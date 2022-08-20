Hunter “Hutch” Allan Hutchinson passed away unexpectedly from this world and went to be with our Heavenly Father on August 15, 2022, at the age of 26. He was a native of Denham Springs, Louisiana, born on November 26, 1995, and was currently residing in Bastrop, Texas. Hunter leaves behind his loving mother Tammy Henderson along with his grandmother Ginger Roussel and husband, AL, Uncle Tim Henderson and wife Laurie, Uncle Tab Henderson and wife Julie. His loving parents Brett and Margueritte Hutchinson, sister Emma-Rae Hutchinson, Grandparents Don Hutchinson; Becky Holland and her husband, Jess; Maxine Tiger Lawson and her husband, Mark; Uncle Bryan “Bubba” Hutchinson and wife, Erica; Aunt Heather Fisette and husband, Doug. Hunter had many cousins that he loved. Family was always very important to him, and he love them all. Hunter will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was very charismatic and could light up a room when he walked in it. He was always smiling, singing, dancing, and acting a clown just to bring a smile to your face. He was a loyal friend and a devoted Christian. Hunter loved football and knew more statistics and could call plays better than anyone. He was a natural athlete and had a passion on and off the field. Visitation will take place at Seale Funeral Home, 1720 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs, LA 70726 on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 4pm until the Memorial Service at 6:30. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

