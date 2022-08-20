Read full article on original website
Salvador Anthony Phillips
A resident of Independence, LA, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. He was born August 16, 1950, in Independence, LA and was 72 years of age. He is survived by his brother, Joseph “Joe” Phillips and wife, Cathy; niece, Jolene Glover and husband, Kyle; nephews, Darren Phillips, Shane Phillips and David Quave; great nephews, Brayden Hernandez, Brad and Christopher Phillips and Laard Quave; numerous cousins and friends. Preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Maniscalco; aunt, Mary Whiddon. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 8 a.m., until 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, August 25, 2022, and Catholic Mass at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church at 11 a.m., on Thursday. Services conducted by Fr. Reuben Dykes. Interment Colonial Cemetery, Independence, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Melissa Christina Haik
Melissa Christina Haik, 40, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was a native and resident of Bogalusa, LA. She is survived by two daughters, Victoria (Jacob Jones) Bonura of Bogalusa, LA and Cheyenne Bonura of Bogalusa, LA; brother, Thad Haik, Jr. of Bogalusa, LA; two sisters, Elizabeth (Nikki) Bonura of Bogalusa, LA and Wendy Haik of Wayne, Michigan; nephews, Russell Bonura, Oliver Haik, Roman Haik and Hunter Meadows; nieces, Natalie Bonura, Hailey Haik and Gracie Palmer; and close friends, Jonathan Martin and Allen Rohn.
Vera Mae Hano Brady
Vera Mae Hano Brady went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 12:31pm at the age of 79 in Denham Springs, Louisiana. She was born in Greenwell Springs, Louisiana on October 21, 1942. Vera was married to the love of her life, James “Shorty” Brady, for 42 ½ years. Vera was the mother of 5 children, James “Stinker” Brady, Jr., Julie Brady Armstrong, George Brady, Anthony “Tony” Brady, and Renee Brady Brown. She was also the mawmaw of 15 grandchildren & 20 great grandchildren.
Patricia “Pat” Couvillon Roberson
Patricia “Pat” Couvillon Roberson passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana at the age of 75. She was born in New Orleans, LA on Tuesday, June 10, 1947, and resided in Coushatta for over 30 years prior to moving to Amite 6 years ago. Patricia...
Wyatt Scott Helton
And a resident of Franklinton passed away Friday August 19, 2022 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center. He attended school in Franklinton and later graduated from the Louisiana Youth Challenge Program and was excited to soon begin the Job Challenge Program. Wyatt loved being in the outdoors more than anything. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and mud-riding on his ATV. Wyatt liked to spend time on the rivers canoeing and tubing or just relaxing on the sandbars. He loved camping out with his friends, hanging around the campfire telling stories and having a good time. Wyatt always liked to help other people and in doing so, at the end of his own life, he was an organ donor so that people he never met could receive the ultimate gift. Wyatt will be forever missed by his family and friends.
Trimaine TADOW Jones
Trimaine Jones, affectionally known as Tadow answered the Master's call on August 12, 2022, at his residence in Baton Rouge. Tadow was a pillar to his community and his family. Tadow was loved by many people and impacted so many lives across the city of Baton Rouge. His presence and sense of humor will be missed by all. The Jones family and extended family and friends are asking that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of loss.
Hunter “Hutch” Allan Hutchinson
Hunter “Hutch” Allan Hutchinson passed away unexpectedly from this world and went to be with our Heavenly Father on August 15, 2022, at the age of 26. He was a native of Denham Springs, Louisiana, born on November 26, 1995, and was currently residing in Bastrop, Texas. Hunter leaves behind his loving mother Tammy Henderson along with his grandmother Ginger Roussel and husband, AL, Uncle Tim Henderson and wife Laurie, Uncle Tab Henderson and wife Julie. His loving parents Brett and Margueritte Hutchinson, sister Emma-Rae Hutchinson, Grandparents Don Hutchinson; Becky Holland and her husband, Jess; Maxine Tiger Lawson and her husband, Mark; Uncle Bryan “Bubba” Hutchinson and wife, Erica; Aunt Heather Fisette and husband, Doug. Hunter had many cousins that he loved. Family was always very important to him, and he love them all. Hunter will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was very charismatic and could light up a room when he walked in it. He was always smiling, singing, dancing, and acting a clown just to bring a smile to your face. He was a loyal friend and a devoted Christian. Hunter loved football and knew more statistics and could call plays better than anyone. He was a natural athlete and had a passion on and off the field. Visitation will take place at Seale Funeral Home, 1720 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs, LA 70726 on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 4pm until the Memorial Service at 6:30. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Mary Genevieve LeBlanc Barrett
Mary Genevieve LeBlanc Barrett of Liberty, Mississippi, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the age of 79. Family and friends will be received at First Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs, 1020 S Range Ave, Denham Springs, Louisiana 70726 on Sunday, August 21, 2022 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm.
Ozzy Fernandez
Ozzy Fernandez is the owner of Lit Pizza and Izzo's. At his ribbon-cutting he talked about doing business in Hammond. Get more local news and videos at AN17.com.
Jerry L. Bennett
A resident of Greensburg, LA, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 at his home. He was born October 6, 1951 in Amite, LA and was 70 years of age. He was a United States Army Veteran of Vietnam and was a retired Lieutenant from Dixon Correctional Institute. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Clara A. Bennett; 1 daughter, Tammy B. Miller and husband, Steven Miller; 1 son, Derrick L. Bennett and wife, Cheryl Bennett; 1 sister, Porcha B. Morrison;1 brother, David Williams and wife, Rindy; 3 grandchildren, Marcus Allen Miller and wife, Rachel, Douglas Lee Miller and fiancé, Alyssa Kyzar and Garrett Lane Bennett; 1 great-grandchild, Emily Ann Miller. Preceded in death by his parents, Elbert Bennett and Wilkie Tycer Bennett; brothers, Elbert Wayne Bennett, Bobby Ray Bennett, Hillary Arthur Bennett, Herbert Blair Bennett and David Bennett. Pallbearers are Derrick Bennett, Marcus Miller, Douglas Miller, Garrett Bennett, Jody Hart and Steven Miller. Honorary Pallbearer is David Williams. Visitation at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church from 6:00PM until 8:00PM on Friday and from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Services conducted by Bro. Steven Miller. Interment Wesley Chapel Church Cemetery, Greensburg, LA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Darlington, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Inside Southeastern Football with Frank Self debuts August 28
HAMMOND, La. – The 2022 season of Inside Southeastern Football with Frank Scelfo debuts Sunday. The show will air weekly on the radio home of SLU Football - Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM. Hosted by Scelfo and Allen Waddell, the hour-long show will feature the latest on all things Lion Football.
Football jamboree hosted by Albany moves to Walker High over concerns for field conditions
LIVINGSTON, La. – The jamboree football matchups scheduled to be held at the Albany High School football field on Thursday, Aug. 25, have been relocated to Walker High School to allow the games to be played on a turf surface. “The heavy rains we have received for the past...
Crews will dodge rain to overlay Rufus Bankston Road this week
PONCHATOULA—Rain delays have continued to push back road overlay work in Tangipahoa Parish. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said heavy rains experienced across the parish over the last two weeks have impacted the Phase 22 road overlay projects. Weather permitting this week, the contractor plans dress Rue Monet, Forest Lane, Beckendorf Road, North Lee Hughes Road, Celia Street, Lanier Street, North Rateau Road, 11th Street, Bradley Court Subdivision, Rohner Road, Dummyline Road, and Morris Retreat Road.
Amanda Hayes Nicolazzi
Amanda Hayes Nicolazzi, 57, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at her home in Denham Springs, LA. Amanda loved to read and do makeup in her spare time. She was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend that will be missed by all who were blessed to know her. She is survived by her children, Brandy Babineaux and Phillip Hayes (fiancé, Elizabeth Johnson); grandchildren, Skylar and Simi Hayes; mother, Elba Hayes; brother, William Hosie Hayes, Jr.; sisters, Juanita Hayes and Hope Hayes. She was preceded in death by her father, William Hayes; and paternal grandmother, Mae Hayes. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
SLU to host football season ticket pickup party on Saturday, Aug. 27
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University football season ticket holders can pick up their tickets for the upcoming 2022 season at the annual Season Ticket Pickup Party Aug. 27 at Strawberry Stadium. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. – noon in conjunction with the No. 16/17 Lions’ 9...
BASKETBALL: Southeastern adds Mike Randle to coaching staff
HAMMOND, La. – Experienced junior college coach Mike Randle has joined the Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball coaching staff as an assistant coach, Lion head coach David Kiefer announced Monday. Randle’s hire is pending approval of the University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors. “Coach Randle...
VOLLEYBALL: Southeastern claims 3-1 exhibition win over ULM
HAMMOND, La. – In its final tune-up before the upcoming regular season opener, the Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team earned a 3-1 exhibition victory over ULM, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21 Saturday afternoon at the University Center. SLU was led by reigning Southland Conference, Louisiana and AVCA South Region Freshman...
CPD arrests Hammond man for theft of vehicle, other charges
On Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at approximately 1:20 PM, a Covington Police Department Officer initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 Ford Pickup Truck for an illegal U-Turn. After the officer initiated his blue police lights, the driver of the vehicle refused to pull over leading the officer in pursuit traveling westbound on US Highway 190.
9th annual robotics competition showcases dozens of giant robots at Denham Springs High
DENHAM SPRINGS, La - Denham Springs High School will host the ninth annual Dow Red Stick Rumble Robotics Competition on Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the school’s Hornsby Gym, located along Yellow Jacket Boulevard in Denham Springs. The Dow Red Stick Rumble will pit 20...
Southeastern's Columbia Theatre presents The Last Waltz
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts will present a musical concert titled “The Last Waltz.” Scheduled Aug. 27, the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for Southeastern’s Lion Up Recovery program, and a VIP ticket to...
