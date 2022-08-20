Read full article on original website
Related
Missing man found dead in Luzerne County campsite
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who went missing Sunday while his family was camping in Hazle Township has been found dead. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday 43-year-old Adrien Hachey was found dead in a small body of water around 10:00 a.m., near the area he went missing. Hachey and his family […]
One Hospitalized After Warren County Crash On Rt. 80: State Police
One person was taken to a nearby hospital following a crash on Rt. 80 in Warren County, state police confirmed. Troopers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes at milepost 10.8 in Hope Township just before 12:25 p.m. on Monday, August 22, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com. One...
Passenger killed when SUV slams into N.J. highway overpass, catches fire
A passenger was killed when a vehicle struck a highway overpass support early Saturday in Gloucester County. The SUV was traveling northbound on Route 42 in Washington Township around 3:45 a.m. when it ran off the roadway to the left and struck the overpass support structure, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
2-year-old struck by train at New Jersey amusement park
Sgt. Phillip Curry of New Jersey state police said the accident happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theharlemvalleynews.net
New York State police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Highland
New York State police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Highland. On August 19, 2022, at approximately 10:20 p.m. state police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on State Route 55 in the town of Highland. Initial investigation revealed that a 2022 Subaru-RX, operated by Jason Reed Jr, age 22 from Port Jervis, NY was traveling on SR 55 when for unknown reasons lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway off the north shoulder and struck an embankment. The operator of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle. When troopers arrived, EMS were performing life saving measures on Reed. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene The passenger in the vehicle, Michael Denlinger, age 21 was injured and transported via ambulance to Garnet Medical Center in Orange County. Denlinger was treated for a head injury and later released.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man sentenced in fatal Montgomery County crash; he also faces charges in double fatal North Whitehall wreck
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man has been sentenced in a crash that left a 63-year-old man in Montgomery County dead. Devon Lindeman was sentenced to four years and nine months to nine years in prison, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. Lindeman faced multiple charges, including homicide...
Woman and kids held at gunpoint in Somerset County, NJ hotel room, police say
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A man has been charged with kidnapping and attempted murder after allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint in front of her two children in a hotel room and then shooting her as she tried to escape, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office has announced. Eder Gelin, 39,...
Dog Attacked By Bear In Morris County Backyard, Police Say
Police have issued a warning to Morris County residents after a dog was attacked by a bear in a local backyard. Officers were called to a home on Scott Street in Butler the day after the Saturday, August 20 attack, police said. A friend of the dog’s owner had apparently...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body Believed To Be Missing Quakertown Man Found, Officials Say
The body of a man that was found Sunday, Aug. 21 was believed to be that of a possibly confused Quakertown resident who had gone missing more than a week ago, says the mental health facility where he was reportedly receiving treatment. "It is with a heavy heart that we...
WFMZ-TV Online
Car ends up under overpass after crash on Route 33
PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - Two people were hospitalized after a rollover crash in Northampton County. The car ended up on its side on Henry Road in Plainfield Township. Emergency dispatchers say the crash happened Sunday afternoon on Route 33, just before the Belfast exit. Reports from the scene indicate the...
State police: 2 killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday on New Jersey Turnpike
State police say two people were killed following a vehicle crash Sunday on the New Jersey Turnpike.
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews search for man who went missing while camping with family
HAZLE TWP., Pa. - The search continues for a man who went missing during a family camping trip in Luzerne County. Adrien Hachey, 43, was camping with his family in Hazle Township, near the Schuylkill County border, when he disappeared, police said. His family woke up early Sunday and Hachey...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing Person from Luzerne County
UPDATE: Missing man has been found. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County campsite is the scene of a search for a missing man. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday just before 10:30, in the morning, they received a call of a missing 43-year-old, white male, Adrien J. Hachey. Troopers say Hachey […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Police arrest 1, seek 2 in attempted homicide in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in the Poconos have arrested one person and are searching for two others after an attempted homicide earlier this month. Officers from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department were sent to the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg on Sunday, August 7 for a report of a shot fired from a vehicle.
Off-duty firefighter rescues boy from Mansfield, NJ house fire
MANSFIELD (Burlington) — An off-duty volunteer firefighter is being called a hero for helping a resident escape from a house fire early Sunday evening. As flames raged from the second floor and roof of the house on Sheffield Drive in Mansfield Township, the firefighter kicked in the door around 6:45 p.m. allowing the sleeping juvenile to escape from the home, a neighbor told 6 ABC Action News.
3 Hospitalized Following Triple Car Morris County Crash
Three people were hurt in a triple car crash in Morris County, authorities said. The Dover Fire Department responded to the crash on Richards Avenue on Sunday, August 21, the squad said. Crew members worked to contain a fluid leak while assisting EMS members at the scene, DFD said. Three...
ID Sought For Dirt Bike Rider Heading Across Free Bridge From PA To Phillipsburg, Police Say
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a dirt bike rider who was heading across the Free Bridge from Easton into Phillipsburg on Sunday, August 21. The rider, pictured above, was seen traveling across the Free Bridge from Easton into Phillipsburg and turning right onto South Main Street around 5:10 p.m., police said.
Detectives probe N.J. bank robbery
Authorities on Monday afternoon were investigating a bank robbery at a Chase branch in Franklin Township, a spokesman for the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. Few details were immediately available about the incident at a bank on Route 27, near Vliet Road. Detectives with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office major crimes unit and Franklin police were investigating, according to prosecutor’s office Deputy Chief Frank Roman.
Man killed in crash in Highland
New York State Police (NYSP) investigated a deadly crash on Friday in the town of Highland. Troopers say a 2022 Subaru-RX lost control on State Route 55 and crashed into an embankment.
3 Arrests After Motor Vehicle Theft & Crash
Three arrested after crashing stolen motor vehicle in the area of State Highway 15 South and Mt. Pleasant Avenue. Morris County Law Enforcement announce the arrests of three individuals after crashing a stolen high end motor vehicle linked to multiple crimes throughout New Jersey.
Comments / 1