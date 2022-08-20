Read full article on original website
Film director Spielberg among donors in Kan. campaign on abortion
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion opponents and abortion rights advocates together spent more than $22 million on a ballot question this month in Kansas, and famed film director and producer Steven Spielberg contributed to the successful effort to affirm abortion rights. Finance reports filed by 40 groups and individuals...
Kan. Democrat not interested in being footnote to history in Senate race
TOPEKA — Democrat Mark Holland said he wouldn’t be deterred by political math resulting in Republicans winning every Kansas election for U.S. Senate since 1939. Holland, former mayor of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, said a formula for success against Republican U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran was to prevail in 10 counties holding two-thirds of the state’s vote and by respecting interests of neglected rural voters.
Lawsuits mounting against unlicensed Mo. boarding schools
Thirty lawsuits have been filed over the last two years against a pair of southwest Missouri boarding schools accused by former students of physical, emotional and sexual abuse. The latest, filed Aug. 12 against the now-shuttered Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County, is the first to proceed in...
Lawsuit seeks to block pot legalization from appearing on Mo. ballot
An anti-drug legalization activist has filed a lawsuit arguing a recreational marijuana initiative petition was improperly certified by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and should not appear on the November ballot. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Cole County Circuit Court — the final day within the 10-day window...
Sheriff: 4 Kansans jailed for meth in 3 Saturday traffic stops
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities were busy with drug arrests in northeast Kansas on Saturday. Just before 1 a.m. a sheriff's deputy stopped a 2005 Nissan Altima near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, Tiffany Michelle Thompson, 42, of...
Little change in Kansas abortion recall; 1 county missed deadline
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Results from eight of nine Kansas counties that recounted ballots found fewer than 35 changed votes from the Aug. 2 election, when voters soundly rejected a proposed amendment that would have removed abortion rights from the state’s constitution. The counties faced a 5 p.m....
Missouri voters to weigh forgiveness for past weed crimes
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri could become the first state to pass a voter-led effort to require courts to automatically forgive past marijuana crimes as part of a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot on November's ballot. Of the 19 states where recreational marijuana is legal, only seven states...
NASA Administrator wowed during tour of Kan. Cosmosphere
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson toured Cosmosphere Friday morning. "You could see a number of the exhibits were emotional for him," Moran said. "Particularly words of other astronauts. This clearly was a very personal visit. It's nice to have the administrator of NASA feel this place. What I always hope is that the Cosmosphere provides inspiration. Today, I saw where it provides respect for those who preceded us in space exploration."
Schmidt proposes 4-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal
TOPEKA — Republican governor candidate Derek Schmidt proposed Wednesday construction of four-lane highway connecting southwest and southeast Kansas by way of Wichita to promote the kind of economic return on investment Interstate 70 delivered for decades to the state’s northern tier. Schmidt, who is challenging Democratic Gov. Laura...
Missouri man dead after ejected in 2-vehicle crash
GREENE COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just after 2p.m. Friday in Greene County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1988 Ford Ranger driven by Thomas R. McPhetridge, 59, Billings, MO., was eastbound on Route N just north of Republic. The driver failed to stop for a...
Missouri man charged with threatening election official
PHOENIX (AP) — A Missouri man has been indicted for leaving a threatening message on the personal cellphone of the top election official in Arizona's most populous county, federal officials said. The case is the second filed in the past month against people accused of threatening top election officials...
Kan. brothers accused $3.7M healthcare fraud scheme
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two Kansas men with engaging in an alleged healthcare fraud scheme which resulted more than $3.7 million in payments from Medicare and Tricare over a three-year period, according to the United State's Attorney. Between 2017 and 2019,...
St. Joseph man charged after fleeing, hitting deputy with pickup
A 37-year-old St. Joseph man faces criminal charges after delivering a glancing blow to a Buchanan County sheriff’s deputy while fleeing officers. The St. Joseph Police Department reports it received a complaint about a prowler around 10:30 Sunday night. When officers responded to East Ayrlawn, they discovered the suspect had retreated to Lake Contrary School on Alabama, just outside the city limits.
Kan. Rep. Gail Finney remembered as champion for Wichita, warrior for justice
TOPEKA — Rep. Gail Finney’s colleagues mourned her death Saturday and remembered the Wichita Democrat as a fierce advocate for child welfare, a warrior for justice, a champion for her community, and a shining example of a public servant. Finney’s death was announced by fellow Democrats on social...
Mo. Senate hopefuls Schmitt, Valentine campaign at State Fair
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Republican and Democratic U.S. Senate nominees on Thursday framed their campaigns around their support for or opposition to policies backed by President Joe Biden as they vied for farmers' votes at the Missouri State Fair. Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch...
Kansas Lottery told to redo some sports betting regulations
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Attorney General's Office has asked Kansas Lottery officials to review some proposed regulations needed before legalized sports gambling can begin in the state. The attorney general's office approved three proposed regulations but returned others to the Kansas Lottery after “identifying specific shortcomings that...
Missouri woman hospitalized after rear-end crash
GRUNDY COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10a.m. Friday in Grundy County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Hyundai Accent driven by Cindal S. Lee, 30, Galt, was eastbound on MO 6 two miles east of Trenton. The vehicle rear-ended a 2018 Hyundai...
St. Joseph School District wants to see attendance numbers continue to rise
Classes officially begin today for the St. Joseph School District and officials want to see students in school. District officials launched an attendance comeback plan in January after seeing a record low number in attendance. Director of School Improvement Kendra Lau says thanks to the comeback plan attendance numbers did...
Kansas abortion vote shows limits of GOP’s strength
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An increase in turnout among Democrats and independents and a notable shift in Republican-leaning counties contributed to the overwhelming support of abortion rights last week in traditionally conservative Kansas, according to a detailed Associated Press analysis of the voting results. A proposed state constitutional amendment...
Recount: Johnson narrowly defeats Tyson in GOP treasurer’s race
TOPEKA — State Sen. Caryn Tyson conceded the Republican Party’s nomination for state treasurer amid a recount she sought in six counties that barely nudged the needle in an extremely close primary. Tyson, a GOP senator from Parker in eastern Kansas, sent a message Thursday to supporters of...
