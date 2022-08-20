ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, MO

KMBC.com

Blue Valley North Marching Mustangs perform on KMBC 9 News

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — It's back-to-school season, and KMBC 9 and KCWE are "banding together" to celebrate an exciting week!. Join us all week for special performances from area marching bands, plus appearances by News Chopper 9 and Johnny Rowlands!. On Monday, Johnny flew over Blue Valley North High...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

One killed, three injured in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

One man was killed and three others were injured in a boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. An MSHP crash report says that at 9:10 p.m. Saturday, a boat with four men on board collided with a rock bluff. One...
northwestmoinfo.com

Three Injured in St. Joseph Crash During Police Pursuit

ST JOSEPH, MO – Three people were injured in a crash Sunday night in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 37-year old St. Joseph resident Theodore Marti was fleeing from law enforcement. Marti travelled eastbound on Lake Front Lane and struck a parked vehicle. He then reversed and struck the driver’s side door of a vehicle being operated by 34-year old Heather Annigan of Savannah.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks leaves one dead

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night left one dead and three injured. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69 mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.
KMBC.com

Mostly sunny Tuesday, highs in the middle 80s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The overnight lows will once again dip into the low 60s. We'll warm up to the middle 80s by the afternoon with sunny skies. Most of the week will be dry, but rain chances will increase starting Thursday.
CJ Coombs

Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker Cemetery

The Aker Cemetery is off this point under the waters of Smithville Lake.Bob Simrak, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Aker Cemetery located northeast of Smithville, Missouri is a historic site. It began as a family burial plot for Platte River Valley's first white settlers. The area was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November 1974.
northwestmoinfo.com

Sugar Creek Driver Cited for DWI Following Crash Near Lathrop

CLINTON COUNTY, MO – A Sugar Creek driver was seriously injured in a violent crash overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 43-year old James Donaleski was westbound on Missouri 116, 1 mile east of Lathrop around 10:30 Friday night when his vehicle went off the north side of the roadway, struck several trees, crossed over 256th street and rolled, coming to rest right side up.
LATHROP, MO
republic-online.com

Jet ski rider drowns at Hillsdale Lake

A jet ski rider drowned at Hillsdale Lake on Sunday, Aug. 21, according to a news release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s office deputies responded to the Hillsdale Lake marina Sunday in response to a report of an unresponsive person. They were joined by members of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, and Miami County Emergency Medical Services, according to the release.
kshb.com

Rain ending tonight, nice weekend weather in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. A front moves through early Saturday paving the way for some great summer weather this weekend. Tonight: Partly cloudy skies in the KC Metro, with storms to the south. Wind: Variable 5-15 mph. Low: 64°. Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and feeling great...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Two injured in crash on Highway 50

A teenager from Carrollton and an adult from Holt were injured Wednesday morning in a Highway 50 accident in Johnson County. Nineteen-year-old Dillon Staton of Carrollton received serious injuries while the other driver, 60-year-old Damon Hercules of Holt, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO

