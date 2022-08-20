ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

WBRE

Missing man found dead in Luzerne County campsite

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who went missing Sunday while his family was camping in Hazle Township has been found dead. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday 43-year-old Adrien Hachey was found dead in a small body of water around 10:00 a.m., near the area he went missing. Hachey and his family […]
Daily Voice

One Hospitalized After Warren County Crash On Rt. 80: State Police

One person was taken to a nearby hospital following a crash on Rt. 80 in Warren County, state police confirmed. Troopers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes at milepost 10.8 in Hope Township just before 12:25 p.m. on Monday, August 22, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com. One...
NJ.com

Passenger killed when SUV slams into N.J. highway overpass, catches fire

A passenger was killed when a vehicle struck a highway overpass support early Saturday in Gloucester County. The SUV was traveling northbound on Route 42 in Washington Township around 3:45 a.m. when it ran off the roadway to the left and struck the overpass support structure, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
theharlemvalleynews.net

New York State police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Highland

New York State police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Highland. On August 19, 2022, at approximately 10:20 p.m. state police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on State Route 55 in the town of Highland. Initial investigation revealed that a 2022 Subaru-RX, operated by Jason Reed Jr, age 22 from Port Jervis, NY was traveling on SR 55 when for unknown reasons lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway off the north shoulder and struck an embankment. The operator of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle. When troopers arrived, EMS were performing life saving measures on Reed. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene The passenger in the vehicle, Michael Denlinger, age 21 was injured and transported via ambulance to Garnet Medical Center in Orange County. Denlinger was treated for a head injury and later released.
WFMZ-TV Online

Car ends up under overpass after crash on Route 33

PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - Two people were hospitalized after a rollover crash in Northampton County. The car ended up on its side on Henry Road in Plainfield Township. Emergency dispatchers say the crash happened Sunday afternoon on Route 33, just before the Belfast exit. Reports from the scene indicate the...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews search for man who went missing while camping with family

HAZLE TWP., Pa. - The search continues for a man who went missing during a family camping trip in Luzerne County. Adrien Hachey, 43, was camping with his family in Hazle Township, near the Schuylkill County border, when he disappeared, police said. His family woke up early Sunday and Hachey...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Missing Person from Luzerne County

UPDATE: Missing man has been found. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County campsite is the scene of a search for a missing man. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday just before 10:30, in the morning, they received a call of a missing 43-year-old, white male, Adrien J. Hachey. Troopers say Hachey […]
WFMZ-TV Online

Police arrest 1, seek 2 in attempted homicide in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in the Poconos have arrested one person and are searching for two others after an attempted homicide earlier this month. Officers from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department were sent to the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg on Sunday, August 7 for a report of a shot fired from a vehicle.
New Jersey 101.5

Off-duty firefighter rescues boy from Mansfield, NJ house fire

MANSFIELD (Burlington) — An off-duty volunteer firefighter is being called a hero for helping a resident escape from a house fire early Sunday evening. As flames raged from the second floor and roof of the house on Sheffield Drive in Mansfield Township, the firefighter kicked in the door around 6:45 p.m. allowing the sleeping juvenile to escape from the home, a neighbor told 6 ABC Action News.
Daily Voice

3 Hospitalized Following Triple Car Morris County Crash

Three people were hurt in a triple car crash in Morris County, authorities said. The Dover Fire Department responded to the crash on Richards Avenue on Sunday, August 21, the squad said. Crew members worked to contain a fluid leak while assisting EMS members at the scene, DFD said. Three...
NJ.com

Detectives probe N.J. bank robbery

Authorities on Monday afternoon were investigating a bank robbery at a Chase branch in Franklin Township, a spokesman for the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. Few details were immediately available about the incident at a bank on Route 27, near Vliet Road. Detectives with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office major crimes unit and Franklin police were investigating, according to prosecutor’s office Deputy Chief Frank Roman.
NEWS10 ABC

Man killed in crash in Highland

New York State Police (NYSP) investigated a deadly crash on Friday in the town of Highland. Troopers say a 2022 Subaru-RX lost control on State Route 55 and crashed into an embankment.
Morristown Minute

3 Arrests After Motor Vehicle Theft & Crash

Three arrested after crashing stolen motor vehicle in the area of State Highway 15 South and Mt. Pleasant Avenue. Morris County Law Enforcement announce the arrests of three individuals after crashing a stolen high end motor vehicle linked to multiple crimes throughout New Jersey.

