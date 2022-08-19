Henry County Public Health wants you to know that they have the recently approved Novavax COVID-19 vaccine as an option in addition to Moderna and Pfizer. Novavax is authorized for people 18 years and older and is a 2 dose primary series given 3-8 weeks apart. It is not currently authorized to be used as a booster. The main difference is that Novavax is not a mRNA vaccine like Moderna and Pfizer. Novavax uses protein subunit vaccine technology, similar to the Hepatitis B, HPV, and shingles vaccines. For those who were concerned about the mRNA vaccines being developed so quickly, the Novavax vaccine is a type of vaccine that has been widely used for decades. The Novavax vaccine also offers an option to people who may have an allergic reaction to mRNA vaccines.

HENRY COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO