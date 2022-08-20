Read full article on original website
Sticky situation: Gummy bear spill gums up traffic Monday on Interstate 30 in North Little Rock
Drivers on Interstate 30 in North Little Rock found themselves in a sticky situation Monday after crash littered the highway with boxes of candy.
Little Rock police investigating after car crashes into home, driver runs away
Police in Little Rock are currently investigating after a car crashed into a house, causing injuries Monday afternoon.
I-440 traffic remains stopped after 18-wheeler rolls over
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Traffic officials have said that traffic on Interstate 440 in Little Rock is stopped after an 18-wheeler rolled over on the interstate. The accident caused the ramp to I-30 west to become blocked, with traffic coming to a standstill as a result. The traffic accident...
KATV
Nonprofit of the Week: Boys and Girls Clubs of Saline County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Good Morning Arkansas "Nonprofit of the Week" is the Boys and Girls Clubs of Saline County. For more information on the organization, click here.
Little Rock Police search for runaway juvenile
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police department has requested the help of the public in locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Gavion Martin was last seen in Little Rock on August 15. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please contact Detective Boyd (501) 404-3016, Detective...
Little Rock police release additional information on West 11th St shooting
Police in Little Rock are investigating after reports of shots fired Thursday night left one injured and a vehicle damaged.
KATV
Little Rock Sister Cities, 30 year partnership with Hanam City, South Korea
(Little Rock, KATV) — Little Rock Sister Cities Commission celebrated a 30-year partnership with Hanam City, South Korea last Saturday. Sister Cities works with cities across the world to form networking relationships, exchanges and to keep our communities culturally sound. "The Little Rock Sister Cities Commission is an organization...
Little Rock police make two arrests in Boulevard Ave shooting
Officials with the Little Rock Police Department have arrested two teenagers in connection with a deadly shooting in July.
firefighternation.com
DeValls Bluff (AR) Fire Chief Wants to Know Why Mayor Fired Him and Four Firefighters
DeValls Bluff Fire Chief Kelly Hutchinson says he and four firefighters were fired by the mayor and he has yet to learn why. After serving as chief for several years, he told Fox 16 news that the mayor scheduled a meeting with him and told him he and the others were terminated. But she gave no reason.
KATV
Benton police investigating shots fired during weekend at Tyndall Park
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is investigating after receiving receiving reports of shots being fired at a community park over the weekend. According to the agency's social media account, officers from the BNPD responded to a call of shots fired just after 8 p.m. on Sunday following a disturbance at Tyndall Park.
thearkansas100.com
Serving Little Rock’s developmentally disabled for 50 years
When Sam Sanders discovered there were no services available for disabled people like his daughter, Sammie Gail, he set out to change that. In 1971, Sanders founded the Arkansas Enterprises for the Developmentally Disabled to provide services that foster care and independence for children and adults with developmental disabilities. Sanders’ program for 13 individuals in an abandoned single-room grocery store has expanded to multiple facilities that serve over 500 people with special needs.
Pregnant mom & 5-year-old shot in Little Rock shootings, adding to total
Two separate shootings happened early Wednesday morning in Little Rock leaving three people injured, including a child.
Police investigating gunfire in Little Rock River Market
Police in Little Rock are investigating a report of shots fired near the River Market area Friday afternoon.
Arkansas Brother-Sister Duo Land 50-Pound Flathead Catfish Within Days of Each Other
Two weeks ago, a brother-sister duo each reeled in an enormous 50-pound flathead catfish while night-fishing in Lake Conway just east of Mayflower, Arkansas. Logan and Haylee Applegate are no strangers to catching huge catfish, but catching two in one night is a different story. According to a report from...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Hot Springs AR
Hot Springs is best known for the Hot Springs National Park, with soothing waters that have been believed to have healing properties. It’s a popular spa town, but with extras like roller coasters, art and music, festivals, wildlife, and some quirky customs. If you’re lucky, your visit may coincide...
Steve Landers admits to leaving loaded gun in restaurant bathroom
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Little Rock Mayor candidate Steve Landers has admitted to leaving a loaded gun inside the restroom of a local restaurant. The weapon was reportedly left inside the restroom of The Root Cafe in Little Rock, with an initial unnamed incident report being filed by the restaurant on May 27.
Little Rock police investigating early morning apartment parking lot shooting
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.
Investigation underway for White County inmate who died after being taken to hospital
SEARCY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have been asked by the White County Sheriff's Department to investigate the death of one of their inmates. The death of 54-year-old Terry Wayne Thompson was reported to the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Friday. Prior to...
Witness describes River Market gunfire incident
Gunfire erupted in Little Rock's River Market area Friday afternoon. Two people were taken into custody within moments after it happened, but police are looking for another person LRPD says ran away from the scene.
Roush Mustang Gives The Cops A Run For Their Money
Police chases can be interesting to watch, especially when a regular ol’ police cruiser is pitted against something potent like this supercharged Roush Mustang. The incident in question happened back on October 8, 2020 in Little Rock, Arkansas when the little pony was clocked going 78 mph in a 65 mph zone. Yeah, he probably would’ve received a nice little ticket, but considering the price of his car we think he could’ve absorbed the expense without much inconvenience. Instead of just taking the hit, the Mustang driver decided instead of do his best impression of the Duke Boys, reaching speeds of up to 178 mph to roast some bacon.
