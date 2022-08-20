ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kan. Democrat not interested in being footnote to history in Senate race

TOPEKA — Democrat Mark Holland said he wouldn’t be deterred by political math resulting in Republicans winning every Kansas election for U.S. Senate since 1939. Holland, former mayor of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, said a formula for success against Republican U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran was to prevail in 10 counties holding two-thirds of the state’s vote and by respecting interests of neglected rural voters.
KANSAS STATE
Missouri voters to weigh forgiveness for past weed crimes

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri could become the first state to pass a voter-led effort to require courts to automatically forgive past marijuana crimes as part of a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot on November's ballot. Of the 19 states where recreational marijuana is legal, only seven states...
MISSOURI STATE
NASA Administrator wowed during tour of Kan. Cosmosphere

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson toured Cosmosphere Friday morning. "You could see a number of the exhibits were emotional for him," Moran said. "Particularly words of other astronauts. This clearly was a very personal visit. It's nice to have the administrator of NASA feel this place. What I always hope is that the Cosmosphere provides inspiration. Today, I saw where it provides respect for those who preceded us in space exploration."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Schmidt proposes 4-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal

TOPEKA — Republican governor candidate Derek Schmidt proposed Wednesday construction of four-lane highway connecting southwest and southeast Kansas by way of Wichita to promote the kind of economic return on investment Interstate 70 delivered for decades to the state’s northern tier. Schmidt, who is challenging Democratic Gov. Laura...
Missouri man charged with threatening election official

PHOENIX (AP) — A Missouri man has been indicted for leaving a threatening message on the personal cellphone of the top election official in Arizona's most populous county, federal officials said. The case is the second filed in the past month against people accused of threatening top election officials...
Kan. brothers accused $3.7M healthcare fraud scheme

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two Kansas men with engaging in an alleged healthcare fraud scheme which resulted more than $3.7 million in payments from Medicare and Tricare over a three-year period, according to the United State's Attorney. Between 2017 and 2019,...
WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph man charged after fleeing, hitting deputy with pickup

A 37-year-old St. Joseph man faces criminal charges after delivering a glancing blow to a Buchanan County sheriff’s deputy while fleeing officers. The St. Joseph Police Department reports it received a complaint about a prowler around 10:30 Sunday night. When officers responded to East Ayrlawn, they discovered the suspect had retreated to Lake Contrary School on Alabama, just outside the city limits.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Mo. Senate hopefuls Schmitt, Valentine campaign at State Fair

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Republican and Democratic U.S. Senate nominees on Thursday framed their campaigns around their support for or opposition to policies backed by President Joe Biden as they vied for farmers' votes at the Missouri State Fair. Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch...
Kansas Lottery told to redo some sports betting regulations

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Attorney General's Office has asked Kansas Lottery officials to review some proposed regulations needed before legalized sports gambling can begin in the state. The attorney general's office approved three proposed regulations but returned others to the Kansas Lottery after “identifying specific shortcomings that...
Kansas abortion vote shows limits of GOP’s strength

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An increase in turnout among Democrats and independents and a notable shift in Republican-leaning counties contributed to the overwhelming support of abortion rights last week in traditionally conservative Kansas, according to a detailed Associated Press analysis of the voting results. A proposed state constitutional amendment...
Recount: Johnson narrowly defeats Tyson in GOP treasurer’s race

TOPEKA — State Sen. Caryn Tyson conceded the Republican Party’s nomination for state treasurer amid a recount she sought in six counties that barely nudged the needle in an extremely close primary. Tyson, a GOP senator from Parker in eastern Kansas, sent a message Thursday to supporters of...
