cbs4local.com
El Paso restaurant says goodbye after several years in operation
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A well-known restaurant in El Paso is saying goodbye to its patrons. Hiney's Sports Bar & Grill at 8220 Gateway Blvd E shared on social media that they were closing down on Sunday. "Thank you El Paso for a great 26 years," said Oscar.
UPDATE: Foul play not involved with body found in far East El Paso
UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Major Crimes Unit with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a body that was found in the desert in far east El Paso. Officials, however, believe that no foul play was involved. The body was found a little after 4:30 p.m. Sunday along the […]
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso trainer is hopeful to walk again after paralyzing accident, invites community to 5K ‘Be A Hero’ event
El Paso, Texas-- David Claudio and his fiancé Mariana Cardenas have been together for three years. It was back in June of 2021 when their love would be put to the test after David faced an accident that would change his everyday life. “I was at work and I...
KVIA
Juárez Doctor gives kids “superhero” features
JUÁREZ, Chihuahua -- Doctor Oscar Juárez is a Borderland orthopedic that makes 3D prosthesis for kids in need. What makes it even more special is that he creates them with superhero themes. His passion for medicine and superhero 3D prints came because he has always wanted to help people who need it the most.
KVIA
El Paso Fire Dept: Water rescue underway near border
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department reports crews are working a water rescue at Boone and Border Highway. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
This TikTok Shows Rain Won’t Stop El Pasoans From Enjoying Chico’s Tacos
Even though this video was posted in July, the idea behind it lives on forever. TikTok user @brendadlife filmed a video of a long line at one Chico's Tacos location in El Paso, Texas. The only thing special about this video line is that even though it was raining, people did not move. No running to their cars, just standing strong in a line for tacos.
Collapsed rock wall displaces 20 UTEP student residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early this Morning a rock wall collapsed right behind the El Dorado apartments in west El Paso. According to El Paso Fire Department, the collapsed rock wall fell into the apartments damaging the back wall to the apartment complex. According to EPFD, there was initially a gas leak that was […]
Girl drowns in Rio Grande as Guatemalan migrants attempt to cross into U.S.
The waters of the Rio Grande have claimed the life of a young Guatemalan girl, authorities in Juarez, Mexico, confirmed on Monday.
KFOX 14
Women arrested after hitting a police unit early Sunday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to a crash early Sunday. Officials say a DWI driver hit the back police unit. The police car was unoccupied as officers had lanes closed, according to officials. The crash happened at 11400 Gateway West in east El...
Motorcyclist seriously injured after accident in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A motorcycle crash happened this afternoon around 5:30 p.m. on Gateway North and Fred Wilson. Fire Dispatch confirming a motorcyclist is in serious conditions and transported to a local hospital. The crash forced all lances to be closed for about two hours, until reopening about 7:30 p.m. This is a […]
Austin Mariachi Metal Band will Headline 2022 UTEP Minerpalooza
The new University of Texas at El Paso school year is getting a metal-fueled, Mariachi-infused jumpstart. Mariachi metal band Tequila Rock Revolution is headlining this year’s Minerpalooza, UTEP’s annual back-to-school block party. Tequila Rock Revolution. The Austin-based group is known for re-imagining Mariachi standards and well-known rock songs...
Rock wall collapses at apartment complex near UTEP, displacing 20
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A rock wall collapsed onto an apartment building near UTEP early Saturday morning, damaging multiple apartment units. No one needed to be transported to the hospital, but the incident left about 20 residents displaced, according to the El Paso Fire Department. The Red Cross is providing assistance.
Expert at UTEP warns of potential danger to school zones
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With more crashes involving immigrant smugglers in the Borderland, one local expert warns of potential danger in school zones. Victor Manjarrez Jr., director of the Center of Law and Human Behavior at UTEP, says there is a growing concern that vehicles that are smuggling in undocumented immigrants could possibly start […]
elpasoheraldpost.com
City of El Paso Drive-Thru Clinic Offers Free Pet Services to Hundreds of Pets
El Paso Animal Services and its community partners will be offering free pet vaccinations and microchips to hundreds of pets via a drive-thru pet wellness clinic, sponsored by Petco Love. The free event is first-come, first-served and limited to the first 500 pets. So far this year, El Paso Animal...
Viral Video Lists 5 Things That Are So True About El Paso Texas
A recent viral video lists five true things when considering visiting El Paso, Texas. A video released this week has gone viral after Josh Pray revealed five vital things people should know about when visiting the Sun City, and it's both hilarious and true. Josh Pray is a social media...
KVIA
State’s lead prosecutor no longer on Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, Texas -- District Attorney Yvonne Rosales's lead prosecutor on the Walmart shooting case was taken off the case Monday afternoon, a source close to the case confirmed. John Briggs was assigned to the case back in January 2020 and was one of the senior trial attorneys with the...
Crash between police unit and vehicle under investigation
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At approximately 1:39 a.m., the Special Traffic Investigations unit was dispatched to investigate a traffic collision between a police unit and another vehicle. The incident happened on on 11377 Gateway West. No injuries were reported. No other information has been provided at this time. The story will be updated with […]
Police: Body found in Juarez canal, appeared to have been thrown in
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A body was found floating in a canal in colonia Loma Blanca in the Juarez Valley. According to police, the body was that of a man and he was wrapped in a blanket. Police report it looks like the body was thrown into the canal and was later stuck with […]
El Paso News
Vehicle falls into canal in Lower Valley; 1 transported with minor injuries
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A vehicle fell into a canal in the Lower Valley Saturday morning, prompting El Paso Fire crews to rescue one person. The incident happened at North Loop and Mauer near Bel Air High School. El Paso Fire reported that one person was rescued, checked at the scene and then transported to the hospital with what were called minor injuries.
Free Meet & Greet Cirque Du Soleil Pop Up In Downtown El Paso
Meet and greet one of the stellar characters from Cirque Du Soleil's upcoming OVO presentation on Tuesday, August 23, in downtown El Paso. Cirque Du Soleil's OVO returns to the Sun City with new acts this fall, with six performances in September at the Don Haskins Center. Before then, one...
