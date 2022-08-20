ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Florida officials seize $12.8 million worth of drugs, arrest 85 in a two-year undercover investigation

By Chuck Johnston, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Democratic legislators say LGBTQ rights under threat in Georgia

ATLANTA – Democratic legislators said that LGBTQ rights in Georgia could be under threat if Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is re-elected again in November. Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, said that Kemp and Georgia Republicans present a “clear and present danger” to LGBTQ Georgians.
GEORGIA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Louisiana state officials delay flood funding to New Orleans a second time over city officials' stance on abortion

Louisiana's State Bond Commission denied funding Thursday for a $39 million infrastructure project in Orleans Parish for the second time, at the behest of state Attorney General Jeff Landry, according to a statement on Landry's official Facebook page and video posted from the bond commission meeting. Landry urged the commission...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Luggage#Methamphetamine#Undercover#Law Enforcement
Henry County Daily Herald

Rescue crews are searching for a hiker in Utah after flash flooding

Rescuers continue searching for a hiker in southwestern Utah after a flash flood struck in a national park. More than 20 people looked Saturday for Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, near the Virgin River in Zion National Park, according to park officials.
TUCSON, AZ
Henry County Daily Herald

Gas prices continue to fall

ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.43 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 8 cents less than a week ago, 53 cents less than a month ago, and 46 cents more than this time last year.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy