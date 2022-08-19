Read full article on original website
Paula M. Wagner
Paula M. Wagner, 62, of Winfield passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at her home. Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant with Pastor Rick Brecht officiating. Burial will follow in the Salem South Cemetery. Following the graveside service the family invites everyone to the Mt. Pleasant Moose Lodge for a time of food and fellowship.
Jamie M. Lawrence Marr
Jamie M. Lawrence Marr, 55, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 20, 2022 at her home in Wayland, after a long battle with lung cancer. Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. No services are planned at this time and a celebration of Jamie’s life will be held at a later date to be announced by her family on Jamie’s Facebook page. A private family burial will be held in Winchester, Illinois.
Doris L. McCarty
Doris L. McCarty, 91, of Salem passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at her home in Salem. According to her wishes cremation has been entrusted to the care of Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. No services will be held and burial will be in the Salem South Cemetery at Salem. A memorial has been established and may be mailed to the family.
CARNEGIE MUSEUM ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER HERITAGE FARM
The Carnegie Historical Museum in Fairfield, Iowa announces the Heritage Farm of the month for September 2022. The Mary Carol Shafer Fish Family will be honored at the Carnegie Museum. Their ancestors purchase the first 40 acres in 1869 and it has grown to 188 acres. Andreas Shaffer – great-great grandfather, Jacob Shafer – great grandfather, Eli E. Shafer – grandfather, Edward Shafer – father and Mary Carol Shafer Fish and husband Jack Fish are the current owners. Mary and brother, Rick Shafer, will be the family representatives for this honor.
Sports, August 23rd
The Mt. Pleasant Panthers football season starts this Friday on the road against the Fairfield Trojans. The Panthers are looking to avenge their 1-8 season last fall with Junior Payton Hagans looking to lead the team. KILJ will be on the call with Coach Bennett and I heading to Fairfield. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
On August 24th, 2022, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible stolen vehicle from the 2600 grid of Henry Jefferson Avenue. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office found that a 1999 Chevy S10 was removed from a residence and drug from the scene. After observing the evidence of the removal, the sheriff’s office continued to investigate and the vehicle was found in the 3300 grid of 175th Blvd., rural Lockridge.
Washington Man Charged with Insurance Fraud
Thomas Stephanie, age 46, of Washington, Iowa, was charged with one count of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information (Class D Felony) following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. The charges against Stephanie stem from an investigation which began in June 2022. According to criminal...
Public Health has 3rd COVID-19 vaccine option
Henry County Public Health wants you to know that they have the recently approved Novavax COVID-19 vaccine as an option in addition to Moderna and Pfizer. Novavax is authorized for people 18 years and older and is a 2 dose primary series given 3-8 weeks apart. It is not currently authorized to be used as a booster. The main difference is that Novavax is not a mRNA vaccine like Moderna and Pfizer. Novavax uses protein subunit vaccine technology, similar to the Hepatitis B, HPV, and shingles vaccines. For those who were concerned about the mRNA vaccines being developed so quickly, the Novavax vaccine is a type of vaccine that has been widely used for decades. The Novavax vaccine also offers an option to people who may have an allergic reaction to mRNA vaccines.
