Tuesday, highs in the middle 80s
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The overnight lows will once again dip into the low 60s. We'll warm up to the middle 80s by the afternoon with sunny skies. Most of the week will be dry, but rain chances will increase starting Thursday.
Northern Missouri under severe thunderstorm watch
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northern Missouri until 8 p.m. Friday. Eleven counties are included in the watch.
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker Cemetery
The Aker Cemetery is off this point under the waters of Smithville Lake.Bob Simrak, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Aker Cemetery located northeast of Smithville, Missouri is a historic site. It began as a family burial plot for Platte River Valley's first white settlers. The area was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November 1974.
Man wins $1 million after buying scratcher in Lone Jack
A Missouri Lottery player is now $1 million richer after purchasing a "Millionaire Blowout" scratcher ticket in Lone Jack, Missouri.
northwestmoinfo.com
Sugar Creek Driver Cited for DWI Following Crash Near Lathrop
CLINTON COUNTY, MO – A Sugar Creek driver was seriously injured in a violent crash overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 43-year old James Donaleski was westbound on Missouri 116, 1 mile east of Lathrop around 10:30 Friday night when his vehicle went off the north side of the roadway, struck several trees, crossed over 256th street and rolled, coming to rest right side up.
republic-online.com
Jet ski rider drowns at Hillsdale Lake
A jet ski rider drowned at Hillsdale Lake on Sunday, Aug. 21, according to a news release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s office deputies responded to the Hillsdale Lake marina Sunday in response to a report of an unresponsive person. They were joined by members of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, and Miami County Emergency Medical Services, according to the release.
kshb.com
Rain ending tonight, nice weekend weather in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. A front moves through early Saturday paving the way for some great summer weather this weekend. Tonight: Partly cloudy skies in the KC Metro, with storms to the south. Wind: Variable 5-15 mph. Low: 64°. Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and feeling great...
kttn.com
Two injured in crash on Highway 50
A teenager from Carrollton and an adult from Holt were injured Wednesday morning in a Highway 50 accident in Johnson County. Nineteen-year-old Dillon Staton of Carrollton received serious injuries while the other driver, 60-year-old Damon Hercules of Holt, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
1 man shot to death Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri
A shooting Friday killed one man in an east KCMO neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. near east 35th Street and Wayne Avenue.
