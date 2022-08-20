Read full article on original website
Back to school is a good time to update vaccines for children
SALT LAKE CITY — As students head back to the classroom, state health officials reminded parents that it’s a good time to make sure their kids are up-to-date on vaccines. If you have a kindergartner or seventh grader this reminder is for you. Those with older children who have fallen behind in their shots over the last couple of years should also be aware.
Two challenging hiker rescues by helicopter set Utah records
This past week, the Utah Department of Public Safety set two records for challenging rescues using helicopters, according to pilot Chelsea Tugaw. Both involved hikers who got hurt. The first was the highest-elevation hoist for the state law enforcement agency – close to 13,000 feet near Gilbert Peak, the state’s...
Suspects booked after alleged vehicle theft crime spree from California to Utah
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Three suspects are in police custody after breaking into a car in American Fork and claiming they work for a crime organization in Chile. According to court documents, Ricardo Antonio Riffo, 52, Rayza Lee Gonzalez Cerda, 30, and Luis Felipe Cerda de la Puente, 31, from Chile, were pulled over by police after a vehicle burglary call in American Fork at approximately 12:20 p.m. Sunday.
Two Utahns face additional charges for stealing an ‘escape hood’ during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
SALT LAKE CITY — New court documents allege that two Utah men stole an “escape hood” while illegally entering the US Capitol on January 6. Brady Knowlton, 41, of St. George, and Gary Wilson of the Salt Lake City area are facing additional charges of theft of government property while in the Capitol building, according to court documents.
Updated: Search and rescue crews keep searching for missing woman after flash flood in Zion National Park
ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — The search continued Sunday for a missing woman person after flood waters swept her away in Zion National Park Friday morning. The missing woman was identified as Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona. “Our search is continuing. we have more than 20 search and rescue...
Teachers at Ohio’s largest school district vote to strike just before start of school year
(CNN) — Teachers at Ohio’s largest school district voted Sunday to go on strike for better learning and teaching conditions, just days before school is scheduled to start, according to the teachers’ union. The Columbus Education Association union — which represents more than 4,000 teachers, nurses and...
Group gathers to rally against Utah’s clergy reporting exemption
SALT LAKE CITY — About 300 people gathered Friday evening at the Utah Capitol to call for the state to change a law that allows members of the clergy to be exempt from reporting child abuse if they learn about it during confessionals. Many of the attendees wore the...
