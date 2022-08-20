Read full article on original website
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Golfers Have Rough Start
A young Chelsea girls’ golf team had a rough start to the season last week by dropping their first three matches of the season. The Bulldogs opened the season by falling to Adrian 195-206. Anna Reisner, coming off a season where she finished tied for 16th at the D3...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Tennis Opens with Five Straight Wins
After the best state finals finish in team history last season the Chelsea boys' tennis team looks to be picking up where they left off in 2021 as they rolled to five straight wins to start the season. The Bulldogs opened 2022 by sweeping a home quad and taking down...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Soccer Takes Down Northwest in Opener
The Chelsea soccer team got the 2022 season rolling with a strong 4-1 win over Jackson Northwest Wednesday night. After a weather delay pushed the start timeback the Bulldogs got the started with a goal by Jose Ortiz Martinez at the 14 minutes mark of the first half. A short...
Good things on the horizon for the J-Hawks with a talented sophomore class
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– The Jefferson J-Hawks know they can’t do anything about their football past. They can’t change it. So, they’re focus on the present and the future, and there are signs that both could be much better for the program. The J-Hawks last conference win was in week eight of the 2019 season. Last […]
Rockford, August 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Rockford. The Dundee-Crown High School soccer team will have a game with Rockford East High School on August 22, 2022, 14:30:00. The Dundee-Crown High School soccer team will have a game with Rockford East High School on August 22, 2022, 16:30:00.
WIFR
Aquin’s new head coach is a familiar name to the Stateline
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - With the departure of Broc Kundert to Oregon, there was an opening at Aquin. The Bulldogs filled that role with a name familiar to many schools in the Stateline. Bill Shepherd takes the reigns as head coach at Aquin. This will be Shepherd’s fourth head coaching...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Girls Golf Sweeps SEC Tri-Meet
The Dexter girls' golf team had a strong opening week to the season after opening SEC play with a tri-meet sweep at Lincoln. The Dreadnaughts shot a team score of 182 at Pine View Golf Course and beat out Lincoln with 184 and Chelsea with 191 for the sweep. Freshman...
WIFR
Freeport looks to build off returning experience for 2022
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite being nicknamed the Pretzels, things are loose at Freeport High School as the team gears up for a fresh start for the 2022 season. “They make it easy, they want to be better, they come to work every day they put their hardhats on and come out here and practice hard everyday they encourage each other,” Head Coach Anthony Dedmond said.
Freeport, August 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Pecatonica High School soccer team will have a game with Freeport High School on August 22, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
Machesney Park, August 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Machesney Park. The Crystal Lake South High School soccer team will have a game with Harlem High School on August 22, 2022, 14:30:00. The Crystal Lake South High School soccer team will have a game with Harlem High School on August 22, 2022, 16:15:00.
Curran’s Orchard opens for the season
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fall is just around the corner, but Saturday marked the start of the season for Curran’s Orchard in Rockford. There was no shortage of fall treats, from apple donuts to cider slushies and more, plus plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy. In fact, one activity could send residents home with a […]
aroundptown.com
Whiteside County Fair Wrap; Judged Results (photos)
The 151st edition of the Whiteside County Fair came to close on Saturday following the always popular Demolition Derby. Publicity chairperson, Todd Mickley said that despite rain on and off over the last few days of the fair only one event, harness racing, had to be cancelled. “The timing of...
wearegreenbay.com
Janesville man arrested for OWI following Packers preseason game
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Janesville man on his way home from Friday night’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints was arrested after a trooper saw his vehicle swerving on the road. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Northeast Region Fond du Lac Post, at around...
WIFR
Winning Monday on tap, with one exception
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While wet weather dampened our weekend, at times, significant improvements arrived by Sunday afternoon, and those extremely pleasant conditions are to continue for some time to come, with one notable exception. Clear skies and light winds Sunday evening will eventually allow fog to develop overnight into...
Jumping Fun Is Coming to an End At One Popular Rockford Kids’ Attraction
If you have kids, I'm willing to bet that you have spent more hours than you can count watching your children jump their crazies away at GAR South Trampoline Park & Training Center by the CherryVale Mall. My oldest daughter Ella celebrated her 4th birthday at this trampoline park, and...
WIFR
Car crashes into building on Auburn St. in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid the area Monday while they clean-up an accident on Rockford’s west side. Just before 2 p.m. first responders dispatched to what appears to be a single-vehicle crash near Auburn and Evergreen streets. Limited information has been released about the...
Infamous Ghosts Will Be Haunting the Streets of Downtown Rockford This Friday
Everybody loves a good ghost story, but what if I told you that you have the chance to witness some super spooky ghost stories come to life in Rockford this weekend?!?. (I've got goosebumps just thinking about it!) Take a Spooky Tour With Haunted Rockford. When it comes to our...
Rockford’s public pools close Sunday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As one season begins, another ends. Saturday was not the best day for a swim, but Sunday was better. That was a good thing, as Sunday was the last chance to hit up a Rockford Park District Pool. Both Harkins Aquatic Center and Sand Park Pool will close on Sunday. Alpine […]
thechicagogenius.com
The Bear Season 2 Moves to Arlington Heights
RIVER NORTH — Amid a dispute with the River North Residents Association over the neighborhood’s inaccurate, gritty depiction in Hulu’s ‘The Bear’, producers of the show plan to move the hit series from Chicago to Arlington Heights for the renewed second season. The suburban plotline will follow the opening of a franchise location for the show’s ‘The Original Beef of Chicagoland’, replacing the cultural city backdrop with a beige canvas devoid of any personality; the establishment merely a plastic homage to the former location lacking any character or history of its own.
How Safe Is Rockford, Illinois For A First Time Visitor?
On the surface, Rockford seems like a pretty decent city to explore. The fact that we even have to ask how safe this town is makes me very sad. I've lived in Rockford my entire life and don't think I have ever told my out-of-town friends not to visit. More times than not I just say come for the weekend because there's so much more to do and see than during the work week - like City Market!
