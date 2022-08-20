ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cbs4local.com

El Paso restaurant says goodbye after several years in operation

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A well-known restaurant in El Paso is saying goodbye to its patrons. Hiney's Sports Bar & Grill at 8220 Gateway Blvd E shared on social media that they were closing down on Sunday. "Thank you El Paso for a great 26 years," said Oscar.
KTSM

UPDATE: Foul play not involved with body found in far East El Paso

UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Major Crimes Unit with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a body that was found in the desert in far east El Paso. Officials, however, believe that no foul play was involved. The body was found a little after 4:30 p.m. Sunday along the […]
KVIA

Juárez Doctor gives kids “superhero” features

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua -- Doctor Oscar Juárez is a Borderland orthopedic that makes 3D prosthesis for kids in need. What makes it even more special is that he creates them with superhero themes. His passion for medicine and superhero 3D prints came because he has always wanted to help people who need it the most.
KVIA

El Paso Fire Dept: Water rescue underway near border

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department reports crews are working a water rescue at Boone and Border Highway. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
KTSM

Collapsed rock wall displaces 20 UTEP student residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  Early this Morning a rock wall collapsed right behind the El Dorado apartments in west El Paso. According to El Paso Fire Department, the collapsed rock wall fell into the apartments damaging the back wall to the apartment complex.  According to EPFD, there was initially a gas leak that was […]
KFOX 14

Women arrested after hitting a police unit early Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to a crash early Sunday. Officials say a DWI driver hit the back police unit. The police car was unoccupied as officers had lanes closed, according to officials. The crash happened at 11400 Gateway West in east El...
KTSM

Motorcyclist seriously injured after accident in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  A motorcycle crash happened this afternoon around 5:30 p.m. on Gateway North and Fred Wilson. Fire Dispatch confirming a motorcyclist is in serious conditions and transported to a local hospital. The crash forced all lances to be closed for about two hours, until reopening about 7:30 p.m. This is a […]
93.1 KISS FM

Austin Mariachi Metal Band will Headline 2022 UTEP Minerpalooza

The new University of Texas at El Paso school year is getting a metal-fueled, Mariachi-infused jumpstart. Mariachi metal band Tequila Rock Revolution is headlining this year’s Minerpalooza, UTEP’s annual back-to-school block party. Tequila Rock Revolution. The Austin-based group is known for re-imagining Mariachi standards and well-known rock songs...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

Expert at UTEP warns of potential danger to school zones

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With more crashes involving immigrant smugglers in the Borderland, one local expert warns of potential danger in school zones. Victor Manjarrez Jr., director of the Center of Law and Human Behavior at UTEP, says there is a growing concern that vehicles that are smuggling in undocumented immigrants could possibly start […]
KVIA

State’s lead prosecutor no longer on Walmart shooting case

EL PASO, Texas -- District Attorney Yvonne Rosales's lead prosecutor on the Walmart shooting case was taken off the case Monday afternoon, a source close to the case confirmed. John Briggs was assigned to the case back in January 2020 and was one of the senior trial attorneys with the...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Crash between police unit and vehicle under investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  At approximately 1:39 a.m., the Special Traffic Investigations unit was dispatched to investigate a traffic collision between a police unit and another vehicle. The incident happened on on 11377 Gateway West. No injuries were reported. No other information has been provided at this time. The story will be updated with […]
El Paso News

Vehicle falls into canal in Lower Valley; 1 transported with minor injuries

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A vehicle fell into a canal in the Lower Valley Saturday morning, prompting El Paso Fire crews to rescue one person. The incident happened at North Loop and Mauer near Bel Air High School. El Paso Fire reported that one person was rescued, checked at the scene and then transported to the hospital with what were called minor injuries.
EL PASO, TX

