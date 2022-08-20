ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

THV11

I-440 traffic remains stopped after 18-wheeler rolls over

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Traffic officials have said that traffic on Interstate 440 in Little Rock is stopped after an 18-wheeler rolled over on the interstate. The accident caused the ramp to I-30 west to become blocked, with traffic coming to a standstill as a result. The traffic accident...
#Housing Authority#North Little Rock
THV11

Little Rock Police search for runaway juvenile

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police department has requested the help of the public in locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Gavion Martin was last seen in Little Rock on August 15. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please contact Detective Boyd (501) 404-3016, Detective...
KATV

Little Rock Sister Cities, 30 year partnership with Hanam City, South Korea

(Little Rock, KATV) — Little Rock Sister Cities Commission celebrated a 30-year partnership with Hanam City, South Korea last Saturday. Sister Cities works with cities across the world to form networking relationships, exchanges and to keep our communities culturally sound. "The Little Rock Sister Cities Commission is an organization...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Benton police investigating shots fired during weekend at Tyndall Park

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is investigating after receiving receiving reports of shots being fired at a community park over the weekend. According to the agency's social media account, officers from the BNPD responded to a call of shots fired just after 8 p.m. on Sunday following a disturbance at Tyndall Park.
BENTON, AR
thearkansas100.com

Serving Little Rock’s developmentally disabled for 50 years

When Sam Sanders discovered there were no services available for disabled people like his daughter, Sammie Gail, he set out to change that. In 1971, Sanders founded the Arkansas Enterprises for the Developmentally Disabled to provide services that foster care and independence for children and adults with developmental disabilities. Sanders’ program for 13 individuals in an abandoned single-room grocery store has expanded to multiple facilities that serve over 500 people with special needs.
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Hot Springs AR

Hot Springs is best known for the Hot Springs National Park, with soothing waters that have been believed to have healing properties. It’s a popular spa town, but with extras like roller coasters, art and music, festivals, wildlife, and some quirky customs. If you’re lucky, your visit may coincide...
THV11

Steve Landers admits to leaving loaded gun in restaurant bathroom

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Little Rock Mayor candidate Steve Landers has admitted to leaving a loaded gun inside the restroom of a local restaurant. The weapon was reportedly left inside the restroom of The Root Cafe in Little Rock, with an initial unnamed incident report being filed by the restaurant on May 27.
FOX 16 News

Witness describes River Market gunfire incident

Gunfire erupted in Little Rock's River Market area Friday afternoon. Two people were taken into custody within moments after it happened, but police are looking for another person LRPD says ran away from the scene.
Motorious

Roush Mustang Gives The Cops A Run For Their Money

Police chases can be interesting to watch, especially when a regular ol’ police cruiser is pitted against something potent like this supercharged Roush Mustang. The incident in question happened back on October 8, 2020 in Little Rock, Arkansas when the little pony was clocked going 78 mph in a 65 mph zone. Yeah, he probably would’ve received a nice little ticket, but considering the price of his car we think he could’ve absorbed the expense without much inconvenience. Instead of just taking the hit, the Mustang driver decided instead of do his best impression of the Duke Boys, reaching speeds of up to 178 mph to roast some bacon.

