Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ozarks First.com
Carpenters Once More at the God & Country Theater
Be sure to catch the “Carpenters Once More” show running now until December in Branson at the God & Country Theaters!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
Ozarks First.com
Live from the Bloom Coffee Bar & Bakery Part 2
Looking for some amazing coffee and baked goods? Be sure to check out Bloom’s Coffee Bar & Bakery at 1109 E Battlefield Road, Suite A in Springfield. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
Ozarks First.com
Michael Frost 20th Anniversary Show
Michael Frost’s 20th anniversary show is happening in Branson on August 28th at the Clay Cooper Theatre.
Ozarks First.com
Jeremy & Kelly create their own cocktail at Morning Day Cafe
Jeremy and Kelly faceoff at the Morning Day Cafe in Nixa, MO to see whose new cocktail will make it onto the menu!!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sgfcitizen.org
IMAGES: From the ‘Moment of Truth Summit’ in Springfield, Mo.
Springfield played host Saturday to Mike Lindell’s “Moment of Truth Summit,” a rally against the use of machines in the American voting process. It was the first in a two-day event attracting hundreds of attendees downtown. Full story here. Story continues below. More news.
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: A Springfield boat with a powerful history has uncertain future
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story inadvertently used a photo that was published without proper permission of the photographer. The well-known boat that was built — but never finished — by World War II veteran Robert Rosendahl has been moved from its storage place in Republic, and also apparently put up for sale by someone who did not own it.
Military planes to circle above Branson tonight
BRANSON, Mo. — Military planes are scheduled to fly over and circle the Branson airport tonight. The Taney County Sheriff’s Office announced that Branson residents do not need to worry about the planes that could be circling in the sky between 5 and 10 p.m. tonight. The planes will be participating in a military training […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Boba Joe’s opens in downtown Branson
A new restaurant in downtown Branson has moved into the former Scoops ice cream location at 111 S. Commercial Street. Boba Joe’s will feature Bliss Artisan ice cream, Boba and Popping Boba Milk and Fruit Teas, and will eventually be home to Little Kitchen Cookie Company’s baked goods.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Missouri School is Bringing Back “Corporal Punishment”
I admit that I grew up in a different era, but I remember when corporal punishment was a regular possibility if I behaved badly enough. One Missouri school is bringing that back and it has the public wildly divided over whether that's a good idea or not. This is likely...
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
KYTV
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
“It’s a dream come true”: Sisters plan to build restaurant near old SGF mill
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Sheri Perkins and Renee Textor have always dreamt of owning a restaurant together. Once they saw the abandoned Springfield mill off Chestnut Expressway was for sale, they knew they had to buy it. “We were like, no way could this be available,” Renee Textor said. “It was very important for us to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News to Know: Vehicular homicide in Anderson, Missouri, plus new details in Lamar, Missouri death investigation
ANDERSON, Mo. – An Anderson, Missouri man is facing vehicular homicide charges. Vincent Castro is facing felony vehicular homicide after crashing into 65 year David Cunningham. Cunningham was airlifted to Freeman hospital in Joplin where he would later be pronounced dead. LAMAR, Mo. – Authorities have released the identity...
KTTS
Shooting On Highway 65 In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting between two drivers on southbound Highway 65. It happened Sunday morning. Police say it started as a verbal disturbance before one driver fired shots at the other. KY3 says one vehicle was hit, but no one was hurt.
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: Hum Drum Weather Run
We kicked off the school year in the Springfield area and many surrounding communities this morning. Weather was nearly ideal and certainly had the feel of early September. A pleasant morning gave way to a comfortably warm afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s. This is a pattern we’re...
wpsdlocal6.com
Charges refiled in Missouri boat sinking that killed 17
BC-US (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office has refiled involuntary manslaughter charges against three men in connection with the sinking of a tourist boat that killed 17 people in 2018. The vehicle, known as a duck boat, sank during a storm shortly after it entered Table Rock...
KYTV
More vandalism reported in north Springfield; security camera catches act
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After vandals struck a second and third church in north Springfield this week, one woman is coming forward with security camera footage. Less than a day after vandals hit Acts of Praise Church, Keystone Apostolic Church members discovered it had also been hit. Neighbors say it’s unfortunate this keeps happening. According to reports from the Springfield Police Department, Mount Carmel United Methodist was hit along with two homes right next to it in the 600 block of East locust.
Visit the World's Largest Gift Store Here in Missouri
There's nothing like a day spent shopping and Missouri is filled with tons of unique retail destinations from small boutiques to entire warehouses filled with treasures. If you like shopping, you’ll definitely want to add this massive gift shop in Missouri to your bucket list. Here's everything you need to know about The World's Largest Gift Store in Phillipsburg.
Missouri school district returning ‘corporal punishment’ for students
CASSVILLE, Mo.– An old-school discipline method is making its way back to school in one local school district. We have learned that the Cassville School District is bringing back corporal punishment for students. Under the new policy, students could be punished with a paddle. Administrators say it would be the last resort for parents and […]
Comments / 0