Utah State

Back to school is a good time to update vaccines for children

SALT LAKE CITY — As students head back to the classroom, state health officials reminded parents that it’s a good time to make sure their kids are up-to-date on vaccines. If you have a kindergartner or seventh grader this reminder is for you. Those with older children who have fallen behind in their shots over the last couple of years should also be aware.
Two challenging hiker rescues by helicopter set Utah records

This past week, the Utah Department of Public Safety set two records for challenging rescues using helicopters, according to pilot Chelsea Tugaw. Both involved hikers who got hurt. The first was the highest-elevation hoist for the state law enforcement agency – close to 13,000 feet near Gilbert Peak, the state’s...
Suspects booked after alleged vehicle theft crime spree from California to Utah

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Three suspects are in police custody after breaking into a car in American Fork and claiming they work for a crime organization in Chile. According to court documents, Ricardo Antonio Riffo, 52, Rayza Lee Gonzalez Cerda, 30, and Luis Felipe Cerda de la Puente, 31, from Chile, were pulled over by police after a vehicle burglary call in American Fork at approximately 12:20 p.m. Sunday.
Group gathers to rally against Utah’s clergy reporting exemption

SALT LAKE CITY — About 300 people gathered Friday evening at the Utah Capitol to call for the state to change a law that allows members of the clergy to be exempt from reporting child abuse if they learn about it during confessionals. Many of the attendees wore the...
