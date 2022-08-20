Read full article on original website
CNET
Bask in the Ludicrousness of the McLaren Solus GT
McLaren on Friday unveiled the Solus GT during the annual Monterey Car Week festivities. This limited-edition, track-only machine pulls more than a fair bit of its inspiration from a digital car -- specifically, the McLaren Vision Gran Turismo concept. Only 25 of these wild rides will be built, and as...
The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Adds a Wild DRS-Style Rear Wing
PorscheFor the first time, Porsche's most hardcore naturally aspirated car gets active aero elements and ditches its frunk entirely for better cooling on track.
Dodge Hornet GT GLH Concept Is A 1980s Homage With Upgraded Parts
In 1984, Carroll Shelby wasn't tuning Ford Mustangs. He was deep into the performance scene at Dodge, breathing extra life into a wide range of vehicles. Arguably the best-known – or perhaps the most shocking – Shelby product of the era was the Omni GLH, where GLH literally stood for goes like hell. It was a proper hot hatchback that garnered a cult following over the decades, and now Dodge is honoring that legacy with the Hornet GT GLH Concept.
DeLorean Alpha5 Makes Public Debut At Pebble Beach
We won't say there was skepticism back in May when the DeLorean Alpha5 was first revealed. The rebooted company certainly garnered some attention with its smooth shape and massive gullwing doors, but could DeLorean really make a comeback with an actual car at Pebble Beach in August? The answer is yes.
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV, Dodge Hornet, Porsche 911 GT3 RS: RAC #85
It's been a very busy week in the motoring world! With the Woodward Dream Cruise and Pebble Beach taking place around the same time, automakers are exploding with newsworthy debuts. And Dodge could have the biggest debut of them all. That's the main focus of this week's podcast. Dodge's self-proclaimed...
Top Speed
This 1985 Porsche Porsche 959 S Prototype Changed Automotive History
The Porsche 959 changed the course of supercar history. It’s part of a 1980s supercar elite that also includes the Lamborghini Countach and Ferrari F40. The stuff that the 959 had was completely unheard of in a production car, such as all-wheel drive (AWD), variable suspension, tire pressure monitoring, and a turbocharged flat-six. Porsche made a more track-focused 959 S, but it ditched stuff like the variable suspension for less weight whilst increasing the engine’s power output. While this model we’re seeing here is indeed a 959 S, this specific car is one of the only three prototypes that exist in the world.
McLaren Designers Amazed After Driving Bugatti Veyron And Chiron
Real estate mogul Manny Khoshbin is known to have a soft spot for the McLaren SLR (he owns nine), but his collection includes some of the most desirable supercars ever made. Aside from a Bugatti Veyron, he commissioned a one-off Hermes Edition of the Chiron to go along with his Huayra and Speedtail Hermes models. Speaking of McLarens, the businessman invited two of Woking's top designers to take his Bugattis out for a spin.
New Audi A4, S4 Avant Spy Video Offers Sights And Sounds Of New Wagon
We're on the cusp of seeing the sixth-generation Audi A4. It's certainly time, as the current model debuted in 2015 for the 2016 model year. Amid sedan sightings, we've seen occasional Avant test vehicles out and about in both A4 and S4 trim. This time, instead of snapping photos, our spy crew clicked record for some video footage.
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Debuts Today: See The Livestream
You can read all about it in our 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS debut post. The most track-focused Porsche 911 of the 992 generation is debuting today to take the GT3 to a new level and earn its "RS" suffix. Spied repeatedly undergoing testing at the Nürburgring, the new flavor of Zuffenhausen's iconic sports car is going to have one of the wildest aerodynamic packages ever fitted to a road-going car. The giant rear wing will be the dead giveaway to separate the new derivative from its lesser sibling.
Polestar 6 Electric Roadster Confirmed For 2026 Launch
Polestar has announced that its O2 convertible concept car will enter production. The model, which Polestar revealed in March, will launch in 2026, and the brand is already accepting online reservations for build slots.The car, named the Polestar 6, is still four years away, but the company is eager to share a few details about it now.
Porsche Virtually Tests 590-HP Hydrogen-Combustion Car At Nurburgring
Battery-electric vehicles seem poised to become the car of the future, but many automakers, including Porsche, are hedging their bets. BEVs will likely serve as just one solution to reducing emissions, with hydrogen, synthetic fuels, and others filling in the gaps. Porsche is investing in alternative powertrain technology, recently completing a virtual test of a hydrogen-powered engine.
Porsche's New 911 GT3 RS, Electric Dodge Muscle Car, Tri-Motor Lucid Gunning For Tesla: Cold Start
Good morning and welcome to another morning roundup of the top automotive news stories since yesterday's edition of Cold Start. It's been a bumper week already, but there's plenty more to look forward to as developments emerge from Monterey Car Week. Bentley has added a Blackline Package to the Flying Spur, Maserati's gorgeous (and electric) GranTurismo Folgore has been leaked, and Acura has unveiled the ARX-06 hypercar with a bespoke V6 developing 670 horsepower.
One-Off Mercedes-AMG G63 By Mansory Gets Unique Faded Color Scheme
Mansory offers visual and performance upgrades for a variety of makes and models. And its new Mansory Bespoke program takes customization to a personal level, creating one-off vehicles for customers. Its latest build is a tuned Mercedes-AMG G63 with a visual makeover that includes more than added aero parts. Mansory...
Kiska Sports Car Teased With Carbon Fiber Body, Mid-Engined Layout
In an automotive world suffocated by SUVs, it's refreshing to see a new sports car. If the name Kiska doesn't ring a bell, it's a design agency that has penned products for KTM and Husqvarna but is now looking to expand its horizons by introducing its very own car. With this being a teaser, details are not available. We do know the design team is led by Alan Derosier and Reiter Engineering is involved judging by the black and white RE logo.
MotorAuthority
Gunther Werks Project Tornado turns the 993 Porsche 911 into a 700-hp RWD monster
It's named Project Tornado, and the specifications make it sound like it might just rip like its namesake. At last week's Monterey Car Week, Gunther Werks took the wraps off its latest creation: a remastered air-cooled Porsche 993 with 700 hp, a 6-speed manual transmission, and rear-wheel drive. The engine...
Judy Lilly Drag Car Has 426 Hemi And Massive Racing Tires
This is one of the cars that earned its driver the title of "Miss Mighty Mopar." Judy Lilly was a colossal figure in the automotive world for quite some time, known primarily for her massively influential cars and cool control in some of the world's most daunting performance driving situations. Interviews with the legendary racer have proven that she cared a lot more about the act of going fast than she ever did about beating her opponent. That's likely what made her a great racer; Judy was driving against herself and nobody else. Then, having raced her whole life, she got the chance to drive some of the world's fastest cars. One such vehicle was her beloved 1967 Plymouth Belvedere, whose boastful style caught the eyes of thousands at the drag strip while its massive engine carried her and the car into many victories.
Maserati MC20 Cielo Spyder Makes US Debut At The Quail
Maserati is showcasing a brand-new lineup at Pebble Beach for the Monterey Car Week, specifically during The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. The prestigious event saw the North American debut of the MC20 Cielo spyder. Maserati's Global Chief Executive Officer, Davide Grasso, was present for the ceremony alongside Maserati Americas CEO,...
Lucid Teaser Hints At Three-Motor Air Debuting On August 19
During the development of the Lucid Air, the company showed off a three-motor version that seemed capable of very impressive performance. Judging by a new teaser, we'll see a production version of that speedy EV at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, on August 19. The teaser's brief animation shows three...
Lucid Air Sapphire Three-Motor Debuts With Over 1,200 HP For $249K
The Lucid Air Sapphire debuts as the brand's new performance pinnacle at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, during Monterey Car Week. With three electric motors making over 1,200 horsepower (895 kilowatts), the model has the Tesla Model S Plaid directly in its sights. The Air Sapphire has an electric motor...
Top Speed
Here’s Your Chance To Own The World’s Fastest Motorcycle (From The ‘80s)
The “World’s Fastest Motorcycle” is a prestigious title and almost every leading manufacturer has contested it at some point. While everyone’s aware of Suzuki and Kawasaki’s rich history in this context, not many know it was Honda’s VFR1000R that redefined the contest way before its other rivals.
Motor1.com
